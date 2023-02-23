Brora Rangers name long-serving player Ally MacDonald as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers name long-serving player Ally MacDonald as new manager

By Callum Law
February 23, 2023, 1:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 3:02 pm
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC

Brora Rangers have appointed Ally MacDonald as their new manager.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success with the Cattachs as a player since first joining in 2011.

MacDonald has helped the Sutherland side win the Breedon Highland League in 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021 as well as the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2016 and 2022 and the North of Scotland Cup on six occasions.

He succeeds Craig Campbell, who resigned from the Dudgeon Park hotseat in January, Stuart Golabek and Josh Meekings have been in interim charge since, with the latter continuing as player-assistant manager.

MacDonald takes over with Brora sitting fifth in the Highland League table and his first game in charge will be against Strathspey Thistle at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

MacDonald’s first match will be Strathspey Thistle

Cattachs chairman Scott Mackay: “Ally brings a wealth of experience having first joined the club in 2011 and he has been an integral part of the club’s success.

“Ally has been a strong proponent of the values and aspirations of our club and we are very much aligned in our ambitions. We look forward to supporting Ally in every way possible to help drive the club forward.

“Josh Meekings has been appointed player-assistant manager. After completing their coaching courses Joe Malin and Mark Nicolson will also join the management team.

Brora chairman Scott Mackay, centre, with Ally MacDonald and Josh Meekings

“Completing our management team David Kirkwood continues his role as director of football.

“Ally’s first match in charge is on Saturday when we host Strathspey Thistle.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Stuart Golabek for looking after the team in the interim period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights as Formartine United meet Brechin City
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Rothes hit nine without reply against Strathspey; Michael Dangana gives Huntly victory against Keith
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers thump Wick Academy in derby clash; Forres and Clach…
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Brechin suffer first Highland League defeat of the season at hands of Formartine
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos
Formartine United's Matthew McLean
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Formartine United's Matthew McLean
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Kevin Hanratty rejoins Formartine United on loan from Aberdeen
Turriff United's Dylan Stuart
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Turriff United's Dylan Stuart
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith

Most Read

1
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Emergency services rush to scene of road collision in Kemnay
4
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Portlethen police station
Closure of Portlethen police station 'not consistent' with commitment to serve local communities
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
Ally MacDonald, left, has been appointed manager of Brora Rangers. Josh Meekings, right, is player-assistant manager. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary

Editor's Picks

Most Commented