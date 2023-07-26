Gary Manson pleased with Wick Academy recruitment ahead of new season; Rothes add youth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Manson pleased with Wick Academy recruitment ahead of new season; Rothes add youth

The Scorries boss has overhauled his squad ahead of the new campaign which starts this weekend, meanwhile, the Speysiders have signed three teenagers.

By Callum Law
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is pleased with his summer recruitment as the new season draws near.

The Scorries have recently signed defenders Rob McLean and Owen Harrold, midfielders James Mackay and Marc Coghill, and forward Kyle Henderson, having also managed to add midfielder Gary Pullen earlier this month.

Manson has overhauled his squad ahead of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League opener with Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Apart from Mackay, all of the new faces are stepping up to the Highland League for the first time.

Assessing his latest recruits, Manson said: “Rob is a big centre-half and he’ll be someone that can organise and be a leader at the back, which is something we’ve missed recently. But he’s also a very good footballer and likes to get the ball down and pass it, he’s a good addition for us.

“Owen’s a bit of a personality, he’s a centre-half that likes to organise and speak while also being quite aggressive. Again, Owen maybe brings something we’ve not quite had recently – I’m looking forward to see how he does.

‘One of my main targets’

“Marc is a sitting midfielder so he’ll do the dirty work for us in the middle of the park and that should allow the likes of Jack Halliday and Richard Macadie to cause the opposition problems. Marc’s been in for pre-season and has done well, he’s got a good attitude and a willingness to learn.

“Kyle is somebody I’m really looking forward to seeing in the Highland League, because he was one of my main targets this summer. He’s a left-footed forward who can play as a striker, a number 10 or off the right or the left.

“He’s got a tremendous strike from distance, he can whip balls into the box at pace, he’s extremely quick and he’s a big powerful boy as well.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how Kyle does. The challenge for us is to get the best out of him, but I think he’ll take to it like a duck to water.

James Mackay, right, pictured during his time with Strathspey Thistle, has returned to Wick Academy.

“James is from Wick and played for our first-team when he was still living in Wick.

“But he was a different player – he was a nippy winger then.

“He’s 10 years older now and he’s matured into a sitting midfielder. He’ll get on the ball and keep things ticking over for us.

“James like to organise as well. We’ve seen in training he’s vocal.

“He’s been in the Highland League before and the North Caledonian League, so he’s got bags of experience.”

Rothes look to youth

Meanwhile, Rothes boss Ross Jack believes it was important to inject some youth into his squad.

The Speysiders have added Kenzie Shepherd, 18, Callum Cruickshank, 17, and 16-year-old Matthew McConachie.

Jack said: “The boys have been with us for pre-season and they’ve worked extremely hard and done well in the games we’ve had.

“Over the course of the season they’ll get game time and we’re delighted to have them on board.

“There’s not a lot of players out there this summer and everyone seems to be after the same ones.

“So I think it’s important we spend more time on the youth side of things and trying to bring some players through.”

