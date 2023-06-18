New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea

Andrew Skinner and Jack Grant extend stay with Can-Cans while Sam Inglis puts pen to paper on new deal until 2025 with the Broch.

By Paul Third
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Forres Mechanics duo Andrew Skinner and Jack Grant have committed their future to the club.

Defender Skinner, 28, and 22 year-old midfielder Grant have both signed one-year contract extensions.

Skinner moved to Mosset Park last summer from Strathspey Thistle on a two-year deal while Grant has been with the Can Cans since leaving Ross County in 2020, also had a year remaining on his existing deal.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have both players on board until the summer of 2025.

He said: “We are pleased Andrew and Jack have extended their contracts because they have shown when they are fully fit they are big players for us.

“They are looking good in pre-season and are popular with their team mates so it’s good they have committed to Forres.”

New deal for Broch keeper

Broch goalkeeper Sam Inglis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Sam Inglis, meanwhile, has also signed a new contract to extend his stay at Bellslea.

The 17 year-old, who made his first-team debut at Brora Rangers in February, went on to make six appearances for Mark Cowie’s side last season.

Inglis is expected to provide competition to goalkeeper Joe Barbour who established himself as number one last term.

Paul Leask, the other goalkeeper on the Broch’s books, moved to Australia in April.

