Toni Jam and Olek Dlugosz sign new deals for Deveronvale

Strikers Toni Jam and Olek Dlugosz have committed their futures to Deveronvale.

Vale boss Craig Stewart was pleased to see Jam, 18, sign a two-year contract extension.

He said: “Toni is a young player with a lot of potential.

“He is quick, has lots of ability and is a natural goal goalscorer.

“I am very pleased he’s extended his contract and expect to see him kick on in season 2023-24 given his increasing experience and his competent handling of the higher demands of Highland League football.”

Dlugosz, also 18, has also signed a two-year extension to stay with the club until the summer of 2026.

He was a key player for the Vale team that won the Highland League U18 title last season.

Stewart said: “It is really rewarding to see our young players make the big step up to Highland League football from the U18s and the Juniors.

“Olek has now been involved in 10 of our 35 games this season and has made an impact in each.

“He’s a strong, talented player and another who I expect to see kick on next season.”