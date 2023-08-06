Both bosses frustrated after Wick and Deveronvale stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Both bosses frustrated after Wick and Deveronvale stalemate

Neither Scorries boss Gary Manson or Banffers manager Craig Stewart were happy with the outcome at Harmsworth Park.

By Callum Law
Ross Gunn, centre, gets ready to celebrate after scoring Wick Academy's first goal against Deveronvale. Pictures by Jasperimage
Ross Gunn, centre, gets ready to celebrate after scoring Wick Academy's first goal against Deveronvale. Pictures by Jasperimage

Both managers were left disappointed as Wick Academy came from two goals down to draw with Deveronvale at Harmsworth Park.

The Banffers were 2-0 up at half-time through Michael Watson and Cameron Angus.

After the interval the Scorries responded courtesy of new signing Ross Gunn and Marc MacGregor.

For Academy it’s their first point of the Breedon Highland League season, while Vale have picked up four out of six.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson was frustrated not to go on and win the game after getting back on level terms.

Meanwhile, Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart was disappointed not to take all three points having been in front.

Manson said: “Ultimately I’m disappointed not to take three points, but at half-time when you’re 2-0 down taking a point is probably a positive.

Deveronvale’s Horace Ormsby in action against Wick

“There are positives and negatives. The first goal you can’t legislate for, 99 times out of 100 Graeme Williamson would gather that ball and we’d probably try to counter-attack.

“You can’t legislate for that, their tails were up then and they nabbed another goal.

“Then in that situation the boys could have chucked it, the heads could have gone down.

“But credit to them they came out all guns blazing and probably should have won the game, we had enough chances, but unfortunately couldn’t get the third goal.”

Third could have made the difference

Stewart said: “I’m disappointed in the end, having been 2-0 up it feels like a defeat.

“When I reflect it will maybe be a good point, but it’s always disappointing when you’re 2-0 up and can’t hold out.

“I thought we played well first half, but you need to get a third goal, a 2-0 lead is always difficult.

“We should have had a third goal in the first half and I think that’s game over if we get it.

“Michael Watson is disappointed he didn’t take the chance just after he scored.

“Wick put us under a fair bit of pressure, but I think their biggest threat was corners.

“I tried to say to the boys at half-time that we needed to stop giving away corners because they’re a threat.

“I’m disappointed, but when I reflect it might not be a bad point.”

Thrilling encounter

In the fifth minute Wick’s Robert McLean headed a Kyle Henderson corner down into the ground and it bounced up and clipped the top of crossbar on its way over.

Shortly after Jack Halliday forced an excellent save out of Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh with a curling strike from the left side of the area.

The visitors were also threatening and midway through the first period Matthew Petermann did well on the right and his cross broke for Scott Thomson.

His blast from 15 yards looked destined for the net, but goalkeeper Graeme Williamson got across to his right to superbly claw the effort away.

Deveronvale’s Michael Watson, left, and Harry Noble celebrate after Watson scored against Wick

At the other end Halliday was denied again by a McIntosh block but the Academy midfielder teed up MacGregor on the follow-up only for the striker to blaze over with the goal gaping.

In the 40th minute Vale took the lead when Williamson spilled Harry Noble’s free-kick from 25 yards which allowed Watson to prod home from close range.

A minute later Watson could’ve scored again, but fired wide at the back post after Petermann crossed from the right.

However, in first half stoppage time the Banffers did double their lead.

Watson’s excellent pass released Petermann on the right and his low ball across was slotted into the bottom left corner by Cameron Angus for his first Highland League goal.

Scorries rally

The next goal was always likely to be important and Wick got it eight minutes into the second period.

Henderson’s inswinging corner from the right was forced over the line, via the crossbar, by Gunn from close range.

As the second half wore on Academy tried to crank up the pressure in the quest for an equaliser.

Marc MacGregor, left, and Wick team-mate Jack Halliday celebrate after MacGregor scored against Deveronvale

Eight minutes from time they got it with another Henderson corner from the right glanced into the left corner by the head of MacGregor.

Two minutes later the hosts almost took the lead when Henderson’s long range free-kick took a deflection and bounced off the left post before MacGregor’s follow-up was diverted wide.

In injury time Vale could have won it when Williamson failed to gather an Ormsby delivery, but Petermann couldn’t hit the target when the ball dropped to him.

Teams

Wick Academy (4-3-3) – Williamson 5, Rendall 6, McLean 6, Harrold 7, Hughes 6; Halliday 7, R Macadie 6 (Mackay 66), Pullen 6 (MacNab 66); Gunn 7, MacGregor 7, Henderson 8 (M Macadie 87).
Subs not used – Manson, Farquhar, Coghill, Sutherland.
Deveronvale (4-3-3) – McIntosh 6, Goldie 6, Bradford 6, McKay 7, Noble 6; Thomson 7 (Allan 87), Read 6 (MacLellan 66), Watson 8 (Stewart 71); Petermann 8, Angus 7 (MacKillop-Hall 87), Ormsby 7.
Subs not used – Hay, Dlugosz, Hamilton, West.
Referee – Gordon Seago 7.
Man of the match – Kyle Henderson.

