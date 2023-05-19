Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels welcomes change of focus for Caley Thistle friendly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels is urging his relegation-threatened NIFL Premiership club to cast aside their current concerns and hit the heights against Caley Thistle on Saturday.

The former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder has plenty to worry about as his part-timers await word on when, or if, they will contest a relegation play-off at the end of this month or in early June.

They finished second-bottom of the top-flight and are due to face Championhip runners-up Warrenpoint.

However, Warrenpoint have been denied a license for the 2023/24 season by the Irish Football Association and cannot go for promotion.

It means Annagh United, the highest ranked side with a licence, might be asked to step in to play Dungannon, but it all depends on the outcome of Warrenpoint’s appeal.

𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 This Saturday we have the pleasure of hosting Inverness Caledonian Thistle @ICTFC in a friendly fixture. ICTFC are preparing for the Scottish Cup Final on 3rd June v @CelticFC #UTS 🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4ooiiINagU — Dungannon Swifts FC (@DgnSwifts) May 17, 2023

For Shiels, it’s hectic as he has players on holiday and awaiting contract updates.

Inverness, of course, are grateful to Swifts for agreeing to this game.

Their last fixture was their Championship-closing 2-1 defeat against Ayr United on May 5, which pushed them down to sixth position, denying them a shot at promotion.

ICT are now just two weeks away from facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3 and need game-time.

Both clubs, therefore, have reasons for getting on to the pitch at Stangmore Park to sharpen up for huge fixtures around the corner.

Several Swifts players on holiday

Shiels explained what’s happening behind the scenes as he gathers a team capable of being ready to contest the play-offs, should they happen.

He said: “We’ve been looking for competitive games and a lot of the leagues here are finished, so getting the chance to play Inverness was too good to turn down.

“Although we have difficult circumstances with several players on holiday, and others out of contract and various issues, this game will be really good preparation for our play-offs if and when they happen.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. The dates set down for the play-offs (May 30 and June 3) are difficult as we would be unable to fulfil them.

“We’re a part-time club and (some) players have spent thousands of pounds on holidays.

Friendly Announced! We're delighted to announce we will face @DgnSwifts in a friendly at Stangmore Park this Saturday, 3pm kick-off. 👉 https://t.co/cnvadr2zmp pic.twitter.com/IXT99i9MTc — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 16, 2023

“The league has been delayed and delayed and we’re waiting on (Warrenpoint’s) appeal result.

“We are waiting to hear whether Warrenpoint are going to stay in the play-off, or be put out. We have no control over that.

“We didn’t budget to pay the players for this period. And we haven’t had the players in too often, because of the circumstances, but we’re looking forward to Inverness coming over.

“This will be a really good test for us to see where our players are at.”

Looking for a ‘worthwhile exercise’

And Shiels, the son of former Killie boss Kenny, praised Billy Dodds’ team for reaching the Scottish Cup final and hopes his own players get the benefit of a tough test against the Scottish Championship visitors.

He said: “We hope it’s a worthwhile exercise for Inverness and they can use it as good preparation for the Scottish Cup final, which they have done brilliantly to reach by beating two Premiership sides in Livingston and Kilmarnock.

“We need to also get something out of it, given the magnitude of the games coming up.”

Staying up is success for Dungannon

Shiels, whose four years at Rangers ended with the Ibrox club winning its spot back in the top-flight in 2016, is more than two years into his role as Dungannon boss.

He said remaining in their Premiership for 2023/24 is their objective against bigger-spending, well-equipped rivals.

He added: “We are one of the smaller clubs in the league we’re battling to survive every year. It’s getting harder.

“If we can stay up every year, that’s success for us and we’re wanting to finish the job off – we still have the challenge ahead of us.

“It’s a mixed league now. There are four or five teams now full-time and four or five who are part-time. Two or three are trying a hybrid model.

“Some teams have had financial backing and some players have come over from Scotland and from England. The league is trying to progress.

“It’s improving, but it has a long way to go in terms of facilities, professionalism and the raising of the standards. Various people are trying to improve those standards and move the league forward.”