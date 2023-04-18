Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled by strong mindset after sixth straight win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled by strong mindset after sixth straight win

Inverness are now third in the table ahead of their weekend showdown with Championship leaders Dundee.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle’s mindset is “scary” as their 2-1 Championship win at bogey side Hamilton made it six victories in succession.

Connor Smith gave second-bottom Accies a second half lead, but goals from Nathan Shaw and Billy Mckay made it a second comeback victory for ICT in a row after doing the same to Cove Rangers on Saturday.

It hauls ICT into third spot, two points ahead of Partick and three ahead of Ayr, albeit they’ve played one match more than both.

With just two games to go, they host leaders Dundee on Saturday, with the gap just four points and second-placed Queen’s Park three points ahead with a game in hand.

The Inverness players shake hands with their gutted Hamilton opponents at full-time. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

He said: “I was a bit frustrated because Hamilton have done it to us (got in front and won) a few times this season. We missed big chances and they’ve gone on to punish us.

“It became more even in the second half when it became a bit more open. They got the free-kick and we had to go again.

“This team’s mindset is scary at times. You have to have a mental toughness and a physical toughness to have come through so many games.

“We have done it before and they keep finding a way. I wish they would do it the other way, score first and make the game easy after taking chances and have our opponents having to open up a bit.

“It was a great finish (from Connor Smith) and I thought Hamilton had done it to us again. We deserved some points off Hamilton this season and we eventually got three out of 12. Tonight’s win was satisfying.”

Tuesday’s fixture was brought forward from April 29 due to ICT’s Scottish Cup semi-final date with Falkirk at Hampden that afternoon.

Inverness return to the Caledonian Stadium this weekend as they take on leaders Dundee in their penultimate league match, with Ayr’s United visit on May 5 coming six days on from that semi showdown.

Dodds hailed his winners for racking up six victories on the spin.

He added: “We are in a really good position, but we have two really tough games against Dundee and Ayr. It’s still all to play for – it’s another massive three points.

“We could not be in better form and I just want them to keep doing what they’re doing. Every one of my squad is playing their part.

“Winning six in a row is hard to achieve in this league. Every week we say anybody can beat anybody. That’s right, but to put six wins together is great.

“And, I’m greedy. We should have taken something when we lost 2-1 to Queen’s Park. We were up 1-0 with 22 minutes to go. We were the better team that day and missed some unbelievable chances.

“To bounce back form that and win six games shows the mentality we’ve got.”

Hamilton manager John Rankin. Image:  Craig Foy/SNS Group

Hamilton manager John Rankin, whose side host Partick Thistle on Saturday, knows his team face a fight to at least avoid the relegation play-offs.

Accies are just two points ahead of basement side Cove and trail Arbroath by four points with two fixtures remaining.

He said: “It was a sore one. When we went 1-0 up, we didn’t defend well enough for their two goals.

“I’m absolutely furious that, after leading, we threw away three points. Usually when we get ourselves in the lead, we’re comfortable.”

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Celebration time for Inverness after Billy Mckay's winner. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Last-gasp Billy Mckay goal secures dramatic late win as Caley Thistle go third
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle's form after return of key players is no coincidence
Cammy Harper celebrates his clinching goal for Inverness at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Patience and perseverance paying off for Inverness
Cammy Harper. Image: SNS
Cammy Harper - Caley Thistle must maintain winning 'obsession' to make play-offs
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to challenge for top-four ahead of SWF…
Billy Mckay's penalty drew Inverness level before they went on to win 2-1 at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle thrilled by comeback victory, while Cove Rangers rue defensive frailties
Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Zak Delaney keeps tabs on Ayr United's on-loan forward Logan Chalmers. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Zak Delaney on 'mad first year' as Caley Thistle battle for play-off place and…
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson warns play-off-chasing Caley Thistle against complacency at struggling Cove Rangers

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends jailed for total of 142 months after rampage of violence in Keith pubs
Shaun Summers was caught chatting to underage decoys by a paedophile hunter group. Image: DC Thomson.
'Predatory' paedophile jailed after he messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Motorcyclist Paul Fairbairn was killed when a fellow enthusiast drove his van into the path of the oncoming vehicle and the rider was thrown over the van's roof and onto the road. Gary Lowe, of Moss of Barmuckity in Elgin, has admitted causing death by careless driving and had sentence deferred until May 19 2023 for a background report Picture shows; Paul Fairbairn. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Former striker's goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee (Blue) v Inverurie Loco Works (Red) Pictured are Locos fans known as the Chuff Chuffs Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos-supporting Chuffs-Chuffs hope to go out with a bang before calling it a…
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Do I look worried?': Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
A sign outside M&Co in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
M&Co: Final closure dates for remaining north and north-east shops
One of the offensive notices was found at a bus stop on Powis Place, near its junction with Fraser Place. and junction with Fraser Place. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen City Council condemn racist notices erected around city using its name
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released
The race will begin and end in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage.
6,000 cyclists from 20 countries gear up for this year's Etape Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]