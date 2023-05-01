Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness were worthy winners but Bairns deserve credit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness were worthy winners but Bairns deserve credit

Billy Dodds' side have a Scottish Cup final to look forward to on June 3.

By David Sutherland
Billy McKay celebrates after scoring Caley Thistle's third. Image: Shutterstock.
The final scoreline may make it look like a fairly routine, straightforward win, but I felt it flattered Inverness slightly.

Don’t get me wrong, they were worthy winners but Falkirk also contributed a lot to this game.

The Bairns had absolutely no luck in front of goal despite creating a number of good chances.

It felt like they could still be there without without having put the ball in the back of the net.

Even with some occasional comedy moments from the Caley Thistle defence they still couldn’t take advantage.

At the other end Inverness fans had their first ever experience of VAR.

I was wondering what the hold up was until somebody gave me a nudge and pointed to one of the big screens at Hampden telling us a possible penalty was being investigated.

The teams shake hands ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final between Caley Thistle and Falkirk. Image: SNS. 

When Nick Walsh was summoned to a TV screen to see a replay, it looked bad for Falkirk, and so it proved, with Billy Mckay making no mistake from the spot.

A fine Dan Mackay header saw ICT stretching away before the break, but it was rather against the run of play. Nevertheless, it settled the nerves of Caley Jags fans a bit.

I found it hard to see Falkirk coming back into the game after the break.

A lovely finish from Billy just before the hour completed the scoring and Inverness saw out the rest of the game comfortably.

It was a great day out thoroughly enjoyed by the travelling fans. Certainly well worth the effort.

Elsewhere in the Championship, nobody could do us any favours and, quite simply, we have to beat Ayr United on Friday evening if we are to progress to the play-offs.

The Honest Men also need a point.

It will surely be a hugely dramatic evening and I’m sure the players would appreciate your support.

So why not get yourself down to what might be a real night to remember.

