Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled by strong mindset after sixth straight win

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle’s mindset is “scary” as their 2-1 Championship win at bogey side Hamilton made it six victories in succession.

Connor Smith gave second-bottom Accies a second half lead, but goals from Nathan Shaw and Billy Mckay made it a second comeback victory for ICT in a row after doing the same to Cove Rangers on Saturday.

It hauls ICT into third spot, two points ahead of Partick and three ahead of Ayr, albeit they’ve played one match more than both.

With just two games to go, they host leaders Dundee on Saturday, with the gap just four points and second-placed Queen’s Park three points ahead with a game in hand.

He said: “I was a bit frustrated because Hamilton have done it to us (got in front and won) a few times this season. We missed big chances and they’ve gone on to punish us.

“It became more even in the second half when it became a bit more open. They got the free-kick and we had to go again.

“This team’s mindset is scary at times. You have to have a mental toughness and a physical toughness to have come through so many games.

“We have done it before and they keep finding a way. I wish they would do it the other way, score first and make the game easy after taking chances and have our opponents having to open up a bit.

“It was a great finish (from Connor Smith) and I thought Hamilton had done it to us again. We deserved some points off Hamilton this season and we eventually got three out of 12. Tonight’s win was satisfying.”

Tuesday’s fixture was brought forward from April 29 due to ICT’s Scottish Cup semi-final date with Falkirk at Hampden that afternoon.

Inverness return to the Caledonian Stadium this weekend as they take on leaders Dundee in their penultimate league match, with Ayr’s United visit on May 5 coming six days on from that semi showdown.

Dodds hailed his winners for racking up six victories on the spin.

He added: “We are in a really good position, but we have two really tough games against Dundee and Ayr. It’s still all to play for – it’s another massive three points.

“We could not be in better form and I just want them to keep doing what they’re doing. Every one of my squad is playing their part.

“Winning six in a row is hard to achieve in this league. Every week we say anybody can beat anybody. That’s right, but to put six wins together is great.

“And, I’m greedy. We should have taken something when we lost 2-1 to Queen’s Park. We were up 1-0 with 22 minutes to go. We were the better team that day and missed some unbelievable chances.

“To bounce back form that and win six games shows the mentality we’ve got.”

Hamilton manager John Rankin, whose side host Partick Thistle on Saturday, knows his team face a fight to at least avoid the relegation play-offs.

Accies are just two points ahead of basement side Cove and trail Arbroath by four points with two fixtures remaining.

He said: “It was a sore one. When we went 1-0 up, we didn’t defend well enough for their two goals.

“I’m absolutely furious that, after leading, we threw away three points. Usually when we get ourselves in the lead, we’re comfortable.”