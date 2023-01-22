Nairn County boss praises ‘brilliant’ Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County boss praises ‘brilliant’ Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh

By Reporter
January 22, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 5:04 pm
Ross Tokely has scored three goals in three games for Nairn. Image: Jasper Image.
Ross Tokely has scored three goals in three games for Nairn. Image: Jasper Image.

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay praised defender Ross Tokely for helping his side to a 2-2 draw against Highland League champions Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park.

It was not a day for football finesse at a freezing cold Bellslea with a constant swirling wind but the passion, commitment and determination of both sets of players was there for all to see.

This was a better point for Nairn who have lost only one of their previous 10 league games.

Player-manager Mackay highlighted the contribution of the oldest player on the park, 43-year-old Tokely.

He said: “Ross has been brilliant since coming to the club.

“His levels of performance have been so high. It has lifted the standards of the team, especially at the back.

“It was a great tussle between Ross and Scott Barbour, while every cross that came in he seemed to get his head on it.

“With his goal from the penalty, we should call him a prolific defender.

“We have a combination of young players and senior pros and his brilliant attitude rubs off on the others.

“You have to be delighted with a point away at Bellslea, but after getting our noses in front I can’t help being greedy and saying it would’ve been nice to get all three.

“Fraserburgh put us under pressure when we were up against the wind in the first half, but we quickly got our shape together and defended resolutely.”

The Broch took the lead after only five minutes when a well-executed diagonal pass by Greg Buchan set up Ryan Sargent and he flicked the ball past Dylan MacLean.

The Wee County equalised in their first foray forward eight minutes later.

Calamitous defending led to a clumsy challenge by Ryan Cowie on Scott Davidson and Tokely stepped up to fire home from the penalty spot.

Another penalty was awarded midway through the half when MacLean was penalised for catching Barbour in the face as he tried to punch clear.

But the visiting goalkeeper easily saved Bryan Hay’s poorly struck penalty.

Andrew Greig missed a gilt-edged chance to score again for Nairn before half time but the visitors took the lead after 69 minutes.

A long throw from the left was allowed to bounce in the box in the wind. Joe Barbour could not keep his hands on the ball, Davidson gleefully rolled it over the line.

The home players rose to the challenge in the latter stages with two newly introduced substitutes combining to ensure a share of the points

Marc Lawrence saw his powerful shot tipped on to the crossbar by MacLean and Willie West there to head home the rebound.

Home boss Mark Cowie said: “Generally we have been starting games too late and giving ourselves extra work to do.

“In this one we started well and got our noses in front early before conceding the penalty.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half fighting against the wind with Sargent showing up well.

“Nairn went in front but we managed to claw it back.

“We’re in a transition right now, we’ve lost some players and brought others in.

“Games being postponed have affected our continuity and match fitness. Hopefully we can kick on from here, I’m not too disappointed.”

 

