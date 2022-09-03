Caley Thistle determined to bounce back after Motherwell setback, says forward Steven Boyd

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Boyd says winning three points will be the only thing on Caley Thistle’s mind when they travel to play Raith Rovers today.

The forward, who joined the Caley Jags in the summer, is determined to help his side return to winning ways after three consecutive defeats.

Caley Thistle were beaten 4-0 by Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday, after defeats against Morton and Partick Thistle in the league.

Inverness currently sit in eighth in the Championship, with five points from as many games.

Boyd reckons that confidence is an area where the Highlanders are lacking at the minute, so a win at Stark’s Park would help give the squad a morale boost.

He said: “Those games are in the past now, we can only affect the future. So we have to concentrate on the game against Raith and try and get the win.

“We just need to keep doing the right things and goals will come. Hopefully once we start winning games, it doesn’t stop.

“I think we just need to get our confidence back. We need to be more confident and start taking shots, taking people on and just be more solid.

“Raith are a good side, so it’ll be a good game. We’ll see what happens down there, but as long as we get the win, it doesn’t matter how we get it.

“If we get that win on the board that’ll give everybody confidence, then we’ll just take it from there.”

Since joining the Caley Jags, Boyd has made nine appearances in all competitions, with six of those coming from the subsitute bench.

And while he admits it can be hard to make an impact from the bench, the forward is committed to helping his team, whether that be from the starting XI or as a sub.

Boyd said: “It’s sometimes difficult, but when you come on you want to try and make a difference to try and help the team. You just have to do what you can.

“I’m loving it up here so far. I like the routine of playing full-time football, so it’s been good to do that again.”