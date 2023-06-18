Gordon and MacPhail’s Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a Kingston cottage goes solar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gordon and MacPhail’s Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a Kingston cottage goes solar

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Work is well underway on project to transform this Elgin shop into whisky experience.
Work is well underway on project to transform this Elgin shop into whisky experience.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications in the Moray Council area.

The operator of a Keith care home has been granted retrospective permission for their temporary staff changing unit.

Plans have been lodged for solar panels on a Kingston cottage.

Let’s start with the approved next steps for the transformation of a well-known South Street shop into a tourist attraction.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Whisky experience

In December, we revealed Gordon and MacPhail’s plans to transform their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Work is well under way.

The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building.

LDN Architects is overseeing the multimillion-pound makeover of the shop.

Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography

The whisky experience will open in 2024.

In April, they opened a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

It has provided a boost to the Elgin High Street.

The unit has previously been home to stores including JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.

APPROVED: Temporary changing unit at Keith care home

Parklands Care Homes has been given retrospective planning permission for a temporary changing unit outside their Keith care home.

It is at Glenisla Care Home on Banff Road.

Permission has been approved for less than five years as long term use of the building is not required.

This temporary changing unit is for staff while the care home refurbishes the existing staff facilities in Glenisla.

Glenisla Care Home based in Keith run by Parklands Care Homes. Picture by Google Maps.

But the owners say it is needed in the short term for the running of the business.

Power for the cabin will be supplied from the care home building.

SUBMITTED: Solar power for Kingston cottage

Hendrik Baumgart wants to install solar panels on the extension roofs at a village home.

Around 16 panels are proposed at Beach Cottage in Kingston.

It is hoped the solar system will generate significant environmental benefits.

Cottage in Kingston which could get solar panels.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news









