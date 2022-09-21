‘It’s our equivalent of a European tie’: Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie’s clash against Linfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘It’s our equivalent of a European tie’: Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie’s clash against Linfield

By Callum Law
September 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:29 am
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar, right, with vice-president Raymond Cardno.
Club president Garry Farquhar hopes Saturday will be a memorable day for Buckie Thistle as they play their equivalent of a European tie.

The Jags welcome Northern Irish champions Linfield to Victoria Park in round three of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Farquhar hopes the clash – a break from Breedon Highland League business – will appeal to Buckie’s supporters.

He said: “We’re not sure how many supporters Linfield might take over from Belfast, but with Northern Ireland being at home on Saturday that could have an impact.

“We’ll wait and see how that pans out, but from a Buckie perspective, we’re expecting a good home support.

“It’s a bit of the unknown for us in terms of what we’ll be facing, hopefully, that appeals to the fans.

“It will be a big day for the club – I suppose you could say it’s our equivalent of a European tie.

“It’s something a bit different for us and not like our usual league games.”

Tricky encounter

Linfield were playing in European competition earlier this season and Farquhar expects a difficult afternoon against them.

He added: “We don’t know too much about them, but we know they’ll be a good side.

“Graeme Stewart (Buckie’s manager) has been finding out about them and hopefully his father-in-law, Jimmy Nicholl (Northern Ireland’s assistant manager), will be able to give him some information.

“They were playing in European competition this season so they’re clearly a good team that we’ll need to treat with respect.”

Buckie defeated Brora to secure a third-round tie against Linfield

With the tie taking place during an international break Buckie are allowed to live stream the game online, despite it being a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

Farquhar said: “It’s good we’ve got the streaming option available to us.

“The system we put in (during lockdown) cost about £4,000 and it’s covered itself already so anything we’re taking in now is extra revenue for the club.

“For this cup game Linfield will be due half of it, but hopefully some of their supporters that can’t attend might tune in.

“The money from the streaming is money you wouldn’t get through the gate so it’s a bonus.”

Editor's Picks