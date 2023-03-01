Josh Meekings says ‘it’s now or never’ for Caley Thistle’s promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Meekings insists there is no room for error for Caley Thistle as their faltering promotion push needs a fresh injection at Ayr United this weekend.

A 1-1 draw earned at title-chasing Dundee on Saturday followed back-to-back defeats against Hamilton Accies, with ICT’s last league win being their 4-1 victory at Arbroath on January 7.

They have a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Premiership side Kilmarnock to look forward to on March 10, but right now, they need wins, starting at Ayr this weekend.

While a draw at Dundee is a fine standalone result, it means they remain seventh in the table and have fallen seven points behind in-form, fourth-placed Morton.

🔜 We're in away action this Saturday as we face Ayr United at Somerset Park 🎟️ Tickets are available online now 👉 https://t.co/5xkj3jrgph pic.twitter.com/zdZG0Qz7rt — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 27, 2023

Fan power can drive team on at Ayr

Defender Meekings, who enjoyed six years at Inverness and won the Scottish Cup in ICT colours in 2015, explained – with only 12 fixtures remaining – they must make up ground without delay.

He said: “I’ve always said the quality is definitely there at Inverness.

“It’s a case of bringing that out on the pitch. I’ve played with a few of these guys, and I know what they can do.

“Ayr has been a happy hunting ground for the club over the years.

“I’ve seen the fans’ frustration, a lot of which has been aimed towards the management.

“But hopefully they will get a good away crowd down there. It’s a long way to go, but it’s important for the team to have that backing.

“The only way the club is going to go forward is by sticking together. Hopefully they can get a result against Ayr. It has to happen. It really is now or never. Fingers crossed.”

Caley Thistle must look upwards

Third-placed Ayr have collected just one point from their last three Championship games, allowing Morton to join them on 40 points.

With ICT sitting seven points better off than Cove Rangers, Meekings says it’s vital they are reeling in rivals rather than fearing a catch-up from below them.

He said: “Every week you need to fight for the points in the Championship.

“You have four or five clubs fighting for the promotion play-off spots. It’s obviously a difficult time for Caley Thistle at the moment, but the only way you can change that is by getting results.

“Morton have been in fine form and Ayr are not giving up either. They are on the same points as Morton.

“There’s no getting away from it – Inverness need results now, starting this weekend at Ayr. I’d love for it to happen. If it doesn’t, they could be in a bit of bother and that’s the last thing the club and city wants.”

Our goal from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Dundee at Dens Park! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/QUnvMTE84H — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 26, 2023

Morton showing the way to go

Meekings, who last week became assistant manager at Brora Rangers in the Highland League, believes following Morton’s lead in form is the only way ahead for the Highlanders.

He added: “Caley Thistle need to get results quickly because it’s slowly dwindling away. They only have 12 games left, which makes a promotion push even more difficult.

“Morton, right now, look like the only form team, so if Inverness can start to pick up wins now, they can still sneak into the play-offs.”