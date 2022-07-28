Every side will fancy their Championship chances, insists Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Every side will fancy their Championship chances, insists Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
July 28, 2022, 10:30 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines against Cove Rangers.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines against Cove Rangers.

Billy Dodds reckons Arbroath’s shock title push last season shows anything is possible ahead of this year’s Championship kick-off.

The Inverness head coach is getting his side ready for a title push after finishing behind champions Kilmarnock and Dick Campbell’s part-time runners-up from Angus.

The Highlanders defeated Partick Thistle and Arbroath in the play-offs before falling short in the promotion play-off final against St Johnstone in May.

Dundee, relegated from the top-flight, are seen as the title favourites along with ICT.

Saturday’s visitors to Inverness are Queen’s Park, who came up via the play-offs, and they join League One champions in the Championship, with Dunfermline Athletic dropping down a level.

Owen Coyle is the boss of Queen’s Park, who kick off in the Championship at Inverness on Saturday.

There’s a freshness to the second-tier and Dodds believes all sides – including his own – will have high hopes ahead of the action starting.

He said: “Everyone will fancy their chances when they saw what happened with Arbroath last season. A part-time team nobody expected to do well.

“They were up there challenging up until (losing) the Kilmarnock game near the end of the season. You can’t take anything for granted. But we have to look after ourselves.

“We built momentum going into the play-offs last season, and saw the fan base we had. We need to keep that going and fans turn up.

“If we play well, we are a good team. The boys are good lads, honest and look at themselves and sometimes I don’t have to speak, they know how to lift themselves.”

Adrenaline rises for league starting

Having made it out of the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup for the first time since 2016, ICT can look forward to a trip to Premiership Motherwell on August 31.

However, kicking off against Owen Coyle’s now professional Queen’s Park this weekend is one to relish.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

Dodds added: “We’ve been good so far, getting out of the group stages of the League Cup, but when the league season kicks in, it gives you that extra bit of adrenaline, so we’re looking forward to it.

“I have a brilliant group of players. We have got a lot of quality. I have explained to them they are a good team and we will have teams come here to try and frustrate us. We have to find a way to figure that out and win games.”

Caley Thistle ‘in a good place’ – Dodds

Caley Thistle drew 1-1 with Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers last weekend in the Premier Sports Cup before coming through for a bonus-point win on penalties.

And Dodds is confident his squad are in better shape than 12 months ago when they were out of the cup not long after he had taken over as the boss.

He added: “I was desperate to get out of the groups last season and we didn’t.

Scott Allardice scored the winning ICT penalty against Cove Rangers last weekend.

“It hadn’t happened here for a long time. I have seen a couple of Premiership managers speak about the format and set-up of the League Cup competition.

“There is nothing to be taken for granted. We had less than a month off this year, but we have shown we’ve progressed as a club.

“We’re in a good place in terms of squad numbers and balance and we have good players.

“But we have to take that on to the pitch every time if we want to go where we want to go in this league.

“It will be tough, there’s no doubt about it.”

Caley Thistle, meanwhile, have introduced a new advanced ticket offer for home and away fans this season.

Costing from just £18, supporters have to buy their tickets more than three hours ahead of kick-offs for league matches at the Caledonian Stadium, which is a £2 saving from last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]