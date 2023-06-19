Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Allan says he leaves Wick Academy with great memories after deciding to retire.

The defender, who turns 30 next month, has opted to hang up his boots after 14 years with the Scorries, having initially joined on loan from Ross County.

During his time at Harmsworth Park, Allan helped Wick to their only piece of senior silverware to date – the North of Scotland Cup in 2015 – as well as a third-place finish in the Breedon Highland League in 2013.

Playing alongside his older brother David and cousins Michael and Grant Steven was another highlight for Allan.

The man, who made 313 appearances and scored 13 goals in black and white, said: “As a local guy it was a great honour to play for the club.

“But the main highlight for me – as it is for most of the guys from that period – was winning the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

“We had a few good runs in the Scottish Cup as well, which were great, and then there was the season (2012-13) where we were four points shy of winning the league and won every home league game.

“Those were the main high points for me.

“We got to other finals as well.

“Obviously when you lose finals they’re not highlights, but it was still good to reach those finals.

“For a long period of time we had a really good, settled group.

“We had boys who were all similar ages that came through at the same time and were all in their prime at the same time.

“The commitment and the standard from everybody was really good.

“Playing for so many years with my brother was a highlight and the Steven brothers, Grant and Michael, are our cousins, so it was great playing with them.

“The four of us played football together when we were kids and then went through and played together for Wick for quite a few years and we all managed to make over 200 appearances for the club.”

Reasons for deciding to call it quits

Addressing his decision to retire, Allan admitted the travelling required to play for Wick combined with last season’s poor campaign, when the Scorries finished 16th, played a part in his call to stop playing.

He added: “I was never somebody who intended to play until I was 35 – and I’ve been doing it for 14 years.

“I just feel that’s long enough and the travelling has been getting to me a bit more this last while.

“So I just felt with that and a couple of other things it was time for me to go.

“My contract runs until next summer, so originally I was thinking I would carry on for next season.

“But there are a few things that made me think it was time to bring it forward a year.

“Last season was very tough for us – it was a poor season. That probably added to it. With getting beat most of the time and the travelling we have to do, it was hard.

“I’ve not been used to that. When I first came to Wick in 2009 we had a 10-year spell where we were doing really well and it was very difficult for me last season.”