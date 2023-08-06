Brora Rangers grind out win at Rothes; Keith and Clach share the spoils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers grind out win at Rothes; Keith and Clach share the spoils

Andy MacRae's second-half strike earned the Cattachs a narrow victory at Mackessack Park.

By Dave Edwards
Brora attacker Andy Macrae. Image: Brian Smith.
Brora attacker Andy Macrae. Image: Brian Smith.

Only the briliance of Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin denied Rothes a point with Andy MacRae’s superb 53rd minute goal proving crucial.

Brora boss Ally Macdonald was delighted to leave Mackessack Park with all three points after the 1-0 win.

He said: “We know what Joe Malin gives us, time after time he’s saved us over the years.

“I know Rothes will probably feel hard done by but I think on the whole we controlled most of the possession and we deserved the three points.

“It was a good strike by Andy MacRae for our goal, that’s what he does best, and it was a great first touch it allow him the opportunity in the first place.”

Rothes handed a start to new signing, former Caley Thistle youngster, full back Callum Haspell, while Brora Rangers gave their new recruit on loan from Caley Thistle, defender Matthew Strachan, his debut.

The Speysiders’ first half chance fell to Alan Pollock but his header from a Greg Morrison cross failed to trouble Malin in the Brora goal.

Four minutes from the break Rothes had the best chance of the game when Pollock played through Morrison but Malin dived to parry the striker’s effort.

Eight minutes after the restart Brora took the lead when, in attempting a clearance, Ally Mackenzie headed the ball back across his own goal, Andy MacRae gained possession and drilled a low shot beyond Rothes keeper Sean McCarthy.

Brora substitute Tony Dingwall fired just wide before Rothes went upfield and Pollock forced a brilliant save from Malin.

In the 80th minute it took a marvellous save by Malin to stop a Fraser Robertson header from giving Rothes a point.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We had six really good chances and only some brilliant goalkeeping by Joe Malin denied us a point we richly deserved.

“But that’s why Joe Malin has been at the top of the game for the last 10 to 15 years as he’s an outstanding goalkeeper.

“Defensively, I thought we were sound and although we didn’t do much in the final third I think we’re getting there.”

Keith 1-1 Clach

Ninety-nine years after the first Highland League clash between Keith and Clach, the old rivals shared the spoils at Kynoch Park on Saturday.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “A draw was probably fair over the piece, although Clach possibly played better football than us.

“Goals dictate games and we created a good one to go in front but then lacked a bit of game management after that.

“I was disappointed with their equaliser, we’ve got the ball on the half-line and lost it.

“It probably was a penalty and the lad dispatched it well. It was a proper Highland League game, hard fought from minute one to minute 90. The boys certainly put everything into it, just lacking that bit of quality in the final third.”

After a goal-less first half, the opening goal came in fine style in the 63rd minute when Gavin Elphinstone whipped in a perfect right wing pass into the path of Mikey Ironside who gave Daniel Rae no chance with a curling 18 yarder.

Fewer than ten minutes later it was all square when Keith defender Murray Addison upended Henman inside the box.

The Clach player made no mistake with the resultant spot kick.

Clach manager Jordan Macdonald said: “We deserved to win, but we never learn.

“Basic schoolboy defending has cost us, it was our mistakes that Keith punished us for, the goal was basic defending.

“Then for our penalty we’ve got the majority of the ball in the final third and it’s a stonewall red card.

“I don’t care what anybody says, the boy made no attempt to get the ball.”

