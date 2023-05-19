Buckie Men’s Shed revamping High Street building as a permanent home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Men’s Shed revamping High Street building as a permanent home

The charity was set up earlier this year - and now they're putting down roots.

By Sean McAngus
Davy Slater, Les Forman and Alex Smith working to get the new premises ready. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Davy Slater, Les Forman and Alex Smith working to get the new premises ready. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Buckie Men’s Shed is currently carrying out a significant refurbishment of a High Street building to turn it into their permanent home.

In February, the group was launched after a need was identified in the coastal Moray town.

So far,  they have attracted 17 members.

The men’s shed is currently based at the Fishermen’s Hall.

Rent is being covered by a local Peoplehood project which offers people what they need to live healthier and happier for longer.

Men’s sheds tackle social isolation and promote men’s wellbeing.

Buckie High Street building to become their permanent home

Now work is well under way on a vacant building at 19A High Street to make the space suitable for the group.

Chairman Les Forman hopes they can move into the premises by the end of the year.
This building is located through a door between Zen Ink and Motion Fitness.

See Jason’s pics capturing the High Street building which will be given new life:

Major work is underway.
Crafting and communal area.
It is a major task, but the Buckie Men's Shed is focused on getting the building fit for use by end of this year.
Meeting room.
Inside the kitchen.
The building which will be given fresh life by Buckie Men's Shed.

Mr Forman said: “In the Fishermen’s Hall, we can’t have mental and woodwork workshops.

“So we decided to look for premises.

“We came across this empty shop with quite a bit of ground which has been sitting unused for a while.

“The owner has kindly allowed us to rent it for a minimum amount.

“It used to be a bookies at one time.

“At the moment, we can’t use the premises as it needs a lot of work, and people are clearing it out as it is full of rubbish.

“We are hoping to move into the premises by the end of the year.”

Davy Slater,Les Forman, Bill Wright, Meo Sompson, John Wilson, Alex Smith, Steve Thornton, George Smith, Bill Cooper, Jim Knock, Laurie Barratt, Roddy MacDonald are all members of Buckie Men’s Shed Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How did Buckie Men’s Shed come about?

The idea was sparked after Les saw how Cullen and Finechty already had men’s sheds.

Meanwhile, Buckie didn’t have one.

He added: “It has developed very quickly,

“I had been thinking about the need for a men’s shed in Buckie, and last year the Fishermen’s Hall was advertising a Men’s Cave.

“After the new year, I went to see them and told them about the vision I had for a men’s shed, and they were all happy to go with that.

“It came about towards the end of last year; there is a men’s shed in Cullen, and I thought it would be nice to have one in Buckie.”

Chairman Les Forman has been delighted with the response to Buckie Men’s Shed so far. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He has thanked local businesses for being generous in supporting the men’s shed.

Meetings will continue at the Fishermen’s Hall on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm for the time being.

Men interested in joining can email buckiemensshed@outlook.com or contact them through their Facebook page.

Donations can be made here to support their refurbishment.

