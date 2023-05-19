Buckie Men’s Shed revamping High Street building as a permanent home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Men’s Shed is currently carrying out a significant refurbishment of a High Street building to turn it into their permanent home.

In February, the group was launched after a need was identified in the coastal Moray town.

So far, they have attracted 17 members.

The men’s shed is currently based at the Fishermen’s Hall.

Rent is being covered by a local Peoplehood project which offers people what they need to live healthier and happier for longer.

Men’s sheds tackle social isolation and promote men’s wellbeing.

Buckie High Street building to become their permanent home

Now work is well under way on a vacant building at 19A High Street to make the space suitable for the group.

Chairman Les Forman hopes they can move into the premises by the end of the year.

This building is located through a door between Zen Ink and Motion Fitness.

See Jason’s pics capturing the High Street building which will be given new life:

Mr Forman said: “In the Fishermen’s Hall, we can’t have mental and woodwork workshops.

“So we decided to look for premises.

“We came across this empty shop with quite a bit of ground which has been sitting unused for a while.

“The owner has kindly allowed us to rent it for a minimum amount.

“It used to be a bookies at one time.

“At the moment, we can’t use the premises as it needs a lot of work, and people are clearing it out as it is full of rubbish.

“We are hoping to move into the premises by the end of the year.”

How did Buckie Men’s Shed come about?

The idea was sparked after Les saw how Cullen and Finechty already had men’s sheds.

Meanwhile, Buckie didn’t have one.

He added: “It has developed very quickly,

“I had been thinking about the need for a men’s shed in Buckie, and last year the Fishermen’s Hall was advertising a Men’s Cave.

“After the new year, I went to see them and told them about the vision I had for a men’s shed, and they were all happy to go with that.

“It came about towards the end of last year; there is a men’s shed in Cullen, and I thought it would be nice to have one in Buckie.”

He has thanked local businesses for being generous in supporting the men’s shed.

Meetings will continue at the Fishermen’s Hall on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm for the time being.

Men interested in joining can email buckiemensshed@outlook.com or contact them through their Facebook page.

Donations can be made here to support their refurbishment.

Read more Buckie stories: