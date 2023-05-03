Aberdeen legend John McMaster says Highland League played pivotal part in his playing career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John McMaster says he wouldn’t have made it at Aberdeen without his grounding in the Breedon Highland League.

The Gothenburg Great is preparing to embark on a Highland tour to promote his autobiography McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning.

During his career McMaster made more than 300 appearances for the Dons helping them win league titles, cups and conquer Europe in 1983.

But he says without a loan spell in the Highland League with Peterhead during season 1972-73 it may not have happened.

“If it wasn’t for Peterhead I wouldn’t be here with a story to tell,” McMaster explained.

“I wasn’t getting a game for the reserves at Aberdeen and with the confidence I had I thought I was better than what we had in the reserves at that time but I wasn’t getting a game.

“So I was going home every weekend (to Greenock) and I was a bit homesick.

“But Teddy Scott told the manager Jimmy Bonthrone what was going on and that the club might lose me so Jimmy decided to loan me out.

“That was the best thing that ever happened in terms of my development.

“All the boys helped me and I just kicked on, it was a great dressing room and they really helped me out and built me up.

“When I came back from Peterhead I found I’d grown up a lot, I was still training with Aberdeen and they saw the difference in me as well.

“Teddy Scott had people all over the Highland League and he would phone people and ask them how I was getting on, but I didn’t know this until a few years later.

“Without my time at Peterhead I might not have made it at Aberdeen so I’ve always had an affection for the Highland League since.”

Star names

Starting on Friday May 19 at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium McMaster’s tour will also take in Elgin (May 20), Fraserburgh (May 21), Inverness (May 26), Dufftown (May 27), Ellon (May 28), Grantown-on-Spey (June 2) and Rothes (June 3) before concluding in Inverurie on Sunday June 4.

As well as displaying various memorabilia from his career McMaster will be joined by some special guests at the events.

An Audience with John McMaster" visits Ellon.

Please note that this is an afternoon show (doors open 1pm), & that tickets (£10) are only available online at https://t.co/xrdlb55P2d, so book now to avoid disappointment! pic.twitter.com/OY4JqWN9eg — Northern Lights (@UpTheDoonie) April 17, 2023

Fellow Gothenburg Great Willie Miller will take to the stage in Peterhead, former Dons defender Brian Irvine and ex-Caledonian player John Docherty will appear in Inverness with former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark taking part in the event in Rothes.

Anyone interested in the tour can find out more information and buy tickets by visiting twostars.co.uk