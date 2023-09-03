Appeal made to find 54-year-old woman last seen near Peterhead

An appeal has been made by police to find a 54-year-old woman who was last seen near Peterhead earlier this evening.

Coleen Edwards was reported missing after last being seen in the St Fergus area at about 7.40pm on Sunday September 3.

She is believed to have been using her car, a black MG HS, registration SW23 EJD.

Coleen is described as being white, 6ft 2in tall and has greying blonde shoulder length hair.

The 54-year-old was last known to be wearing a long red overcoat, a grey jumper, black leggings and black trainers.

Sergeant Kelly Green of Peterhead Police Station said: “We have reason to be concerned for Coleen’s welfare and would urge anyone who believes they may have seen her or her car since earlier on Sunday evening to get in touch urgently.”

“You can call 101 with any information, quoting reference 3493 of September 3 2023.”