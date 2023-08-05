Highland League: Wick mount comeback to draw with Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Wick mount comeback to draw with Deveronvale

The Scorries picked up their point of the season by coming from behind to draw 2-2 with the Banffers at Harmsworth Park.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor

Wick Academy came from behind to draw 2-2 with Deveronvale in the Breedon Highland clash at Harmsworth Park.

The Banffers were two up at half-time with Michael Watson and Cameron Angus on target.

But after the interval the Scorries battled back with Jack Halliday and Marc MacGregor finding the net.

The result gives the Caithness side their first point of the season, while Vale have four points from their first two fixtures.

Wick fielded summer signings Owen Rendall, Owen Harrold, Rob McLean, Gary Pullen, Kyle Henderson and Ross Gunn in their starting line-up.

Deveronvale had two news faces in their eleven in Scott Thomson and Matthew Petermann.

Early action

Both sides started purposefully, but it was the hosts who had the early opportunities.

Gunn flashed in a dangerous cross which evaded every then on six minutes McLean headed from Henderson’s corner from the right down into the ground and it bounced up and clipped the top of the crossbar on the way over.

The Scorries threatened again in the 13th minute when Alan Hughes found Jack Halliday near the left angle of the box and his curling effort was turned away by goalkeeper Sean McIntosh flying to his left.

At the other end Vale’s Michael Watson had a cross-cum-shot held by Graeme Williamson and then Innes McKay headed a Jay Goldie corner over.

Midway through the first period the visitors were on the offensive again with Petermann display good footwork on the right before sending in a cross which broke for Thomson.

Jack Halliday of Wick, left, battles with Innes McKay of Deveronvale

The midfielder’s blast from 15 yards looked destined for the net, but Williamson got across to his right to claw the ball away,

On 25 minutes Wick threatened again with Halliday latching onto Hughes pass down the left channel, Vale custodian McIntosh blocked, but Halliday regathered and teed up Marc MacGregor who blazed over with the goal gaping.

In the 40th minute Deveronvale forged ahead when Harry Noble’s free-kick from 25 yards was spilled by Williamson as he tried to catch, which presented Michael Watson with an easy chance to prod home.

A minute later Watson should have doubled his tally. Cameron Angus’ cross from the right came right through to him at the back post but he fired wide from close range.

In first half stoppage time Vale did make it 2-0. Watson released Petermann on the right flank and his low delivery was slotted home by Angus from six yards.

Crucial next goal

The next goal was always going to be important and Wick got it on 53 minutes.

Gunn released Halliday on the right side of the box and his drive was tipped behind by McIntosh.

From the corner that followed Henderson’s inswinging delivery from the right was forced over the line, via the crossbar, by Gunn from close range.

The chances dried up a touch after that with both sides trying to get a grip of the game.

As the contest entered the final 20 minutes Vale sub Jamie MacLellan’s strike from long range whistled just over the crossbar.

Ross Gunn in action for Wick Academy against Deveronvale

In the 76th minute Wick had a penalty shout turned down when Halliday went down under pressure from Jaydan Bradford.

At the other end Angus dragged a shot wide from the edge of the box and back came Wick with Halliday’s great footwork giving MacGregor a chance inside the box but he blasted off target with his left foot.

The Scorries were trying to crank up the pressure and eight minutes from time they equalised.

It came from another Henderson corner on the right and MacGregor rose highest to glance a header in off the left post.

Two minutes later Wick almost took the lead. Henderson’s free-kick from 35 yards took a deflection which wrong-footed McIntosh with the ball bouncing against the left post before MacGregor’s rebound was deflected behind.

In the first minute of injury time Deveronvale had a great chance to win it when Ormsby’s low cross from the left wasn’t gathered by Williamson, but Petermann’s scuffed effort drifted off target.

More from Highland League

Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
Alan Pollock calls for Rothes to cut out errors in search for points against…
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
New boy Ross Gunn aiming for good start to Wick career against Deveronvale
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
Inverurie's Garry Wood pain-free again ahead of facing Fraserburgh
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
Patience pays off for Gary Manson as Wick Academy sign Ross Gunn
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview show - this weekend's games analysed and…
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
Graeme Stewart rages at Buckie defending after Challenge Cup loss
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
New recruit Aaron Nicolson hails professional Nairn County set-up
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
SPFL Trust Trophy: Aberdeen B to face Peterhead after beating Brora Rangers on penalties
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
Buckie Thistle beaten by Dundee B in the Challenge Cup
Deveronvale's Innes McKay, left, wins a header against Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor
SPFL Trust Trophy: Formartine United beaten by Hibernian B on penalties