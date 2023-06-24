Glenn Main’s Nairn County service celebrated with testimonial

Nairn County legend Glenn Main will be recognised today with a testimonial at Station Park.

The 38-year-old has made more appearances for the Wee County than anyone else and that service will be celebrated when a Nairn County XI takes on a Glenn Main Select at 1pm.

Main made 496 appearances, scored 22 goals and featured in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success of 2011 and the North of Scotland Cup triumph of 2012, before leaving last November.

Although he has never pushed for a testimonial, the man who was deployed in defence, midfield and attack during his long stint with Nairn is honoured to receive one.

He said: “It’s very flattering to receive a testimonial, it’s not something I pushed for.

“But the club and a few other folk from around Nairn pushed for it on my behalf and it’s very flattering to receive it.

“When you’re playing, testimonials are never something you think about and it’s never been something that’s bothered me.

“There’s been a few at Nairn over the years but it’s not something I’ve ever really been too bothered about.

“It’s never been in my thoughts but it’s an honour to receive one.

“There’s a few folk who have done a lot to organise things.

“Kevin Reid, who’s on the Nairn committee has been really good. Graeme Macleod, who is Nairn’s director of football, is a long-term friend of mine so he’s been doing a lot behind the scenes as well.

“Stuart Finnie, the Nairn St Ninian manager, has organised the players and the teams.

“James Wallace from Nairn St Ninian has also helped out a lot and there are umpteen folk I could thank for what they’ve done.”

Old faces return

A mixture of Nairn players both past and present will feature in this afternoon’s game.

They include the likes of Dylan MacLean, Callum Maclean, Wayne Mackintosh, Conor Gethins and Sam Gordon from the current squad.

With Station Park stars of the past such as Paul MacLeod, Sean Webb, Robbie Duncanson, Willie Barron, Alan Pollock, Gregg Main, Max Ewan and Jordan MacRae also taking part.

GLENN MAIN MATCH All the details: 🟡 NCFC XI v Glenn Main Select

🗓️ Saturday 24th June – 1.00 pm

🏟️ Station Park, Nairn

🎟️ By donation (£5 suggested) cash only pic.twitter.com/srCBcXCAdz — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) June 22, 2023

The Nairn County XI will be managed by Ronnie Sharp, who gave Main his debut for the club in May 2003.

Meanwhile, Main’s current manager, Nairn St Ninian boss Stuart Finnie, will take charge of the Glenn Main Select.

Main added: “It will be good to catch up with some of these guys who I haven’t played alongside for a few years.

“During my time at Nairn County I appreciate all the support I’ve had from family and friends, team-mates, coaches and managers, the committee and the Nairn fans.”