Glenn Main’s Nairn County service celebrated with testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Glenn Main’s Nairn County service celebrated with testimonial

The 38-year-old made 496 appearances during his time with the Wee County.

By Callum Law
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today

Nairn County legend Glenn Main will be recognised today with a testimonial at Station Park.

The 38-year-old has made more appearances for the Wee County than anyone else and that service will be celebrated when a Nairn County XI takes on a Glenn Main Select at 1pm.

Main made 496 appearances, scored 22 goals and featured in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success of 2011 and the North of Scotland Cup triumph of 2012, before leaving last November.

Although he has never pushed for a testimonial, the man who was deployed in defence, midfield and attack during his long stint with Nairn is honoured to receive one.

He said: “It’s very flattering to receive a testimonial, it’s not something I pushed for.

“But the club and a few other folk from around Nairn pushed for it on my behalf and it’s very flattering to receive it.

“When you’re playing, testimonials are never something you think about and it’s never been something that’s bothered me.

Glenn Main, left, with team-mates Steven Mackay, centre, and Tony Low following Nairn’s Highland League Cup success in 2011

“There’s been a few at Nairn over the years but it’s not something I’ve ever really been too bothered about.

“It’s never been in my thoughts but it’s an honour to receive one.

“There’s a few folk who have done a lot to organise things.

“Kevin Reid, who’s on the Nairn committee has been really good. Graeme Macleod, who is Nairn’s director of football, is a long-term friend of mine so he’s been doing a lot behind the scenes as well.

“Stuart Finnie, the Nairn St Ninian manager, has organised the players and the teams.

“James Wallace from Nairn St Ninian has also helped out a lot and there are umpteen folk I could thank for what they’ve done.”

Old faces return

A mixture of Nairn players both past and present will feature in this afternoon’s game.

They include the likes of Dylan MacLean, Callum Maclean, Wayne Mackintosh, Conor Gethins and Sam Gordon from the current squad.

With Station Park stars of the past such as Paul MacLeod, Sean Webb, Robbie Duncanson, Willie Barron, Alan Pollock, Gregg Main, Max Ewan and Jordan MacRae also taking part.

The Nairn County XI will be managed by Ronnie Sharp, who gave Main his debut for the club in May 2003.

Meanwhile, Main’s current manager, Nairn St Ninian boss Stuart Finnie, will take charge of the Glenn Main Select.

Main added: “It will be good to catch up with some of these guys who I haven’t played alongside for a few years.

“During my time at Nairn County I appreciate all the support I’ve had from family and friends, team-mates, coaches and managers, the committee and the Nairn fans.”

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's John McGinn is tackled by Georgia's Lasha Dvali on the soaked pitch at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: I've played in horrendous weather conditions - kudos to Scotland for seeing…
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
Ross Tokely: Caley Jags have every reason to believe they can win Championship
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
What we learned this week: Barney's farewell to Labour and Scotland's adieu to 'Madame…
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
The Flying Pigs: Iconic Weegie with a Squeegee is Scotland team's new lucky mascot
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
What A Week: A rare sighting of Nessie but no sign of a parking…
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
Scouts, Brownies and Guides: How groups changed lives from Aberdeen to Thurso
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
Restaurant review: A hearty Highland feed at The Loch Ness Inn in Drumnadrochit
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
Paedophile caught with videos of babies as young as three months old
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson's contacts can help land top signings, insists former Don Chris…
Nairn County's record appearance maker Glenn Main celebrates his testimonial today
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Aberdeen University Camanachd's Scott Moffat