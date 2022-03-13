Caley Thistle Women clock up more miles after midweek match at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle Women clock up more miles after midweek match at Montrose

By Paul Chalk
March 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women.
Inverness Caley Thistle Women.

Karen Mason praised her Caley Thistle Women’s side for showing a continued commitment to ensure they were on board to tackle Championship North leaders Montrose in midweek.

The Inverness team lost 3-1 at Links Park and that came just a few days after they hit back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Championship Cup holders Dryburgh.

This Sunday, the players are on the coach again as they hit the road to Buchan for their third fixture in seven days.

Lesson learned from Montrose clash

The boss was chuffed to have a strong pool to pick from last week and said there was plenty of positives to be taken from the performance of her fourth-placed side against Montrose.

She said: “There were some tired legs going on the trip to Montrose in midweek.

“All credit to the players, who got off work early and jump on the bus for three hours to rock up and play.

“We had a full squad, which was really pleasing. We managed to compete with Montrose. Unfortunately, it was three set-pieces which they scored from.

Caley Thistle women’s team manager Karen Mason.

“We competed with them in every other area, so that’s the area we need to brush up on when they come to Inverness next weekend.

“If we can prevent those set-pieces happening, we have a chance because we didn’t allow them any other opportunities.

“We will take confidence from that and try to give them a hard time at the other end.”

Seeking response away to Buchan

Caley Thistle have beaten Buchan 5-0 twice this season, but Mason expects her players to have to put in a shift in order to break down their weekend hosts.

She said: “We’re back on the bus on Sunday and hopefully we will have a full squad again.

“Buchan can be a stuffy team, who are hard to break down. We will be ready for the same again.

“Hopefully we can get a strong performance as we aim to bounce back from the loss at Montrose on Wednesday.”

Point well earned from 3-0 down

Looking back at last Sunday’s thrilling comeback display against Dryburgh, Mason felt the share of the spoils were merited for their courageous efforts.

She added: “At the time, I didn’t think the goals would come. We just could not find our way to goal.

“However, when we got the first one back, our confidence increased. After that, we were steam-rollering them and, had we a few more minutes, we might have won it, although it could have gone the other way. But, to get a point was something we deserved from that game.”

The Highlands and Islands League season starts this Sunday, with ICT’s development team’s title defence starting with an away day in Orkney.

