Scottish Cup: North sides discover first round opponents

Twenty teams from the north have discovered who they will face in the first round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.
The 18 Breedon Highland League teams plus Aberdeen juniors Culter FC and North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland were all in the hat for the draw.
Clachnacuddin will meet Inverurie Locos in an all-Highland League clash, while Formartine United will host Threave Rovers.
Strathspey Thistle, who sit at the foot of the Highland League, travel to Gala Fairydean Rovers, while Wick Academy will welcome Jeanfield Swifts to Harmsworth Park.
Lossiemouth will have home advantage against Beith Juniors, while Fraserburgh will travel to Caledonian Braves.
Banks o’ Dee will take on Dalbeattie Star at Spain Park, Turriff United will host Sauchie Juniors and Buckie Thistle will travel to Tayport.
Culter’s reward for beating Blackburn United 3-2 in the second preliminary round at the weekend was a home tie against Deveronvale.
Your full draw for the @scottishgas Men's Scottish Cup First Round.
📅 Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 23 September.#ScottishCup
— Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) September 3, 2023
Golspie Sutherland, 2-1 winners at Hawick Royal Albert, will host Forres Mechanics.
Highland League champions Brechin City will face Rothes at Glebe Park, Huntly will travel to East Stirlingshire and Keith will host Luncarty.
Nairn County will head to Broxburn Athletic while Brora Rangers will welcome Berwick Rangers.
The ties are due to be played on September 23.
Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup first round draw:
Cowdenbeath v Linlithgow Rose
Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos
Dalkeith Thistle v Clydebank
Formartine United v Threave Rovers
Dunipace v Cumnock Juniors
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Strathspey Thistle
Wick Academy v Jeanfield Swifts
Lossiemouth v Beith Juniors
Edinburgh University v Dunbar United
Caledonian Braves v Fraserburgh
Banks o’ Dee v Dalbeattie Star
Broomhill v Cumbernauld Colts
Bo’ness United v Darvel
Turriff United v Sauchie Juniors
Golspie Sutherland v Forres Mechanics
Culter v Deveronvale
Tayport v Buckie Thistle
Camelon Juniors v Civil Service Strollers
Brechin City v Rothes
East Stirlingshire v Huntly
Penicuik Athletic v Pollok
Musselburgh Athletic v Gretna 2008
East Kilbride v Whitehill Welfare
University of Stirling v Albion Rovers
Keith v Luncarty
Broxburn Athletic v Nairn County
Dundonald Bluebells v Kilwinning Rangers
Brora Rangers v Berwick Rangers
Tranent v Hutcheson Vale
St Andrews United v Auchinleck Talbot