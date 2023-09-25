Deveronvale’s Jamie MacLellan looking up after Scottish Cup victory

Jamie MacLellan believes Scottish Cup progression can provide a springboard for Deveronvale to push on.

The Banffers set up a second round tie with Broxburn Athletic next month by beating North Region Junior champions Culter 4-3 after extra-time at the weekend.

Prior to the triumph at Crombie Park Vale had picked up only one win this season, which came on the opening day of the campaign.

MacLellan hopes cup progression will lead to an improvement in form.

The 19-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, said: “The win was definitely a boost for us and I really do think it can kick us on for the next few weeks.

“Especially because it’s the Scottish Cup and we’ve got the next round to look forward to.

“We couldn’t let the heads drop during the recent run and I think the boys have been strong during the tough times.

“It comes down to character and your willingness to try to turn things around and we’ve all got that.”

Resilience to the fore

MacLellan netted twice against Culter, with his second proving to the winner.

But Deveronvale had to tough it out in the second half of extra-time after Innes McKay was sent off.

MacLellan added: “The lads were really resilient and I think in the end we deserved to win.

“It shows the character of the boys and going down to 10 we showed what we can do and how resilient we can be.

“The boys dug it out and it’s a brilliant way to win a game really given the circumstances.”

MacLellan joined Vale in the summer after leaving Fraserburgh and has quickly established himself as a regular at Princess Royal Park.

He said: “You can’t beat playing regularly, since I’ve come in Craig Stewart (manager) and Richard Davidson (assistant manager) have trusted me to play.

“All you can ask for as a young player is for them to have that faith and I’ve really enjoyed it.”