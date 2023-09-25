Deveronvale’s Jamie MacLellan looking up after Scottish Cup victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deveronvale’s Jamie MacLellan looking up after Scottish Cup victory

The Banffers record their second win of the season with a win against Culter in the national tournament.

By Callum Law
Jamie MacLellan celebrating on the pitch for Deveronvale.
Jamie MacLellan, centre, celebrates scoring Deveronvale's winning goal against Culter. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Jamie MacLellan believes Scottish Cup progression can provide a springboard for Deveronvale to push on.

The Banffers set up a second round tie with Broxburn Athletic next month by beating North Region Junior champions Culter 4-3 after extra-time at the weekend.

Prior to the triumph at Crombie Park Vale had picked up only one win this season, which came on the opening day of the campaign.

MacLellan hopes cup progression will lead to an improvement in form.

The 19-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, said: “The win was definitely a boost for us and I really do think it can kick us on for the next few weeks.

“Especially because it’s the Scottish Cup and we’ve got the next round to look forward to.

“We couldn’t let the heads drop during the recent run and I think the boys have been strong during the tough times.

“It comes down to character and your willingness to try to turn things around and we’ve all got that.”

Resilience to the fore

MacLellan netted twice against Culter, with his second proving to the winner.

But Deveronvale had to tough it out in the second half of extra-time after Innes McKay was sent off.

MacLellan added: “The lads were really resilient and I think in the end we deserved to win.

“It shows the character of the boys and going down to 10 we showed what we can do and how resilient we can be.

“The boys dug it out and it’s a brilliant way to win a game really given the circumstances.”

MacLellan joined Vale in the summer after leaving Fraserburgh and has quickly established himself as a regular at Princess Royal Park.

He said: “You can’t beat playing regularly, since I’ve come in Craig Stewart (manager) and Richard Davidson (assistant manager) have trusted me to play.

“All you can ask for as a young player is for them to have that faith and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
