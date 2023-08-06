Brora Rangers grind out win at Rothes; Keith and Clach share the spoils

Only the briliance of Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin denied Rothes a point with Andy MacRae’s superb 53rd minute goal proving crucial.

Brora boss Ally Macdonald was delighted to leave Mackessack Park with all three points after the 1-0 win.

He said: “We know what Joe Malin gives us, time after time he’s saved us over the years.

“I know Rothes will probably feel hard done by but I think on the whole we controlled most of the possession and we deserved the three points.

“It was a good strike by Andy MacRae for our goal, that’s what he does best, and it was a great first touch it allow him the opportunity in the first place.”

Rothes handed a start to new signing, former Caley Thistle youngster, full back Callum Haspell, while Brora Rangers gave their new recruit on loan from Caley Thistle, defender Matthew Strachan, his debut.

The Speysiders’ first half chance fell to Alan Pollock but his header from a Greg Morrison cross failed to trouble Malin in the Brora goal.

Four minutes from the break Rothes had the best chance of the game when Pollock played through Morrison but Malin dived to parry the striker’s effort.

Eight minutes after the restart Brora took the lead when, in attempting a clearance, Ally Mackenzie headed the ball back across his own goal, Andy MacRae gained possession and drilled a low shot beyond Rothes keeper Sean McCarthy.

Brora substitute Tony Dingwall fired just wide before Rothes went upfield and Pollock forced a brilliant save from Malin.

In the 80th minute it took a marvellous save by Malin to stop a Fraser Robertson header from giving Rothes a point.

Rothes 0-1 Brora Rangers

An Andy Macrae goal enough to give Brora the win pic.twitter.com/3LOCOHL4E0 — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) August 5, 2023

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We had six really good chances and only some brilliant goalkeeping by Joe Malin denied us a point we richly deserved.

“But that’s why Joe Malin has been at the top of the game for the last 10 to 15 years as he’s an outstanding goalkeeper.

“Defensively, I thought we were sound and although we didn’t do much in the final third I think we’re getting there.”

Keith 1-1 Clach

Ninety-nine years after the first Highland League clash between Keith and Clach, the old rivals shared the spoils at Kynoch Park on Saturday.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “A draw was probably fair over the piece, although Clach possibly played better football than us.

“Goals dictate games and we created a good one to go in front but then lacked a bit of game management after that.

“I was disappointed with their equaliser, we’ve got the ball on the half-line and lost it.

“It probably was a penalty and the lad dispatched it well. It was a proper Highland League game, hard fought from minute one to minute 90. The boys certainly put everything into it, just lacking that bit of quality in the final third.”

After a goal-less first half, the opening goal came in fine style in the 63rd minute when Gavin Elphinstone whipped in a perfect right wing pass into the path of Mikey Ironside who gave Daniel Rae no chance with a curling 18 yarder.

Fewer than ten minutes later it was all square when Keith defender Murray Addison upended Henman inside the box.

The Clach player made no mistake with the resultant spot kick.

Clach manager Jordan Macdonald said: “We deserved to win, but we never learn.

“Basic schoolboy defending has cost us, it was our mistakes that Keith punished us for, the goal was basic defending.

“Then for our penalty we’ve got the majority of the ball in the final third and it’s a stonewall red card.

“I don’t care what anybody says, the boy made no attempt to get the ball.”