Caley Thistle determined to bounce back after Motherwell setback, says forward Steven Boyd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle determined to bounce back after Motherwell setback, says forward Steven Boyd

By Sophie Goodwin
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd. (Photo by Jason Hedges)
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd. (Photo by Jason Hedges)

Steven Boyd says winning three points will be the only thing on Caley Thistle’s mind when they travel to play Raith Rovers today.

The forward, who joined the Caley Jags in the summer, is determined to help his side return to winning ways after three consecutive defeats.

Caley Thistle were beaten 4-0 by Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday, after defeats against Morton and Partick Thistle in the league.

Inverness currently sit in eighth in the Championship, with five points from as many games.

Boyd reckons that confidence is an area where the Highlanders are lacking at the minute, so a win at Stark’s Park would help give the squad a morale boost.

He said: “Those games are in the past now, we can only affect the future. So we have to concentrate on the game against Raith and try and get the win.

“We just need to keep doing the right things and goals will come. Hopefully once we start winning games, it doesn’t stop.

“I think we just need to get our confidence back. We need to be more confident and start taking shots, taking people on and just be more solid.

“Raith are a good side, so it’ll be a good game. We’ll see what happens down there, but as long as we get the win, it doesn’t matter how we get it.

“If we get that win on the board that’ll give everybody confidence, then we’ll just take it from there.”

Steven Boyd, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Morton. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Since joining the Caley Jags, Boyd has made nine appearances in all competitions, with six of those coming from the subsitute bench.

And while he admits it can be hard to make an impact from the bench, the forward is committed to helping his team, whether that be from the starting XI or as a sub.

Boyd said: “It’s sometimes difficult, but when you come on you want to try and make a difference to try and help the team. You just have to do what you can.

“I’m loving it up here so far. I like the routine of playing full-time football, so it’s been good to do that again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds says win at Raith Rovers could help bring about…
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell
Caley Thistle's David Carson perplexed at penalty call against Motherwell
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds says he had to phone referees chief Crawford…
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Draper joins Elgin City after leaving…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle guilty of losing soft goals at Motherwell, says head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine, who turned into his own net in the first half against Motherwell
Kevin van Veen hat-trick sweeps Motherwell past Caley Thistle 4-0 in League Cup second…
0
Wallace Duffy, right, is eager to show Caley Thistle's qualities in their Premier Sports Cup tie at Motherwell on Wednesday.
Defender Wallace Duffy fit and ready for Caley Thistle's Premier Sports Cup crack at…
0
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds urges heroic team display for League Cup shot at…
0
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds doesn't see Motherwell cup clash as a 'free hit' as Caley…
0

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0