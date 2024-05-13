Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay eyes more big goals at Hamilton in the Championship play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay eyes more big goals at Hamilton in the Championship play-off final

The Inverness captain's winner against Montrose helped avert relegation fears - now they must defeat Accies to stay up.

By Paul Chalk
Billy Mckay slots away Caley Thistle's winner against Montrose in the Championship play-off semi-final.
Billy Mckay slots away Caley Thistle's winner against Montrose in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Caley Thistle captain Billy Mckay hopes Hamilton remains a happy hunting ground as the Inverness side prepare for the Championship play-off final.

The evergreen striker popped up with the vital winner as Inverness edged past League One opponents Montrose 1-0 in Saturday’s second leg of the semi-final. 

Following the goalless draw at Links Park last Tuesday, ICT had to win or they would be demoted to the third tier for the first time in 25 years.

League One runners-up Hamilton Accies, meanwhile, beat Alloa Athletic 3-2, and 5-4 on aggregate, to book their place in the two-legged showdown to determine who will play in next season’s Championship.

Mckay’s penalty-box strike took Inverness through and the 35-year-old hopes he can find the net at New Douglas Park to keep his club up.

He said: “It was a massive goal. Hopefully I might score more important goals in these next two games.

“We needed a breakthrough. It wasn’t the prettiest performance in the final third, but luckily, I was there at the right moment to put it in the back of the net. It felt good.”

‘Good memories’ away to the Accies

Mckay has scored three times at Hamilton when playing for Ross County and has two in Inverness colours.

His late goal in April 2023 took them third in the table with two games to go before they lost their last-day game against Ayr United to miss out on the play-offs.

Mckay is eager to add to his 12 goals this term when they face John Rankin’s Accies on their synthetic surface.

He said: “I have played on a good few plastic pitches over the years. You get used to it and we train on it beforehand too.

“I have played at Hamilton plenty of times, so I know what the surface is like.

“I have some good memories and scored some important goals at Hamilton for Inverness and Ross County, so I hope that continues.”

Billy Mckay and Montrose’s Graham Webster. Image: SNS

Watching from bench was ‘torture’

Not long after scoring against Montrose, manager Duncan Ferguson replaced Mckay with Adam Brooks.

The record club scorer with 113 goals admits the closing 24 minutes was tough to watch as the side faced a determined Angus side.

He added: “I never welcome coming off, but I got a little knock on my ankle and I don’t know if the gaffer had seen that.

“He changed it and, to be honest, it was absolute torture watching the rest of the game.

“The lads dug in and got it over the line. Montrose threatened once and Mark Ridgers pulled off the save.

“Apart from that, it was comfortable, although it didn’t feel comfortable because we wanted to win so much.

“Half the job is done and we’ve Hamilton now to beat to try and stay in this division.”

Just one loss in last seven games

Inverness won just four home league fixtures all season, but the narrow victory over Montrose was hot on the heels of recent wins against visitors Arbroath and Morton.

Mckay feels the team are clicking well when they need results the most to survive the drop.

He said: “The improving home form has definitely been a plus.

“If this was the middle of the season, we’d maybe be a bit more nervous playing at home.

“If you look at the last seven games, not every performance has been brilliant, but we’ve only lost once and that was against Raith Rovers, which was probably our best performance of the season.

“We now know we’ve two legs to win it and try to stay up.”

