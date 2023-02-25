Rothes’ Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aidan Wilson is enjoying the best season of his career and the Rothes striker hopes there’s still more to come.

The Speysiders face Formartine United at North Lodge Park today buoyed by a 9-0 win over Strathspey Thistle in midweek.

Wilson took his tally for the campaign to 16 goals after netting five times against the Grantown Jags.

The 22-year-old: “I’ve never scored that many in a game so it was good to add to my tally.

“This is the best season I’ve had in my career, I feel over the last couple of seasons I’ve kicked on.

“I’ve been getting more game time, I’ve got myself fitter and I’ve been helping the team so hopefully I can keep it going.

“I’d be delighted if I could reach 20 goals but if I could get more than that it would be even better.”

Formartine are on a seven-match winning streak, during that run they’ve kept five clean sheets.

Defender Rhys Thomas is hoping to keep Rothes quiet. The 20-year-old has impressed since joining last month and lined up at centre-back in Wednesday’s win against Brechin.

Thomas, who can also play right-back, said: “We’ve shown brilliant form, but we need to keep going, we don’t want to drop off.

“Rothes is another big game for us and we want to keep pushing on and trying to finish as high as we can.

“I’ve played centre-back more in the last couple of seasons. When I first in the Highland League at Huntly I played right-back.

“But when I was at Keith Craig Ewen moved me to centre-back because of my pace and ability to stop balls in behind.

“I’ve been doing the same at Formartine and it’s been good so far.”