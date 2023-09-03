Scottish Cup: North sides discover first round opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: North sides discover first round opponents

The first round ties will be played on the weekend of September 23.

By Danny Law
Celtic defeated Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final last season. Image: SNS.
Celtic defeated Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final last season. Image: SNS.

Twenty teams from the north have discovered who they will face in the first round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

The 18 Breedon Highland League teams plus Aberdeen juniors Culter FC and North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland were all in the hat for the draw.

Clachnacuddin will meet Inverurie Locos in an all-Highland League clash, while Formartine United will host Threave Rovers.

Strathspey Thistle, who sit at the foot of the Highland League, travel to Gala Fairydean Rovers, while Wick Academy will welcome Jeanfield Swifts to Harmsworth Park.

Lossiemouth will have home advantage against Beith Juniors, while Fraserburgh will travel to Caledonian Braves.

Banks o’ Dee will take on Dalbeattie Star at Spain Park, Turriff United will host Sauchie Juniors and Buckie Thistle will travel to Tayport.

Culter’s reward for beating Blackburn United 3-2 in the second preliminary round at the weekend was a home tie against Deveronvale.

Golspie Sutherland, 2-1 winners at Hawick Royal Albert, will host Forres Mechanics.

Highland League champions Brechin City will face Rothes at Glebe Park, Huntly will travel to East Stirlingshire and Keith will host Luncarty.

Nairn County will head to Broxburn Athletic while Brora Rangers will welcome Berwick Rangers.

The ties are due to be played on September 23.

Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup first round draw:

Cowdenbeath v Linlithgow Rose

Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos

Dalkeith Thistle v Clydebank

Formartine United v Threave Rovers

Dunipace v Cumnock Juniors

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Strathspey Thistle

Wick Academy v Jeanfield Swifts

Lossiemouth v Beith Juniors

Edinburgh University v Dunbar United

Caledonian Braves v Fraserburgh

Banks o’ Dee v Dalbeattie Star

Broomhill v Cumbernauld Colts

Bo’ness United v Darvel

Turriff United v Sauchie Juniors

Golspie Sutherland v Forres Mechanics

Culter v Deveronvale

Tayport v Buckie Thistle

Camelon Juniors v Civil Service Strollers

Brechin City v Rothes

East Stirlingshire v Huntly

Penicuik Athletic v Pollok

Musselburgh Athletic v Gretna 2008

East Kilbride v Whitehill Welfare

University of Stirling v Albion Rovers

Keith v Luncarty

Broxburn Athletic v Nairn County

Dundonald Bluebells v Kilwinning Rangers

Brora Rangers v Berwick Rangers

Tranent v Hutcheson Vale

St Andrews United v Auchinleck Talbot

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh midfielder Logan Watt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh hit Clach for six; Banks o' Dee and Lossiemouth draw
Buckie Thistle's Darryl McHardy. Image: Jasper Image.
Buckie Thistle stay top with Huntly win; Deveronvale and Forres share the spoils
Formartine's Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Formartine United twice come from behind to beat Keith; Brechin City too strong for…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie draw with Brora but Andy Low annoyed at referee; Turriff go nap at…
CR0044625 Nairn County V Strathspey Thistle, Station Park. Fraser Dingwall, the 'County captain celebrates his goal while still inside the Strathspey goalmouth as 'keeper Ruardhri Nicol can only watch. 2nd September '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Still work for Nairn to do despite win against Strathspey says Steven Mackay
Nairn's George Robesten, right, and Iain Ross of Strathspey, centre, battle for the ball. Pictures by Sandy McCook.
Nairn County beat Strathspey Thistle to collect first Highland League points of the season
1 April 2023. Strathspey Thistle FC,Seafield Park,Heathfield Road,Grantown-on-Spey. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Strathspey Thistle Fc and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT :- L - Gary Warren, Clachnacuddin and R - Alan Kerr of Strathspey CREDIT:- Jasperimage
Alan Kerr upbeat as Strathspey Thistle search for points against Nairn County
26 September 2022. Inverness, Highlands and Islands, Scotland. This is Clachnacuddin FC Manager Jordan MacDonald.
Jordan MacDonald looks for Clach to overcome challenging spell against Fraserburgh
30 August 2023. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Strathspey Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Forres celebrate Goal CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Shaun Morrison happy with attacking options as Forres look to continue good start against…
The latest Highland League Weekly preview show is available to watch here now - completely free!
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Nairn and Strathspey battle for first points,…