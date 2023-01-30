Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two decades to be Guizer Jarl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The people of Shetland have been waiting three long years for the return of Up Helly Aa.

But for one man and his squad it has been an even longer wait.

This year’s Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff has been a self-described Up Helly Aa “enthusiast” since he was a young boy.

The chief guizer leads a squad dressed as Vikings which is the primary focus of the fire festival’s proceeding.

He started planning for his big moment as the Guizer Jarl when he was elected to the committee in 2006.

But the outbreak of the Covid pandemic meant his 16 years of pre-festival commitment was extended.

The 44-year-old was due to lead the festival with his squad in 2021 but was forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

“A wait of that time is expected, but the extra time has been a pain,” he said.

“I’m very proud, not nervous yet but I’m sure that will come. It’s just been a long wait so I’m excited for it now. I can’t wait.”

Hoping for the ‘wow factor’

Mr Moncrieff lives in Lerwick and works locally for the Shetland Recreational Trust.

When he is not busy preparing for the Viking spectacle, he spends his time following Scotland around the world as part of the Tartan Army.

The football fanatic is also a loyal Aberdeen FC and Sheffield United fan.

Mr Moncrieff’s suit for the big day is inspired by a Viking saga and kept a secret until Tuesday morning when the main festivities kick off.

The design and colours of the galley will also be revealed on the day.

“The early years is about building your squad to get the numbers and starting your financial payments because it’s a big commitment money wise,” he said.

“In about 2016 we started planning the suit, drawing the suit and getting a small committee together to start designing it. And then, in 2019, we started making parts of the suit with a view of being out in 2021 obviously.

“What we first had on paper and what we have now are two completely different things, so it takes that amount of years to get it right.

“I think it’s something special that it’s all revealed on the day. It’s a big surprise and hopefully a wow factor to people of what we’ve produced.”

A ‘special’ day for all

Although Up Helly Aa is a significant event in Mr Moncrieff’s life, he also understands the importance of the festival to Lerwick and Shetland as a whole.

He shared that people have been coming up to him on the street to wish him well and he can feel a growing buzz around the town as the event gets closer.

“It’s just great for the whole community,” he said. “I don’t know how to pick a highlight, but obviously one is the parade through the town in the morning and seeing all the young kids that come out to watch it.

“The streets are just full of them and they come out in every weather, it doesn’t matter if it’s rain or snow, and to see them will be special.

“Visiting the care homes and hospitals in the afternoon, for the folk who can’t get out to see us I think it’s special that we go visit them.”

Final preparations are under way for the squad to lead the torch-lit procession of almost 1,000 guizers through Lerwick before the ceremonial burning of the boat.

One thing that does stand out to the Guizer Jarl is that he will have a once in a lifetime experience on Tuesday as one of the select people able to take on the prestigious role.

He added: “And then at night, obviously being up in the galley in the park when you’re surrounded by a thousand torches.

“Only a hundred people have seen it and there’s never been a photo or a video up at that point of view so I can’t wait to see that.”