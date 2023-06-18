Gordon and MacPhail’s Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a Kingston cottage goes solar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications in the Moray Council area.

The operator of a Keith care home has been granted retrospective permission for their temporary staff changing unit.

Plans have been lodged for solar panels on a Kingston cottage.

Let’s start with the approved next steps for the transformation of a well-known South Street shop into a tourist attraction.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Whisky experience

In December, we revealed Gordon and MacPhail’s plans to transform their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Work is well under way.

The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building.

LDN Architects is overseeing the multimillion-pound makeover of the shop.

The whisky experience will open in 2024.

In April, they opened a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

It has provided a boost to the Elgin High Street.

The unit has previously been home to stores including JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

APPROVED: Temporary changing unit at Keith care home

Parklands Care Homes has been given retrospective planning permission for a temporary changing unit outside their Keith care home.

It is at Glenisla Care Home on Banff Road.

Permission has been approved for less than five years as long term use of the building is not required.

This temporary changing unit is for staff while the care home refurbishes the existing staff facilities in Glenisla.

But the owners say it is needed in the short term for the running of the business.

Power for the cabin will be supplied from the care home building.

SUBMITTED: Solar power for Kingston cottage

Hendrik Baumgart wants to install solar panels on the extension roofs at a village home.

Around 16 panels are proposed at Beach Cottage in Kingston.

It is hoped the solar system will generate significant environmental benefits.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk