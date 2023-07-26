Gary Manson pleased with Wick Academy recruitment ahead of new season; Rothes add youth

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is pleased with his summer recruitment as the new season draws near.

The Scorries have recently signed defenders Rob McLean and Owen Harrold, midfielders James Mackay and Marc Coghill, and forward Kyle Henderson, having also managed to add midfielder Gary Pullen earlier this month.

Manson has overhauled his squad ahead of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League opener with Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Apart from Mackay, all of the new faces are stepping up to the Highland League for the first time.

Assessing his latest recruits, Manson said: “Rob is a big centre-half and he’ll be someone that can organise and be a leader at the back, which is something we’ve missed recently. But he’s also a very good footballer and likes to get the ball down and pass it, he’s a good addition for us.

“Owen’s a bit of a personality, he’s a centre-half that likes to organise and speak while also being quite aggressive. Again, Owen maybe brings something we’ve not quite had recently – I’m looking forward to see how he does.

‘One of my main targets’

“Marc is a sitting midfielder so he’ll do the dirty work for us in the middle of the park and that should allow the likes of Jack Halliday and Richard Macadie to cause the opposition problems. Marc’s been in for pre-season and has done well, he’s got a good attitude and a willingness to learn.

“Kyle is somebody I’m really looking forward to seeing in the Highland League, because he was one of my main targets this summer. He’s a left-footed forward who can play as a striker, a number 10 or off the right or the left.

“He’s got a tremendous strike from distance, he can whip balls into the box at pace, he’s extremely quick and he’s a big powerful boy as well.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how Kyle does. The challenge for us is to get the best out of him, but I think he’ll take to it like a duck to water.

“James is from Wick and played for our first-team when he was still living in Wick.

“But he was a different player – he was a nippy winger then.

“He’s 10 years older now and he’s matured into a sitting midfielder. He’ll get on the ball and keep things ticking over for us.

“James like to organise as well. We’ve seen in training he’s vocal.

“He’s been in the Highland League before and the North Caledonian League, so he’s got bags of experience.”

Rothes look to youth

Meanwhile, Rothes boss Ross Jack believes it was important to inject some youth into his squad.

The Speysiders have added Kenzie Shepherd, 18, Callum Cruickshank, 17, and 16-year-old Matthew McConachie.

Jack said: “The boys have been with us for pre-season and they’ve worked extremely hard and done well in the games we’ve had.

We are delighted to reveal the signing of Matthew McConachie for the season. The 16 y/o midfielder, who lives in Craigellachie has been with Elgin since 2017 and has slotted in well in pre season. Welcome to Rothes FC Matty! 🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysidershttps://t.co/IM9wDq12Cf pic.twitter.com/LPpCg9aU32 — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) July 23, 2023

“Over the course of the season they’ll get game time and we’re delighted to have them on board.

“There’s not a lot of players out there this summer and everyone seems to be after the same ones.

“So I think it’s important we spend more time on the youth side of things and trying to bring some players through.”