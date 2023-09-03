Buckie Thistle stay top with Huntly win; Deveronvale and Forres share the spoils

League leaders Buckie Thistle remain top with a 3-0 home win over Huntly.

Manager Graeme Stewart was pleased to see his side remain unbeaten in their first six league matches.

He said: “We knew it was it going to be difficult, Huntly have had a great start to the season, we had a game plan and the players stuck to it.

“I’m delighted with the win and the clean sheet, Scott Adams and Max Barry took their goals well and I’m delighted for Max, he could have scored a few more already this season and he’s capable of scoring a number of goals from midfield.

“The second half was brilliant as we controlled the game.

“I said at half time the next goal was crucial and Daryl McHardy showed why he’s been a quality signing with three goals already and he’s really fitting in with the squad.”

Huntly started the game well and were denied by the woodwork after four minutes when Lyall Booth’s headed effort from an Alexander Thoirs cross came off the bar.

A minute later, Euan Storrier kept out former team mate Robbie Foster with a great save to deny an opener.

The Jags were thwarted by the woodwork after the quarter-hour mark when Fraser Hobday touched a Scott Adams shot onto the bar.

Foster was causing problems down the wing for the home side and came close again after 27 minutes with Storrier pulling out another good save.

Buckie went ahead in 33 minutes when Scott Adams found space in the opposition box before firing in his third of the season.

Five minutes later, the visiting defence failed to deal with a Buckie set-piece and Max Barry fired in at the near post.

Buckie wrapped up the win in the 67th minute when McHardy headed in his second goal in as many games following good work from Scott Adams out wide.

Huntly manager Allan Hale was disappointed not to see his side build on a good start.

He said: “For the first half hour it was a good game of football and we created chances through Robbie Foster.

From the second we lost the first goal our vulnerabilities came through and we lost composure before half-time.

“The second half for me is an unacceptable performance from the players. It was men versus boys and a real lesson for the players.”

Deveronvale 1-1 Forres

Rogan Read grabbed a deserved second half equaliser for Deveronvale to see them earn a point against Forres Mechanics.

Calum Frame had put Forres ahead with a close range finish after just six minutes following an Ethan Cairns shot had hit the bar.

Vale created some good openings but Cameron Angus and Matthew Petermann were unable to capitalise.

Read got his head onto the end of a Jayden Goldie cross to flick the ball beyond Lee Herbert after 56 minutes and level the scores.

With the game drawing to an exciting finish, Sean McIntosh denied Shaun Cameron with a fantastic block before Petermann fired just wide of the target and Max Stewart came within inches of an injury time winner.

Vale manager Craig Stewart said: “A lot of people doubted our squad which was really poor on the back of one bad result because they are still a young group of players who are going to have off days.

“Myself and my management team had no doubt that they would come back with a strong performance and they gave everything to get the victory which I am sure no one would have denied them on the day.

“We reset on a few things at training and while it was disappointing to lose Innes McKay to injury young Jamie MacLellan came in and gave a commanding performance.”

Deveronvale FC 1 v 1 Forres Mechanics FC Calum Frame with the ‘Cans goal ⚽️ 🥅#monthecans pic.twitter.com/ljaz7fTrSN — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) September 2, 2023

Forres manager Steven MacDonald, who was sent to the stand by referee Scott Donohoe, felt his team failed to perform on the day.

He said: “Deveronvale had the majority of play in the first half as we were terrible and they didn’t deserve to go in behind at the break as they had good chances to score.

“We made a couple of changes at the break and we were stronger as the game went on.

“We lost an unfortunate goal from our viewpoint but I couldn’t grudge them it for their first half display.”