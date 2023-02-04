Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from behind to draw with Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from behind to draw with Morton

By Andy Skinner
February 4, 2023, 6:11 pm
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds bemoaned cheap mistakes which forced Caley Thistle to dig deep to salvage a point against Morton.

Inverness were twice behind against the Ton, with youngster Ethan Cairns netting a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.

Errors from Zak Delaney and Wallace Duffy led to goals which put Caley Jags on the backfoot.

Although his side came back to earn a point which stretches their unbeaten league run to five matches, Dodds felt his side made life difficult for themselves.

Billy Mckay celebrates scoring Caley Thistle’s equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS

Dodds said: “I don’t think Morton had to work hard for their goals, and that was the disappointing thing.

“It’s another two gifts, and we’ve got to stop it. It’s putting us under pressure in terms of confidence and courage sometimes on the ball.

“I can see it in the players but I’ve told them that mistakes are part of the game. It’s how you handle those mistakes.

“I thought one or two looked nervous, and it got to them. We’ve got to be better than that.

“We found a way. There were a couple of plus points. We were poor in the first half – as poor as it’s been in a long time under myself.

“We got into them and they started in the right manner with their tempo and intensity, as Morton were slowing the game down when they were up 1-0.

“We found the right people, at the right times, in the right areas.

“That’s what we are all about, but after we got our goal I thought we were going to go on and win it.

“We started doing the long balls and channel balls, instead of finding people nice and quickly.

“They got a bit of momentum back and we gift them a goal. We found a way to keep going.

“The positives were the start to the second half, and Ethan Cairns getting his goal.”

Cairns netted his first goal for Caley Thistle, having recently returned from a loan spell with Forres Mechanics.

Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS

Dodds was thrilled with the impact made by the 18-year-old, who is from Fort William, adding: “I’m delighted for him.

“The young lads have all chipped in this season at vital times when we’re up against it.

“We’ve seen Ethan today come on and get his goal, which I’m delighted with.

“We’ve seen Lewis Nicolson scoring, Matthew Strachan coming back and getting an important challenge in.

“There’s another couple of young boys who’ve got game time and they’re on the bench, eager.

“It’s brilliant – it is the DNA of this club.

“It is up to me to get them experience, in and out of the team, and then see if they can go and become first team regulars.”

