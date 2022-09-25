Banks o’ Dee maintain unbeaten start at home; Turriff and Huntly pick up comfortable wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee maintained their unbeaten home record in the Breedon Highland League with a 2-0 win against Forres Mechanics.

It was another polished performance from Dee who had to wear down the resistance of a very resolute Forres side who matched them in the first half.

Marc Young and Jack Henderson netted in the second half to win the game for the Spain Park men.

Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “We told the players at half time to be patient and play with more intensity.

“We certainly got that through the introduction of Magnus Watson and his supply for the first goal.

“After that Forres changed their shape but we reacted and after we got our second it was all about game management.

“We conceded a lot of goals early in the season but have now recorded three clean sheets in a row which is very pleasing ”

The breakthrough came after 52 minutes when substitute Watson darted down the right wing and crossed for Marc Young to head home.

Lachie MacLeod was unlucky not to score from another great Watson supply but in 77 minutes MacLeod turned provider when his long pass released Henderson who carefully slid the ball beyond Forres goalkeeper Robbie Donaldson.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “Dee upped the tempo in the second half but I was much happier with the attitude of my players and their commitment as we competed really well.”

Turriff United 5-1 Deveronvale

Turriff United netted five times as they again hit the goal trail against Deveronvale.

Horace Ormsby and Dane Ballard both hit the woodwork for Vale before the thirteen minute proved unlucky for the visitors as Reece McKeown found space to head home the opener.

Max Stewart was looking for a foul when he was dispossessed in front of the Vale dugout but play was waved on and Aaron Reid fired home the second after 26 minutes with an angled drive.

Manager Craig Stewart was shown a yellow card by referee Filippo Mazzini following the decision and was later shown a second yellow and sent off as the teams left the field at half time.

Before that, Vale had pulled a goal back after 28 minutes through Ormsby before Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh prevented Ewan Clark from making it 3-1 from the penalty spot with a magnificent stop.

Turra got a third before half time when Reid was left unmarked to head home from 10 yards out.

Clark grabbed the fourth on the hour mark before Reid completed his hat-trick with the last kick of the game.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “If we had taken all our chances we would have won by a lot more but Vale also had a couple of good chances to open the scoring.

“But we were deserved winners as their keeper made some incredible saves, especially from Aaron Reid who could have had five or six himself.”

Vale assistant Craig Park said: “We started the game really well but we gradually lost a lot of possession in midfield which invited pressure and we lost bad goals.

“In the build up to their second goal it looked like a free kick to us.

“We can’t dwell on that and we needed to see how we could get back into the game.

“We did get the goal but couldn’t add to it as Turriff wanted it more than us on the day.

“Their work rate was fantastic and had it not been for a great performance by Sean McIntosh who we are relying on far to much at present it would have been a lot worse.”

Lossiemouth 1-4 Huntly

Huntly bounced back from their 6-0 Scottish Cup defeat at Pollok with a 4-1 success at Lossiemouth.

Manager Allan Hale said: “We had a great week’s training after the disappointing result in the Scottish Cup and I’m delighted for the players.

“We have a great group and it’s important we now try to go on a run of wins.”

Huntly ended a spell of 503 minutes without a goal when they went ahead after 54 minutes. Goalkeeper Logan Ross spilled a Brodie Allen header allowing Lyall Booth to take advantage and tap in his first Highland League goal.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 64th minute when defender Ryan O’Halloran turned into his own net.

Huntly were awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute when Lewis McAndrew was cautioned for a foul on Andrew Hunter. Cameron Blacklock stepped up from the spot with the teenager firing high inside the post for his first goal.

Three minutes later, a Euan Storrier free kick found Hunter in the opposition box and he controlled the ball before firing in a low shot for his third of the season.

Lossie were awarded a penalty with two minutes remaining when James Connelly was penalised for a foul on Baylee Campbell. Dean Stewart sent the keeper the wrong way to net three penalties out of three for the season.

Lossiemouth:

1 Ross

4 Stewart

5 O'Halloran

6 L Archibald

7 Farquhar

10 Forbes

12 L Archibald

16 Campbell

18 Kennedy

19 Morrison

20 Leslie Subs: Miller, Fletcher, McAndrew, Woodhouse, McArthur pic.twitter.com/6ClCgPB1UC — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) September 24, 2022

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell said: “We were the makers of our own downfall – four mistakes have led to goals.

“I feel sorry for our goalkeeper (Logan Ross) who has had some tremendous saves then gives away a goal. We failed to deal with two long balls over the top then gave away a cheap penalty.

“That’s not like us – we’re normally pretty solid at the back but today we were all over the place and had no quality in the final third and we got what we deserved.”