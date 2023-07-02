Fraserburgh do themselves proud against Celtic in poignant friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh do themselves proud against Celtic in poignant friendly

The Broch drew 0-0 with a youthful Hoops side at a sold out Bellslea in a match to raise money for Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh and Celtic give the RNLI a guard of honour ahead of their friendly at Bellslea. Pictures by Kami Thomson
Fraserburgh and Celtic give the RNLI a guard of honour ahead of their friendly at Bellslea. Pictures by Kami Thomson

Scott Barbour felt Fraserburgh put on a good show both on and off the pitch against Celtic.

The Broch drew 0-0 with a youthful Hoops side at a sold out Bellslea, with the visitors prevailing 5-3 on penalties.

That won the Glasgow outfit the VT Wealth Cup, which was supplied for occasion by Fraserburgh’s main sponsors VT Wealth.

The sides met in tragic circumstances in 1970 when they played in a fundraising game to raise money for the families of the five crewmen who died when the Duchess of Kent lifeboat capsized in January of that year.

The revenue from this fixture also went to a good cause in the shape of Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

Fraserburgh striker Barbour said: “Heaps of folk came to support the lifeboat station which was great and that was the main thing on the day.

“There’s a lot of history behind the fixture and what happened and hopefully there was a lot of money raised.

Scott Barbour, right, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Celtic

“I was speaking to my granda during the week and he was telling me about the lifeboat disaster and it was a very sad thing that happened.

“So it was good that we were able to recognise that and the town turned out to support it which was great.

“Fraserburgh’s a good community club and it was good we were able to do what we did.”

‘Representing more than just the club’

Broch manager Mark Cowie echoed those sentiments and added: “Thanks to Celtic for marking the occasion.

“I told the players before the game they weren’t just representing the club, they were representing the town, representing those that were unfortunately lost in the tragedy all those years ago and representing their families.

“We were representing more than just the club and I thought the guys put on a very good show.

“It would have capped it off if we’d won the trophy, but overall I was delighted with how the guys applied themselves.

The Fraserburgh and Celtic players with the VT Wealth Cup

“We competed and our shape was really good, Celtic had more of the ball than we did, but in terms of chances I thought we created more than them.

“If it had been two or three games in we might have been more clinical.”

Supporters crammed into Bellslea and prior to kick-off there was a poignant moment when RNLI volunteers as well as players from the Fraserburgh side which faced Celtic 53 years ago were given a guard of honour.

Then before the game got underway there was a perfectly observed minute’s silence.

Broch impress

Fraserburgh fielded their only new signing thus far this summer, Aidan Sopel, in their starting side.

Celtic fielded their B team, which plays in the Lowland League, with former Hoops defenders Darren O’Dea and Stephen McManus in charge.

The Broch started in spritely fashion. Bryan Hay had a header scrambled clear and goalkeeper Josh Clarke held Ryan Sargent’s angled drive.

In the 11th minute Barbour sent a shot right across the face of goal.

The ball was kept alive with Sargent crossing from the left but Sopel couldn’t force it into the net from close range and Logan Watt’s follow-up effort was smothered by Clarke.

Fraserburgh supporters flocked to Bellslea for their game against Celtic

On 28 minutes Sargent broke clean through down the left but miscued his finish with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Chances continued to come Fraserburgh’s way, on 42 minutes Watt released Scott Barbour but he scuffed his finish from the edge of the box and Clarke saved.

A minute before the break Celtic skipper Daniel Kelly rattled the crossbar with a strike from 20 yards.

At the interval the visitors changed their entire team, but it was the hosts who continued to threaten.

Ryan Sargent, left, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Celtic

Barbour prodded the ball into net in the 56th minute but was flagged offside to the disappointment of the home supporters.

Just after the hour mark sub Sean Butcher looped a header onto the roof of the net from captain Willie West’s cross.

In the 77th minute Celtic almost netted when Kieran Simpson turned a Bruno Davidson corner against his own crossbar.

When it came to penalties Hay was the only player to miss, with his kick saved by Joe Morrison.

That meant conversions from Mackenzie Carse, Ben McPherson Kyle Ure, Davidson and Liam Bonetig won Celtic the silverware.

