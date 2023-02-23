Brora Rangers name long-serving player Ally MacDonald as new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers have appointed Ally MacDonald as their new manager.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success with the Cattachs as a player since first joining in 2011.

MacDonald has helped the Sutherland side win the Breedon Highland League in 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021 as well as the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2016 and 2022 and the North of Scotland Cup on six occasions.

He succeeds Craig Campbell, who resigned from the Dudgeon Park hotseat in January, Stuart Golabek and Josh Meekings have been in interim charge since, with the latter continuing as player-assistant manager.

MacDonald takes over with Brora sitting fifth in the Highland League table and his first game in charge will be against Strathspey Thistle at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

Cattachs chairman Scott Mackay: “Ally brings a wealth of experience having first joined the club in 2011 and he has been an integral part of the club’s success.

“Ally has been a strong proponent of the values and aspirations of our club and we are very much aligned in our ambitions. We look forward to supporting Ally in every way possible to help drive the club forward.

“Josh Meekings has been appointed player-assistant manager. After completing their coaching courses Joe Malin and Mark Nicolson will also join the management team.

“Completing our management team David Kirkwood continues his role as director of football.

“Ally’s first match in charge is on Saturday when we host Strathspey Thistle.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Stuart Golabek for looking after the team in the interim period.”