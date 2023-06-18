New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics duo Andrew Skinner and Jack Grant have committed their future to the club.

Defender Skinner, 28, and 22 year-old midfielder Grant have both signed one-year contract extensions.

Skinner moved to Mosset Park last summer from Strathspey Thistle on a two-year deal while Grant has been with the Can Cans since leaving Ross County in 2020, also had a year remaining on his existing deal.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have both players on board until the summer of 2025.

He said: “We are pleased Andrew and Jack have extended their contracts because they have shown when they are fully fit they are big players for us.

“They are looking good in pre-season and are popular with their team mates so it’s good they have committed to Forres.”

New deal for Broch keeper

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Sam Inglis, meanwhile, has also signed a new contract to extend his stay at Bellslea.

The 17 year-old, who made his first-team debut at Brora Rangers in February, went on to make six appearances for Mark Cowie’s side last season.

Inglis is expected to provide competition to goalkeeper Joe Barbour who established himself as number one last term.

Paul Leask, the other goalkeeper on the Broch’s books, moved to Australia in April.