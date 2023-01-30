Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two decades to be Guizer Jarl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two decades to be Guizer Jarl

By Ellie Milne
January 30, 2023, 11:47 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 12:57 pm
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson

The people of Shetland have been waiting three long years for the return of Up Helly Aa.

But for one man and his squad it has been an even longer wait.

This year’s Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff has been a self-described Up Helly Aa “enthusiast” since he was a young boy.

The chief guizer leads a squad dressed as Vikings which is the primary focus of the fire festival’s proceeding.

He started planning for his big moment as the Guizer Jarl when he was elected to the committee in 2006.

Neil Moncrieff and his squad will reveal their galley and costumes – which have taken years to plan – tomorrow morning when they parade through the town and sing at the harbour. This is from the 2020 Up Helly Aa. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

But the outbreak of the Covid pandemic meant his 16 years of pre-festival commitment was extended.

The 44-year-old was due to lead the festival with his squad in 2021 but was forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

“A wait of that time is expected, but the extra time has been a pain,” he said.

“I’m very proud, not nervous yet but I’m sure that will come. It’s just been a long wait so I’m excited for it now. I can’t wait.”

Hoping for the ‘wow factor’

Mr Moncrieff lives in Lerwick and works locally for the Shetland Recreational Trust.

When he is not busy preparing for the Viking spectacle, he spends his time following Scotland around the world as part of the Tartan Army.

The football fanatic is also a loyal Aberdeen FC and Sheffield United fan.

Mr Moncrieff’s suit for the big day is inspired by a Viking saga and kept a secret until Tuesday morning when the main festivities kick off.

The design and colours of the galley will also be revealed on the day.

“The early years is about building your squad to get the numbers and starting your financial payments because it’s a big commitment money wise,” he said.

“In about 2016 we started planning the suit, drawing the suit and getting a small committee together to start designing it. And then, in 2019, we started making parts of the suit with a view of being out in 2021 obviously.

“What we first had on paper and what we have now are two completely different things, so it takes that amount of years to get it right.

“I think it’s something special that it’s all revealed on the day. It’s a big surprise and hopefully a wow factor to people of what we’ve produced.”

A ‘special’ day for all

Although Up Helly Aa is a significant event in Mr Moncrieff’s life, he also understands the importance of the festival to Lerwick and Shetland as a whole.

He shared that people have been coming up to him on the street to wish him well and he can feel a growing buzz around the town as the event gets closer.

“It’s just great for the whole community,” he said. “I don’t know how to pick a highlight, but obviously one is the parade through the town in the morning and seeing all the young kids that come out to watch it.

Crowds will gather tomorrow night for the finale of Up Helly Aa: The burning of the boat, like here in 2020. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

“The streets are just full of them and they come out in every weather, it doesn’t matter if it’s rain or snow, and to see them will be special.

Visiting the care homes and hospitals in the afternoon, for the folk who can’t get out to see us I think it’s special that we go visit them.”

Final preparations are under way for the squad to lead the torch-lit procession of almost 1,000 guizers through Lerwick before the ceremonial burning of the boat.

One thing that does stand out to the Guizer Jarl is that he will have a once in a lifetime experience on Tuesday as one of the select people able to take on the prestigious role.

He added: “And then at night, obviously being up in the galley in the park when you’re surrounded by a thousand torches.

“Only a hundred people have seen it and there’s never been a photo or a video up at that point of view so I can’t wait to see that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Council to take control of new Inverness school
Mark Mitchell, left, with apprentice Adam Hepburn from Elgin, apprentice Jack MacLeod of Alness and painting and decorating lecturer Jordan Bryceland. Image: David Stewart
'Without mentors, the industry will suffer': Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend
shetland
Shetland schools closing due to planned teacher strike
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
2
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Tom Rennie receiving his long service award from senior coastal operations officer Colin Wood. Image: HM Coastguard.
Nairn station officer highlights water safety as he bows out after 21 years with…
Alanna Ross with her electricity meter. Image: Alanna Ross.
Highland woman blasts SSE after two-year battle to get meter and tariff changed
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: 'It just wasn't on my radar'

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…
17 September 2022. Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Scottish Cup First Round Match between Deveronvale FC and East Kilbride FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Sean McIntosh, GK for Deveronvale makes a save
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club
Oliver MacRae, right, in his previous time with Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for vacant managerial role - but will not be rushed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented