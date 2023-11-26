Graeme Rodger praises Formartine United’s Scottish Cup efforts after defeat to Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Graeme Rodger praises Formartine United’s Scottish Cup efforts after defeat to Falkirk

The Breedon Highland League side were beaten 3-0 at the Falkirk Stadium.

By Callum Law
Formartine United captain Graeme Rodger in action in their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Formartine United captain Graeme Rodger in action in their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk. Pictures by Alan Rennie

Captain Graeme Rodger felt Formartine United could be proud of their display in defeat against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup third round.

For long spells the Breedon Highland League side kept the League One leaders at bay at the Falkirk Stadium.

But a five-minute spell in the first half in which they shipped three goals ended the Pitmedden outfit’s hopes of causing a shock.

Midfielder Rodger, 32, said: “We can be pleased with the fight we put up, I thought we did well apart from a mad five-minute spell in the first half.

“For the first half hour I thought we were quite comfortable in our shape, the first goal was a great strike and their tails were up.

“Overall, we did well and restricted to them to pretty limited chances so we can be proud of our efforts.

“We’d a few half chances in the final third where if our touch had been better or if we’d had a bit more composure we could have created a chance.

Ethan Ross, not pictured, scores Falkirk’s first goal against Formartine

“It’s always difficult against a side like Falkirk, but the overriding feeling is that we’ve done well.”

This was Formartine’s eighth third round appearance in nine seasons.

Skipper Rodger added: “The hard work for clubs at our level is getting to the third round and you want to enjoy these games.

“Of course you want to win, but you’ve got to try to enjoy it because the previous couple of rounds are the hard bit to get to the third round.

“It was a good day out for the fans, who I hope enjoyed it, I thought we gave a decent showing.”

Quickfire treble does for United

For the opening 34 minutes Formartine were excellent and limited Falkirk to few chances.

Ross MacIver’s scuffed attempt that was hacked off the line was the only moment of alarm for the Pitmedden side, despite the Bairns having the majority of possession.

United did have a few promising moments going forward. In the 26th minute Julian Wade scampered into space on the right, but with Rodger and Adam Emslie waIting in the middle, a heavy touch meant the chance was lost.

Matthew McLean’s long throw-ins also caused some moments of concern in the home penalty area.

Formartine’s Julian Wade, left, tries to get away from Falkirk’s Tom Lang, centre, and Coll Donaldson

But a blistering Bairns burst settled the tie with the opener arriving in the 34th minute.

From Calvin Miller’s corner on the right – which United felt should have been a goal-kick – the ball was headed out as far as Ethan Ross at the edge of the area and the former Don fired a superb left foot volley into the top right corner.

Three minutes later Aidan Nesbitt released Callumn Morrison on the right and his cross to the back post was nodded home by Miller for the second.

Two became three in the 39th minute. Miller’s cross from the left flank found MacIver and the ex-Ross County striker finished into the bottom left corner.

Calvin Miller, number 29, scores Falkirk’s second goal against Formartine

Before the half was over Morrison shot narrowly wide from 25 yards.

After the break Liam Henderson clipped the left post with a 25-yard drive and Morrison tested United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

Formartine got into some good areas and won corners, as well as free-kicks around the penalty area, but couldn’t test Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth.

On 77 minutes Bairns sub Jordan Allan shot against the left post from six yards when he ought to have scored after being teed up by fellow sub Alfredo Agyeman.

Praise in losing cause

Despite their defeat the Formartine players received a standing ovation at full-time from the band of 125 supporters that made the trip south.

United boss Stuart Anderson said: “Until the first goal we were well in the game, in terms of our shape we limited them to very little.

“The first goal is a great hit and the next five minutes were always going to be crucial, we spoke about it before the game.

“Unfortunately we lost two goals in that period, two goals we could have done better with.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson, left, and assistant manager Martin Skinner

“But in terms of the game I thought the boys were excellent. It’s a difficult place to come so the boys can be very happy with their efforts.

“We’ve got a history of reaching the third or fourth round as a club and we’ve done that again.

“We were delighted to be here, it’s a good experience for the players to play against a team like Falkirk.”

