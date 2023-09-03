Scottish Cup: North sides discover first round opponents

Twenty teams from the north have discovered who they will face in the first round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

The 18 Breedon Highland League teams plus Aberdeen juniors Culter FC and North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland were all in the hat for the draw.

Clachnacuddin will meet Inverurie Locos in an all-Highland League clash, while Formartine United will host Threave Rovers.

Strathspey Thistle, who sit at the foot of the Highland League, travel to Gala Fairydean Rovers, while Wick Academy will welcome Jeanfield Swifts to Harmsworth Park.

Lossiemouth will have home advantage against Beith Juniors, while Fraserburgh will travel to Caledonian Braves.

Banks o’ Dee will take on Dalbeattie Star at Spain Park, Turriff United will host Sauchie Juniors and Buckie Thistle will travel to Tayport.

Culter’s reward for beating Blackburn United 3-2 in the second preliminary round at the weekend was a home tie against Deveronvale.

Your full draw for the @scottishgas Men's Scottish Cup First Round. 📅 Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 23 September.#ScottishCup — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) September 3, 2023

Golspie Sutherland, 2-1 winners at Hawick Royal Albert, will host Forres Mechanics.

Highland League champions Brechin City will face Rothes at Glebe Park, Huntly will travel to East Stirlingshire and Keith will host Luncarty.

Nairn County will head to Broxburn Athletic while Brora Rangers will welcome Berwick Rangers.

The ties are due to be played on September 23.

Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup first round draw:

Cowdenbeath v Linlithgow Rose

Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos

Dalkeith Thistle v Clydebank

Formartine United v Threave Rovers

Dunipace v Cumnock Juniors

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Strathspey Thistle

Wick Academy v Jeanfield Swifts

Lossiemouth v Beith Juniors

Edinburgh University v Dunbar United

Caledonian Braves v Fraserburgh

Banks o’ Dee v Dalbeattie Star

Broomhill v Cumbernauld Colts

Bo’ness United v Darvel

Turriff United v Sauchie Juniors

Golspie Sutherland v Forres Mechanics

Culter v Deveronvale

Tayport v Buckie Thistle

Camelon Juniors v Civil Service Strollers

Brechin City v Rothes

East Stirlingshire v Huntly

Penicuik Athletic v Pollok

Musselburgh Athletic v Gretna 2008

East Kilbride v Whitehill Welfare

University of Stirling v Albion Rovers

Keith v Luncarty

Broxburn Athletic v Nairn County

Dundonald Bluebells v Kilwinning Rangers

Brora Rangers v Berwick Rangers

Tranent v Hutcheson Vale

St Andrews United v Auchinleck Talbot