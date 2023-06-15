Highland League bosses lift lid on qualities of Caley Thistle starlets Harry Hennem, Robbie Thompson and Ethan Cairns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three rising Caley Thistle stars aim to make the Championship grade – and go with praise from the bosses who watched them deliver in the Highland League.

As Inverness prepare for their seventh successive season in the second-tier, boss Billy Dodds has given new one-year contracts to 19-year-old midfielders Harry Hennem and Robbie Thompson, and 18-year-old striker Ethan Cairns – who have all spent two years on loan in the Highland ranks.

📝 Three Academy Graduates agree new deals. The club are delighted to confirm that Academy Graduates Ethan Cairns, Harry Hennem and Robbie Thompson have all agreed contracts for 2023/24 👉 https://t.co/vormZm8EpY pic.twitter.com/VsiGg4K2ll — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 13, 2023

Clachnacuddin, managed by Jordan MacDonald, have a fine relationship with their full-time neighbours.

And MacDonald expressed his delight at seeing Hennem and Thompson secure their futures at the Caledonian Stadium, having shone for the Merkinchers.

Hennem ‘likes to drive at people’ – Clach gaffer

On Hennem, who has also shone on loan at Brora Rangers, MacDonald said: “Harry is very skillful and has a great brain and shows great vision.

“With the formation we play, he can play anywhere along the front three and it would not bother him. He could also play in the middle of the park, but we played Harry wide left.

“When he got into our team, he was absolutely excellent.

“He likes the ball to feet and his crossing is really good from dead balls. He can see a pass and can put it through the eye of a needle.

“With the ball at his feet, he likes to drive at people – he was exceptionally good at it. And, it must be said, he’s a really nice kid.”

‘Massive difference’ in Thompson after brief spell back at Caley Thistle

MacDonald rates the mainly left-sided Thompson similarly highly, pinpointing his tendency to drag opposition players in uncomfortable positions, and added: “Robbie is a fantastic player, who beats people for fun. I had Robbie for almost two full seasons, and he got better and better. He wants to learn all the time and works hard.

“He’s a man who likes to get on the ball and get into areas where opponents don’t want to pick him up. He’s a good passer of the ball and is a good decision-maker.

“Robbie got a lot of assists for us over the two years, although maybe not as many goals as he should have.

“He likes to get players one-on-one, and he can stand you up and beat you, which is something that not everyone has got.

“A few times, he played in central midfield for me, too, but he (mainly) played wide left for me. But then we asked him to drift into areas to unsettle opponents. Central midfielders or centre-halves didn’t know whether to go with him (or not).

“We noticed a massive difference in Robbie last year after he’d returned from a spell back with Caley Thistle. It’s all credit to him and the work he has put in.

“He’s an exciting player and I loved having him in my team. And, again, he’s a lovely kid and a real character as well. ”

Praise for duo’s attitudes

MacDonald will watch with interest as both Hennem and Thompson make a push for the Inverness first-team, labelling both players’ attitudes “class”.

He added: “We’re delighted at Clach for Harry and Robbie. I’d love nothing more than to see them get the chance to kick on in the Championship.

“We’re not looking for any credit – it’s down to them as they’ve expressed themselves within men’s football. We just gave them that chance.

“These boys, both exciting footballers, were major factors in how we performed last year, especially in that good spell towards the end of the season.”

Cairns is ‘big lad for 18’ – Forres boss

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald was equally thrilled to hear forward Fort William-born Cairns had scored a fresh one-year Caley Thistle contract.

The attacker, who scored in a late leveller in a 2-2 draw for ICT against Morton this year, impressed on loan at the Can-Cans for much of last term.

MacDonald, who has forged a good link-up with Inverness under-18s coach Ryan Esson, is tipping Cairns to continue to kick on – both physically and in his game intelligence – as he gets older.

He said: “Ethan has a great attitude and we’re all delighted to see him get another contract at Caley Thistle. I know how keen he was to stay full-time.

“He has a lot of good attributes. For 18, he’s a big lad and that won’t hold him back at all. He’ll be a strong boy once he further develops.

“Technically, Ethan is really good and he’s got an excellent work ethic.

“Although he would have liked to have scored more goals for us, he did get into a lot of good positions.

“In training, I seen how good his finishing can be and it is only a matter of time before he starts converting more chances into goals.

“The experience (of being at Forres), even from last year, will have done Ethan good.

“He got a consistent run with us, whereas before he had maybe short-term spells. He was happy in this environment with the boys here, which helped him settle.

“Ethan can play deeper, or striker, as a number nine, or link play up.

“The more he learns the game, the better he will become.

“These players will go back this summer and really show what they can do for Caley Thistle. I’m sure they’ve been working hard and will be ready for pre-season.

“They now have the opportunity to try and impress.”

Esson earns plaudits for instilling drive in Caley Thistle youngsters

Shaun Morrison, Ben Barron, Cammy Hoath have all become Forres players, having come through the ranks with the Caley Jags.

MacDonald thinks Inverness youth coach Esson’s impact on starlets who come through the club’s academy is clear to see, adding: “Ryan does a great job with the younger lads at Caley Thistle. We’re very lucky he’s been able to work with us.

“You can see these boys are disciplined, their attitudes shine through. That’s something I’ve noticed in the last couple of years with Ryan’s players.

“That’s down to Ryan and his coaching staff. Hopefully, that relationship can continue in the future.”