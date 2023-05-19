Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels welcomes change of focus for Caley Thistle friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels welcomes change of focus for Caley Thistle friendly

The Northern Irish Premiership team await their relegation play-off fate - but the boss is ready for their Inverness test this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels hopes his part-time team can rise to the challenge against Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle this weekend. Image: Courtesy of Dungannon Swifts
Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels hopes his part-time team can rise to the challenge against Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle this weekend. Image: Courtesy of Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels is urging his relegation-threatened NIFL Premiership club to cast aside their current concerns and hit the heights against Caley Thistle on Saturday.

The former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder has plenty to worry about as his part-timers await word on when, or if, they will contest a relegation play-off at the end of this month or in early June.

They finished second-bottom of the top-flight and are due to face Championhip runners-up Warrenpoint.

However, Warrenpoint have been denied a license for the 2023/24 season by the Irish Football Association and cannot go for promotion.

It means Annagh United, the highest ranked side with a licence, might be asked to step in to play Dungannon, but it all depends on the outcome of Warrenpoint’s appeal.

For Shiels, it’s hectic as he has players on holiday and awaiting contract updates.

Inverness, of course, are grateful to Swifts for agreeing to this game.

Their last fixture was their Championship-closing 2-1 defeat against Ayr United on May 5, which pushed them down to sixth position, denying them a shot at promotion.

ICT are now just two weeks away from facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3 and need game-time.

Both clubs, therefore, have reasons for getting on to the pitch at Stangmore Park to sharpen up for huge fixtures around the corner.

Several Swifts players on holiday

Shiels explained what’s happening behind the scenes as he gathers a team capable of being ready to contest the play-offs, should they happen.

He said: “We’ve been looking for competitive games and a lot of the leagues here are finished, so getting the chance to play Inverness was too good to turn down.

“Although we have difficult circumstances with several players on holiday, and others out of contract and various issues, this game will be really good preparation for our play-offs if and when they happen.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. The dates set down for the play-offs (May 30 and June 3) are difficult as we would be unable to fulfil them.

“We’re a part-time club and (some) players have spent thousands of pounds on holidays.

“The league has been delayed and delayed and we’re waiting on (Warrenpoint’s) appeal result.

“We are waiting to hear whether Warrenpoint are going to stay in the play-off, or be put out. We have no control over that.

“We didn’t budget to pay the players for this period. And we haven’t had the players in too often, because of the circumstances, but we’re looking forward to Inverness coming over.

“This will be a really good test for us to see where our players are at.”

Looking for a ‘worthwhile exercise’

And Shiels, the son of former Killie boss Kenny, praised Billy Dodds’ team for reaching the Scottish Cup final and hopes his own players get the benefit of a tough test against the Scottish Championship visitors.

He said: “We hope it’s a worthwhile exercise for Inverness and they can use it as good preparation for the Scottish Cup final, which they have done brilliantly to reach by beating two Premiership sides in Livingston and Kilmarnock.

“We need to also get something out of it, given the magnitude of the games coming up.”

Dean Shiels in scoring mode for Rangers. Image: SNS

Staying up is success for Dungannon

Shiels, whose four years at Rangers ended with the Ibrox club winning its spot back in the top-flight in 2016, is more than two years into his role as Dungannon boss.

He said remaining in their Premiership for 2023/24 is their objective against bigger-spending, well-equipped rivals.

He added: “We are one of the smaller clubs in the league we’re battling to survive every year. It’s getting harder.

“If we can stay up every year, that’s success for us and we’re wanting to finish the job off – we still have the challenge ahead of us.

“It’s a mixed league now. There are four or five teams now full-time and four or five who are part-time. Two or three are trying a hybrid model.

“Some teams have had financial backing and some players have come over from Scotland and from England. The league is trying to progress.

“It’s improving, but it has a long way to go in terms of facilities, professionalism and the raising of the standards. Various people are trying to improve those standards and move the league forward.”

