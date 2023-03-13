Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final – in repeat of memorable 2015 showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have been drawn to face League One side Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

With holders Rangers to face Celtic in the other last-four tie, the draw is exactly what Billy Dodds’ men had hoped for – guaranteeing that a lower league side will be in the final.

The game will be a repeat of the 2015 final, which Inverness won 2-1 under the management of John Hughes.

Inverness advanced to the last four on Friday, after coming from behind to defeat Premiership side Kilmarnock 2-1 courtesy of goals from Billy Mckay and Sean Welsh.

Dodds, who won the competition as a player with Rangers in 2000, will now take Caley Jags to Hampden Park, with the tie to be played on the weekend of April 29/30.