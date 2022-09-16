Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time

By Reporter
September 16, 2022, 10:36 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 10:37 pm
Martin Maclean was on target for Brora Rangers.
Martin Maclean was on target for Brora Rangers.

Brora’s Scottish Cup dream was ended at Broadwood as 10-man Broomhill secured a dramatic extra-time win.

The Highland League outfit had high hopes after a last-ditch equaliser while the hosts had player-manager Simon Ferry sent off.

But Alan Cook’s penalty in extra time sent the Lowland League team through.

The first chance of the match fell to the visitors when Josh Meekings somehow failed to hit the target from two yards after meeting Gregor MacDonald’s cross.

Open Goal gradually grabbed a foothold on proceedings and their pressure paid off after 19 minutes when Jamie Semple latched on to Ryan Tierney’s pass before coolly dispatching the ball beyond Joe Malin.

The loss of Jordan MacRae to injury just before the half-hour mark came as a further blow to Craig Campbell’s side and they again relied on their keeper to keep the deficit down when he acrobatically kept out Broque Watson’s stinging strike.

Brora should have levelled on the stroke of half-time when Andrew MacRae’s low shot was kept out and Tony Dingwall was quickest to the rebound but his attempt was deflected past the post.

Kirk Broadfoot leapt unchallenged to glance a header wide and then Callum Wilson blazed over as Open Goal threatened to put the game beyond reach in the early stages of the second half.

It was proving to be a night of misfortune for Brora, and following a freak injury to Malin, 18-year-old Ruardhri Nicol replaced him between the sticks.

Nicol’s first task was to dive low to deny Watson and he then had to be alert to stop Wilson’s powerful effort.

Brora’s ambitions of a Scottish Cup adventure were fading fast but they drew level with eight minutes left, Dingwall delightfully lifting the ball over the helpless David Wilson after a slick passing move.

A thrilling final few minutes brought incredible drama. Evan Maley appeared to have landed a last-minute sucker punch before Martin MacLean found the net for the Highlanders to force extra time while the hosts lost Simon Ferry to a red card.

Editor's Picks