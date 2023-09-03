Appeal made to find 54-year-old woman last seen near Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal made to find 54-year-old woman last seen near Peterhead

Coleen Edwards, who is believed to be using her car, was last seen in the St Fergus area tonight.

By Chris Cromar
Picture of missing woman Coleen Edwards.
Coleen Edwards has been reported missing. Image: DC Thomson.

An appeal has been made by police to find a 54-year-old woman who was last seen near Peterhead earlier this evening.

Coleen Edwards was reported missing after last being seen in the St Fergus area at about 7.40pm on Sunday September 3.

She is believed to have been using her car, a black MG HS, registration SW23 EJD.

Coleen is described as being white, 6ft 2in tall and has greying blonde shoulder length hair.

The 54-year-old was last known to be wearing a long red overcoat, a grey jumper, black leggings and black trainers.

Sergeant Kelly Green of Peterhead Police Station said: “We have reason to be concerned for Coleen’s welfare and would urge anyone who believes they may have seen her or her car since earlier on Sunday evening to get in touch urgently.”

“You can call 101 with any information, quoting reference 3493 of September 3 2023.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish SPCA inspector Alison Simpson
Helper, social worker and voice for the voiceless: A day out in Aberdeenshire and…
Outside Marks and Spencer in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre, where drunken fights can occur in broad daylight. Image: Paul Glendell
George Mitchell: Parts of Aberdeen will become 'no-go zones' without proper policing
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a swindling granny and a coleslaw meltdown
The incident happened on Bridge Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Entertainer caught drink-driving - while trying to help suspected drink-driver
Stoneywood Road in Aberdeen, with BP offices and lorry driving on road.
One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dyce area of Aberdeen
King Charles and Queen Camilla with members of Gordonstoun School Pipe Band.
King crowns his old school Gordonstoun champions at Braemar Gathering
Taylor Harper with The King and other Boys' Brigade members at the Braemar Gathering.
New Aberdour teen who became first girl to join north-east Boys' Brigade on encounter…
Rishi Sunak Crathie Kirk Balmoral
Rishi Sunak joins King and Queen at Crathie Kirk
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
Ewan Rattray is receive a medal for his efforts to improve safety for pilots following his own life-changing injury. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen maritime pilot to be honoured with top medal after fighting for safety following…