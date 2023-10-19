Dee-light for Josh Winton after securing Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dee-light for Josh Winton after securing Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot

Banks o' De defeated Formartine United in the quarter-final tie at North Lodge Park.

By Callum Law
Lachie MacLeod, right, scores for Banks o' Dee against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton was thrilled to reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final with an emphatic win against Formartine United.

The Aberdeen outfit triumphed 5-0 in the quarter-final tie at North Lodge Park against a United side who played for more than an hour with 10 men.

Dee will face Huntly at Christie Park in the last four on Wednesday November 8.

Winton said: “We’re delighted to be in the next round, that was the aim at the start of the night.

“When the chances came in the first half we took them and then at half-time we spoke about a clean sheet being the most important thing for us in the second half.

“The boys managed to do that so we’re really happy.

“We knew the cups would be an important part of our season, it gives you the opportunity to have big games to look forward to.

“That’s what we’ve got in the next round. It will be tough, Huntly are doing really well in the league. But we’ll look forward to it and try to go again.”

Visitors go nap

After a bright start from Formartine, Dee took the lead after quarter of an hour.

Michael Philipson released Max Alexander and although home defender Kieran Adams made a good challenge the loose ball broke for Lachie MacLeod to hammer a shot into the left corner.

In the 29th minute Formartine lost a man. Mark Gilmour got in behind on Dee’s left flank and had his heels clipped by Aaron Norris inside the box.

Referee Joel Kennedy showed the United midfielder a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity with Alexander slotting the resultant penalty into the right corner.

Aaron Norris, number 10, of Formartine United is red card by referee Joel Kennedy

On the stroke of half-time the visitors made it three with Kane Winton looping a header into the left corner from Gilmour’s corner on the left.

In the 52nd minute Gilmour found Hamish MacLeod from a drop ball and he angled a finish across goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald from the left side of the area to make it 4-0.

Just after the hour mark Dee sub Dayshonne Golding, who joined on loan from Cove Rangers at the weekend, went through and rounded Macdonald before slotting into the net.

Although, United were unhappy and felt Golding had shoved Kieran Adams in the build up.

Uncharacteristic United

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “It’s very disappointing and it was uncharacteristic in terms of the goals we gave away.

“Anything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. We’ve played with 10 men before and dealt with a lot better than we did on this occasion.

“Sometimes you’ve just to put your hands up and give credit to Banks o’ Dee because they were ruthless.

“We had a couple of chances at 0-0 and if we take them it’s a different game.

“But we need to pick ourselves up because we’re top of the league and you don’t become a bad team after one result, how you react to it is the important thing.”

