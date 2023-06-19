Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire

After 14 years at Harmsworth Park, the defender has decided to hang up his boots.

By Callum Law
Wick Academy defender Ross Allan has decided to retire.
Ross Allan says he leaves Wick Academy with great memories after deciding to retire.

The defender, who turns 30 next month, has opted to hang up his boots after 14 years with the Scorries, having initially joined on loan from Ross County.

During his time at Harmsworth Park, Allan helped Wick to their only piece of senior silverware to date – the North of Scotland Cup in 2015 – as well as a third-place finish in the Breedon Highland League in 2013.

Playing alongside his older brother David and cousins Michael and Grant Steven was another highlight for Allan.

The man, who made 313 appearances and scored 13 goals in black and white, said: “As a local guy it was a great honour to play for the club.

“But the main highlight for me – as it is for most of the guys from that period – was winning the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

“We had a few good runs in the Scottish Cup as well, which were great, and then there was the season (2012-13) where we were four points shy of winning the league and won every home league game.

Wick celebrate winning the North of Scotland Cup, with Ross Allan pictured seventh from the right.

“Those were the main high points for me.

“We got to other finals as well.

“Obviously when you lose finals they’re not highlights, but it was still good to reach those finals.

“For a long period of time we had a really good, settled group.

“We had boys who were all similar ages that came through at the same time and were all in their prime at the same time.

“The commitment and the standard from everybody was really good.

“Playing for so many years with my brother was a highlight and the Steven brothers, Grant and Michael, are our cousins, so it was great playing with them.

“The four of us played football together when we were kids and then went through and played together for Wick for quite a few years and we all managed to make over 200 appearances for the club.”

Reasons for deciding to call it quits

Addressing his decision to retire, Allan admitted the travelling required to play for Wick combined with last season’s poor campaign, when the Scorries finished 16th, played a part in his call to stop playing.

He added: “I was never somebody who intended to play until I was 35 – and I’ve been doing it for 14 years.

“I just feel that’s long enough and the travelling has been getting to me a bit more this last while.

“So I just felt with that and a couple of other things it was time for me to go.

“My contract runs until next summer, so originally I was thinking I would carry on for next season.

Ross Allan in action for Wick.

“But there are a few things that made me think it was time to bring it forward a year.

“Last season was very tough for us – it was a poor season. That probably added to it. With getting beat most of the time and the travelling we have to do, it was hard.

“I’ve not been used to that. When I first came to Wick in 2009 we had a 10-year spell where we were doing really well and it was very difficult for me last season.”

