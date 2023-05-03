Aberdeen legend John McMaster says Highland League played pivotal part in his playing career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen legend John McMaster says Highland League played pivotal part in his playing career

The Gothenburg Great is preparing to return to his Highland roots as he promotes his autobiography.

By Callum Law
John McMaster with the European Cup Winners' Cup and a copy of his book. Pictures by Wullie Marr
John McMaster with the European Cup Winners' Cup and a copy of his book. Pictures by Wullie Marr

John McMaster says he wouldn’t have made it at Aberdeen without his grounding in the Breedon Highland League.

The Gothenburg Great is preparing to embark on a Highland tour to promote his autobiography McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning.

During his career McMaster made more than 300 appearances for the Dons helping them win league titles, cups and conquer Europe in 1983.

But he says without a loan spell in the Highland League with Peterhead during season 1972-73 it may not have happened.

“If it wasn’t for Peterhead I wouldn’t be here with a story to tell,” McMaster explained.

“I wasn’t getting a game for the reserves at Aberdeen and with the confidence I had I thought I was better than what we had in the reserves at that time but I wasn’t getting a game.

“So I was going home every weekend (to Greenock) and I was a bit homesick.

“But Teddy Scott told the manager Jimmy Bonthrone what was going on and that the club might lose me so Jimmy decided to loan me out.

John McMaster at Pittodrie

“That was the best thing that ever happened in terms of my development.

“All the boys helped me and I just kicked on, it was a great dressing room and they really helped me out and built me up.

“When I came back from Peterhead I found I’d grown up a lot, I was still training with Aberdeen and they saw the difference in me as well.

“Teddy Scott had people all over the Highland League and he would phone people and ask them how I was getting on, but I didn’t know this until a few years later.

“Without my time at Peterhead I might not have made it at Aberdeen so I’ve always had an affection for the Highland League since.”

Star names

Starting on Friday May 19 at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium McMaster’s tour will also take in Elgin (May 20), Fraserburgh (May 21), Inverness (May 26), Dufftown (May 27), Ellon (May 28), Grantown-on-Spey (June 2) and Rothes (June 3) before concluding in Inverurie on Sunday June 4.

As well as displaying various memorabilia from his career McMaster will be joined by some special guests at the events.

Fellow Gothenburg Great Willie Miller will take to the stage in Peterhead, former Dons defender Brian Irvine and ex-Caledonian player John Docherty will appear in Inverness with former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark taking part in the event in Rothes.

Anyone interested in the tour can find out more information and buy tickets by visiting twostars.co.uk

