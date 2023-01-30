Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I imagine the events at Easter Road on Saturday, and what happened afterwards, will dominate the sport pages of today’s Press and Journal.

That’s fair enough but the timing of Jim Goodwin sacking so close to the transfer window closing is hardly ideal for the Dons.

Of course, fans of every club in the land right now are wondering what might be done to strengthen their sides.

I think the business that occurs in the next day or two will go a long way to deciding who wins the Championship.

Last season, Kilmarnock recruited well in January and it made the difference for them as the season reached its climax.

So far this month we have seen Inverness bring in Jay Henderson on loan from St Mirren who I think has looked a positive addition.

⚽ The goals from yesterday's 2-2 draw against Raith Rovers at Stark's Park pic.twitter.com/oIpDls5yux — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 29, 2023

Ben Woods has also come in but fans haven’t seen enough yet to form an opinion on what he can do for us.

There have been departures too, most notably, George Oakley, who made a scoring debut for his new team, Morton.

Caley Thistle’s lack of scoring options

Caley Thistle had a real lack of scoring options in Kirkcaldy and while players like Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels may return in the days ahead one wonders if Billy Dodds will be able to bring in a striker before the window closes. Maybe we will find he has other ideas.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw saw a bit of character from the Caley Jags who had to come from behind twice.

An improved second-half performance salvaged that point but sadly we couldn’t quite secure the win.

Our league record against Raith Rovers is ridiculously good but we need to get back to winning ways at the earliest opportunity if we are to have even the remotest chance of success at the end of this season.

So, like every other Inverness fan, I will be watching closely for further news about comings and goings from Caledonian Stadium in the run up to tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie with Queen’s Park.