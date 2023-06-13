Caley Thistle trio sign new one-year deals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle youth team players Ethan Cairns, Harry Hennem and Robbie Thompson have agreed new one-year contracts.

Striker Cairns, 18, had a spell on loan at Highland League side Forres Mechanics last season before returning to Inverness.

He scored his first goal for the club as a substitute against Morton in February.

Hennem, 19, has enjoyed loan spells with Brora Rangers, Wick Academy and Clachnacuddin.

The midfielder scored the winning goal for the under-18s in their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Auchinleck Talbot.

Thompson, 19, has had loan spells with Clach.

The midfielder made his first team debut last season against Cove Rangers in January and also featured against Arbroath at the start of the year.