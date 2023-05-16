Loan signings are key for Caley Thistle, says Graham Bayne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loan signings are key for Caley Thistle, says Graham Bayne

Ex-ICT striker reckons short-term switches work well for both parties as Inverness prepare for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

By Paul Chalk
St Mirren loanee Jay Henderson has been a smash hit on loan at Caley Thistle since January. Image: SNS

Ex-Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne reckons the success of St Mirren starlet Jay Henderson in the Highlands proves the worth of using the loan market.

The Inverness club took their bid to reach the promotion play-offs down to the final night of the Championship season before being edged out 2-1 by eventual runners-up Ayr United, meaning they finished sixth in the division.

Billy Dodds’ side also reached the final of the Scottish Cup, with Premiership champions Celtic awaiting them at Hampden on June 3.

Winger Henderson was brought in on a loan switch from the top-flight Saints in January and he was a key figure in the second half of the season as ICT made a late push for promotion.

The highly rated 21-year-old made 26 appearances for the Caley Jags and will return to the Paisley club next month eager to push into boss Stephen Robinson’s plans after they secured a top-six spot this season.

Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS

Loan signings can be influential

Bayne, who played for Inverness in the top-flight from 2004 to 2008, insists bringing in determined young players such as Henderson is a winning move which ICT can repeat next term with other targets.

He said: “Jay has been a stand-out every time I’ve seen him play for Inverness. He brings a real bit of quality to the side and has a great work ethic.

“The way Scottish football is going right now, a really good loan signing can make such a big difference.

“Look at Ross County last season, they hit the jackpot with (Watford’s) Joseph Hungbo. This season, they don’t have those kinds of players to make that sort of difference and they’ve been struggling at the wrong end of the table.

“Loan signings in Scotland are having more and more of a big influence in teams’ season.

“When players such as Jay come in and do well, it’s a good indication to the loaning clubs that Inverness is a good place for them.

Joseph Hungbo was a roaring success at Ross County, on loan from Watford, last season. Image: SNS

“It can come down to the attitude of the players as well, where they arrive thinking ‘this isn’t really my club, what difference will this make?’, and their performance levels might dip.

“However, Jay has been terrific from the start, and he goes back to St Mirren next month I’d say with a great chance of being involved in their team on the back of Saints having a great season as well by finishing in the top half of the Premiership.

“He has made a great decision to come up to Inverness and play every week.”

Arbroath switched worked for Bayne

Bayne has personal experience of how loan moves can work, because as an up-and-coming forward, he made a switch which put his career on the right path.

He said: “The best decision I made in my career was when I was young lad at Dundee. I opted to go on a season-long loan to Arbroath.

“Had I not done that, I might have just fallen away, but to go to Arbroath and pretty much play every week, as Jay has done at Inverness, you either put yourself in the shop window, or alert your own (club’s) manager and that stands you in much better stead.”

Fixture scheduling is ‘unfair’

Inverness, who will have had a four-week wait between competitive fixtures by the time they tackle Celtic in the cup final, will face Dungannon Swifts in a friendly on Saturday. 

And Bayne said the football authorities have not dealt the Championship team a fair hand due to their focus being on top-table clubs.

He added: “This situation has been created by a stupid fixture schedule. Having a four-week gap between the end of the league games and the Scottish Cup final is ridiculous.

“The Scottish FA can’t just run the Scottish Cup for Premiership sides to reach the final. It’s unfair.”

 

