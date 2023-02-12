Buckie Thistle go clear at the top of the Highland League as Brechin City drop points at Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle go clear at the top of the Highland League as Brechin City drop points at Nairn County

By Reporter
February 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith

Buckie Thistle claimed all three points to move two points clear at the top of the Highland League thanks to a hard-fought 3-0 win against Keith at Victoria Park.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart was delighted to see his side win after a sluggish start.

He said: “Keith made it hard for us, I was impressed with their workrate, but we matched them and, over the piece, we deserved the win, though we could have played better.

“We were taking too many touches in the first half.  They were told before the game it was more about the result than the performance and we told them at half-time to speed it up, which they did.

“Maybe the reason we didn’t play so well was down to the way Keith played.”

Buckie dig deep to overcome Keith

The Maroons competed well against the Jags in the first half, but a slack pass from Dem Yunus on the edge of his own box resulted in Niz Abdulkarim conceding a free-kick which Buckie’s Jack Murray converted for his 10th goal of the season.

Jags doubled their lad in the 63rd minute when Sam Pugh fired home from the edge of the box after the Maroons had failed to clear a corner.

A handball on the line by Maroons’ Murray Addison resulted in him conceding a penalty and receiving a red card in the final minute before Andy Macaskill converted the spot kick for the home side.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “We defended resolutely throughout the game, and we kept our shape and concentration levels up.

“We got caught for the first goal, but this is a tough venue to come to and the defenders did well, though losing the third goal with the last kick and the red card for Murray was a sore one.”

Brechin fail to score at Nairn

Kevin McHattie was sent off for Brechin City.

Buckie are now clear at the top after Brechin failed to score for the first time this season in a goalless draw at Nairn County.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the visitors who finished the game with 10-men following Kevin McHattie’s dismissal for a second yellow card by referee Gordon Morrison.

City boss Andy Kirk was also booked for voicing his displeasure from the sidelines.

The Brechin manager, after a result which meant the Hedgemen hit the milestone of a calendar year without tasting Highland League defeat, said: “I thought we were really poor.

“It was a really poor performance in terms of winning second balls and we didn’t compete enough over the course of the 90 minutes.

“There wasn’t much in the game, but we didn’t create enough opportunities and didn’t test Nairn’s keeper nearly enough.

“We were up against a lot of factors which I don’t really want to go into, but it was an extremely disappointing afternoon.

“We came here determined to win the game, but we never looked like doing that.”

Mackay pleased with strong showing against Hedgemen

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.

While there was disappointment for Brechin, County boss Steven Mackay was full of praise for his side’s committed display against Brechin.

He said: “It was really important that we bounced right back from last week’s massively disappointing draw at Strathspey Thistle where we didn’t reach anything like the standards we’ve set ourselves.

“The players certainly responded well against a side who haven’t lost a league game all season.

“We set out to restrict space and frustrate Brechin and, when we did get the ball, to be aggressive on the counter-attack, and I thought that the boys executed that plan really well.

“We did due diligence on Brechin and knew how they like to play and we worked really hard to restrict the space they had particularly in the final third.

“Having said that, we didn’t just want it to be a backs-to-the-wall, ultra-defensive performance, and over the piece we had as much in the way of chances as Brechin so all in all I thought that a draw was a fair result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Deveronvale end miserable run against Turriff; Andy Low celebrates first win since returning to…
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Paul Campbell nets another hat-trick as Formartine beat Clach; Fast start helps Banks o'…
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Mark Cowie pleased to see Fraserburgh extend unbeaten Highland League run with win at…
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Champions Fraserburgh edge out Brora Rangers
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Deveronvale look to end poor run against Turriff United
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Brechin City's Calum Ferguson has point to prove back in Scotland
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Connor Macaulay aiming for Lossiemouth return after arthritis struggles

Most Read

1
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
2
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
3
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
4
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
5
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
6
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Peterhead dad breaks into the film industry after 20 years of hard work
7
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
8
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
New purpose for Forres’ TSB building, storage at Elgin City – Forres housing is…
9
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…
10
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…
Andrew Macaskill scored Buckie's third goal against Keith
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson warns fight remains to stay in Premiership

Editor's Picks

Most Commented