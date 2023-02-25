Rothes’ Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Rothes’ Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

By Callum Law
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Aidan Wilson is in rich scoring form ahead of Rothes' clash with Formartine

Aidan Wilson is enjoying the best season of his career and the Rothes striker hopes there’s still more to come.

The Speysiders face Formartine United at North Lodge Park today buoyed by a 9-0 win over Strathspey Thistle in midweek.

Wilson took his tally for the campaign to 16 goals after netting five times against the Grantown Jags.

The 22-year-old: “I’ve never scored that many in a game so it was good to add to my tally.

“This is the best season I’ve had in my career, I feel over the last couple of seasons I’ve kicked on.

“I’ve been getting more game time, I’ve got myself fitter and I’ve been helping the team so hopefully I can keep it going.

“I’d be delighted if I could reach 20 goals but if I could get more than that it would be even better.”

Formartine are on a seven-match winning streak, during that run they’ve kept five clean sheets.

Formartine defender Rhys Thomas is looking forward to facing Rothes

Defender Rhys Thomas is hoping to keep Rothes quiet. The 20-year-old has impressed since joining last month and lined up at centre-back in Wednesday’s win against Brechin.

Thomas, who can also play right-back, said: “We’ve shown brilliant form, but we need to keep going, we don’t want to drop off.

“Rothes is another big game for us and we want to keep pushing on and trying to finish as high as we can.

“I’ve played centre-back more in the last couple of seasons. When I first in the Highland League at Huntly I played right-back.

“But when I was at Keith Craig Ewen moved me to centre-back because of my pace and ability to stop balls in behind.

“I’ve been doing the same at Formartine and it’s been good so far.”

