Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion

By David Sutherland
January 30, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 12:44 pm
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS

I imagine the events at Easter Road on Saturday, and what happened afterwards, will dominate the sport pages of today’s Press and Journal.

That’s fair enough but the timing of Jim Goodwin sacking so close to the transfer window closing is hardly ideal for the Dons.

Of course, fans of every club in the land right now are wondering what might be done to strengthen their sides.

I think the business that occurs in the next day or two will go a long way to deciding who wins the Championship.

Last season, Kilmarnock recruited well in January and it made the difference for them as the season reached its climax.

So far this month we have seen Inverness bring in Jay Henderson on loan from St Mirren who I think has looked a positive addition.

Ben Woods has also come in but fans haven’t seen enough yet to form an opinion on what he can do for us.

There have been departures too, most notably, George Oakley, who made a scoring debut for his new team, Morton.

Caley Thistle’s lack of scoring options

Caley Thistle had a real lack of scoring options in Kirkcaldy and while players like Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels may return in the days ahead one wonders if Billy Dodds will be able to bring in a striker before the window closes. Maybe we will find he has other ideas.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw saw a bit of character from the Caley Jags who had to come from behind twice.

An improved second-half performance salvaged that point but sadly we couldn’t quite secure the win.

Our league record against Raith Rovers is ridiculously good but we need to get back to winning ways at the earliest opportunity if we are to have even the remotest chance of success at the end of this season.

So, like every other Inverness fan, I will be watching closely for further news about comings and goings from Caledonian Stadium in the run up to tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie with Queen’s Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay not eyeing Caley Thistle scoring record just yet after Raith leveller
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women shuffle defensive pack as they target climb up Championship
Billy Dodds chats to Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds pleased with character in Raith Rovers comeback
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh is preparing for action at Raith Rovers this weekend. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's rise bolstered by experienced players returning, says skipper Sean Welsh
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
Aberdeen's players reflect on their defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won't be allowed to forget their part in…
Caley Manager Alex Main celebrates with the players after completing an undefeated league season
When Caley players became the 'invincibles': Unbeaten Inverness side planning reunion 40 years on
Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS
Seven rivals in Championship play-off chase, says former Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS Group
Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset - but…

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented