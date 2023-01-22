Nairn County boss praises ‘brilliant’ Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay praised defender Ross Tokely for helping his side to a 2-2 draw against Highland League champions Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park.

It was not a day for football finesse at a freezing cold Bellslea with a constant swirling wind but the passion, commitment and determination of both sets of players was there for all to see.

This was a better point for Nairn who have lost only one of their previous 10 league games.

Player-manager Mackay highlighted the contribution of the oldest player on the park, 43-year-old Tokely.

He said: “Ross has been brilliant since coming to the club.

“His levels of performance have been so high. It has lifted the standards of the team, especially at the back.

“It was a great tussle between Ross and Scott Barbour, while every cross that came in he seemed to get his head on it.

“With his goal from the penalty, we should call him a prolific defender.

“We have a combination of young players and senior pros and his brilliant attitude rubs off on the others.

“You have to be delighted with a point away at Bellslea, but after getting our noses in front I can’t help being greedy and saying it would’ve been nice to get all three.

“Fraserburgh put us under pressure when we were up against the wind in the first half, but we quickly got our shape together and defended resolutely.”

🟡 FULL TIME ⚫️ What an exciting game! Nervous end as Fraserburgh chased the winner. But the lads held out for a well deserved 2-2 draw. Ross Tokely's penalty, his 3rd goal 3 games, and a Scott Davidson effort earning us the point. ⚫️ 2-2 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4ByyjRz9D7 — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 21, 2023

The Broch took the lead after only five minutes when a well-executed diagonal pass by Greg Buchan set up Ryan Sargent and he flicked the ball past Dylan MacLean.

The Wee County equalised in their first foray forward eight minutes later.

Calamitous defending led to a clumsy challenge by Ryan Cowie on Scott Davidson and Tokely stepped up to fire home from the penalty spot.

Another penalty was awarded midway through the half when MacLean was penalised for catching Barbour in the face as he tried to punch clear.

But the visiting goalkeeper easily saved Bryan Hay’s poorly struck penalty.

Andrew Greig missed a gilt-edged chance to score again for Nairn before half time but the visitors took the lead after 69 minutes.

A long throw from the left was allowed to bounce in the box in the wind. Joe Barbour could not keep his hands on the ball, Davidson gleefully rolled it over the line.

The home players rose to the challenge in the latter stages with two newly introduced substitutes combining to ensure a share of the points

Marc Lawrence saw his powerful shot tipped on to the crossbar by MacLean and Willie West there to head home the rebound.

Today’s Breedon Highland League team line ups for the match between Fraserburgh and Nairn County #theBroch @leagueHighland pic.twitter.com/j3P9qK2d0W — Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) January 21, 2023

Home boss Mark Cowie said: “Generally we have been starting games too late and giving ourselves extra work to do.

“In this one we started well and got our noses in front early before conceding the penalty.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half fighting against the wind with Sargent showing up well.

“Nairn went in front but we managed to claw it back.

“We’re in a transition right now, we’ve lost some players and brought others in.

“Games being postponed have affected our continuity and match fitness. Hopefully we can kick on from here, I’m not too disappointed.”