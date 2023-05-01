Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness were worthy winners but Bairns deserve credit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final scoreline may make it look like a fairly routine, straightforward win, but I felt it flattered Inverness slightly.

Don’t get me wrong, they were worthy winners but Falkirk also contributed a lot to this game.

The Bairns had absolutely no luck in front of goal despite creating a number of good chances.

It felt like they could still be there without without having put the ball in the back of the net.

Even with some occasional comedy moments from the Caley Thistle defence they still couldn’t take advantage.

At the other end Inverness fans had their first ever experience of VAR.

I was wondering what the hold up was until somebody gave me a nudge and pointed to one of the big screens at Hampden telling us a possible penalty was being investigated.

When Nick Walsh was summoned to a TV screen to see a replay, it looked bad for Falkirk, and so it proved, with Billy Mckay making no mistake from the spot.

A fine Dan Mackay header saw ICT stretching away before the break, but it was rather against the run of play. Nevertheless, it settled the nerves of Caley Jags fans a bit.

I found it hard to see Falkirk coming back into the game after the break.

A lovely finish from Billy just before the hour completed the scoring and Inverness saw out the rest of the game comfortably.

What a day 😍 pic.twitter.com/W7XsnmlXNr — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 29, 2023

It was a great day out thoroughly enjoyed by the travelling fans. Certainly well worth the effort.

Elsewhere in the Championship, nobody could do us any favours and, quite simply, we have to beat Ayr United on Friday evening if we are to progress to the play-offs.

The Honest Men also need a point.

It will surely be a hugely dramatic evening and I’m sure the players would appreciate your support.

So why not get yourself down to what might be a real night to remember.