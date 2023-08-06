Both bosses frustrated after Wick and Deveronvale stalemate

Both managers were left disappointed as Wick Academy came from two goals down to draw with Deveronvale at Harmsworth Park.

The Banffers were 2-0 up at half-time through Michael Watson and Cameron Angus.

After the interval the Scorries responded courtesy of new signing Ross Gunn and Marc MacGregor.

For Academy it’s their first point of the Breedon Highland League season, while Vale have picked up four out of six.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson was frustrated not to go on and win the game after getting back on level terms.

Meanwhile, Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart was disappointed not to take all three points having been in front.

Manson said: “Ultimately I’m disappointed not to take three points, but at half-time when you’re 2-0 down taking a point is probably a positive.

“There are positives and negatives. The first goal you can’t legislate for, 99 times out of 100 Graeme Williamson would gather that ball and we’d probably try to counter-attack.

“You can’t legislate for that, their tails were up then and they nabbed another goal.

“Then in that situation the boys could have chucked it, the heads could have gone down.

“But credit to them they came out all guns blazing and probably should have won the game, we had enough chances, but unfortunately couldn’t get the third goal.”

Third could have made the difference

Stewart said: “I’m disappointed in the end, having been 2-0 up it feels like a defeat.

“When I reflect it will maybe be a good point, but it’s always disappointing when you’re 2-0 up and can’t hold out.

“I thought we played well first half, but you need to get a third goal, a 2-0 lead is always difficult.

“We should have had a third goal in the first half and I think that’s game over if we get it.

“Michael Watson is disappointed he didn’t take the chance just after he scored.

“Wick put us under a fair bit of pressure, but I think their biggest threat was corners.

“I tried to say to the boys at half-time that we needed to stop giving away corners because they’re a threat.

“I’m disappointed, but when I reflect it might not be a bad point.”

Thrilling encounter

In the fifth minute Wick’s Robert McLean headed a Kyle Henderson corner down into the ground and it bounced up and clipped the top of crossbar on its way over.

Shortly after Jack Halliday forced an excellent save out of Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh with a curling strike from the left side of the area.

The visitors were also threatening and midway through the first period Matthew Petermann did well on the right and his cross broke for Scott Thomson.

His blast from 15 yards looked destined for the net, but goalkeeper Graeme Williamson got across to his right to superbly claw the effort away.

At the other end Halliday was denied again by a McIntosh block but the Academy midfielder teed up MacGregor on the follow-up only for the striker to blaze over with the goal gaping.

In the 40th minute Vale took the lead when Williamson spilled Harry Noble’s free-kick from 25 yards which allowed Watson to prod home from close range.

A minute later Watson could’ve scored again, but fired wide at the back post after Petermann crossed from the right.

However, in first half stoppage time the Banffers did double their lead.

Watson’s excellent pass released Petermann on the right and his low ball across was slotted into the bottom left corner by Cameron Angus for his first Highland League goal.

Scorries rally

The next goal was always likely to be important and Wick got it eight minutes into the second period.

Henderson’s inswinging corner from the right was forced over the line, via the crossbar, by Gunn from close range.

As the second half wore on Academy tried to crank up the pressure in the quest for an equaliser.

Eight minutes from time they got it with another Henderson corner from the right glanced into the left corner by the head of MacGregor.

Two minutes later the hosts almost took the lead when Henderson’s long range free-kick took a deflection and bounced off the left post before MacGregor’s follow-up was diverted wide.

In injury time Vale could have won it when Williamson failed to gather an Ormsby delivery, but Petermann couldn’t hit the target when the ball dropped to him.

Teams

Wick Academy (4-3-3) – Williamson 5, Rendall 6, McLean 6, Harrold 7, Hughes 6; Halliday 7, R Macadie 6 (Mackay 66), Pullen 6 (MacNab 66); Gunn 7, MacGregor 7, Henderson 8 (M Macadie 87).

Subs not used – Manson, Farquhar, Coghill, Sutherland.

Deveronvale (4-3-3) – McIntosh 6, Goldie 6, Bradford 6, McKay 7, Noble 6; Thomson 7 (Allan 87), Read 6 (MacLellan 66), Watson 8 (Stewart 71); Petermann 8, Angus 7 (MacKillop-Hall 87), Ormsby 7.

Subs not used – Hay, Dlugosz, Hamilton, West.

Referee – Gordon Seago 7.

Man of the match – Kyle Henderson.