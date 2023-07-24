Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds wants win over Airdrie to line up crunch shot at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds wants win over Airdrie to line up crunch shot at Dundee

Victory over the unbeaten Diamonds would offer a qualification chance for Inverness in the Viaplay Cup.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Billy Dodds is urging Caley Thistle to set up a crunch Viaplay Cup weekend – by beating flawless Championship rivals Airdrieonians in their penultimate Group E tie on Tuesday.

The Inverness head coach saw his side blow several chances last week on their way to a 2-1 defeat at League Two Dumbarton. 

That shock result, which followed Inverness’ 2-1 win over Bonnyrigg Rose, means it is likely they will have to defeat the Diamonds and Dundee to give themselves a chance of making it into the second round.

Airdrie backed up their 2-0 win against Dumbarton with a 1-0 victory over Premiership Dundee to lead the way in Group E with six points from six. 

On Saturday, Airdrie visit Bonnyrigg Rose, with the Caley Jags rounding off the group stages at Dens Park on Sunday.

Toughest ties now for Caley Thistle

Dodds is challenging his men to breathe fresh life into their cup campaign to ensure Sunday is not a Tayside trip with nothing at stake.

He said: “If we beat Airdrie, it’s all to play for, because we’ll be sitting on the same points (with Dundee having the chance to reach six points on Wednesday).

“Before the group kicked off – no disrespect to any of the other teams – people would probably have said Dundee and ICT were the big guns.

“It will be tough in terms of us having the toughest fixture, and Airdrie have the easiest fixture (on Saturday), so they will fancy themselves regardless of the result tomorrow.

“It’s going to be tough, but we are absolutely capable of winning the two games – but we’ll need big performances.”

‘Resilient’ Diamonds impress Dodds

Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe’s late penalty sunk Dundee at the weekend, and it was two late goals the previous week which accounted for Dumbarton.

Dodds is impressed by the way the newly-promoted Diamonds have shown they can hold their nerve in their early-season encounters.

He said: “When I look at Airdrie and see the resilience they’ve got – they beat Dundee and then Dumbarton away – if they can keep on going and keep getting late goals, they’ve got something about them.

“That’s something we have to be wary of. They’ve got good balance to their squad, and they’ve got momentum.

“They’ll be favourites to win the group if they get a result against us, but I’m looking more at what we have to do.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds wants his side to strike back to winning ways against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“I want the boys to work their socks off and be better at both ends.

“If we can be a bit more clinical and a bit more steely, we’ll be fine.

“It hasn’t even started yet, but Airdrie are a Championship team, so we know how difficult it’s going to be.

“Can we win? Yes we can, but we’ll have to be better defensively than we were against Dumbarton.

“We’ll have to take our chances and keep a clean sheet, but if we don’t do that Airdrie will cause us problems.

“We have to make sure we’re right at both ends of the pitch. I’m okay with everything else, but we have to be a wee bit more ruthless in attack and a wee bit more solid in defence.”

Winger Longstaff can open sides up

Last week Inverness made their fourth summer signing when they added right winger Luis Longstaff, who was at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season.

The 22-year-old former Liverpool and Newcastle United youth player has signed a two-year deal and is added to the squad for Tuesday’s tie.

Dodds believes he has taken in a player with the capabilities to open opponents up this season.

He added: “I really like Luis, and since he’s come in, we have played six 10-minute games and you could see he can handle the ball.

Luis Longstaff in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers last season. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“He’s creative and cultured – a bit like Nathan Shaw.

“I spoke to (ex-Cove Rangers manager) Jim McIntyre about him, and I think we’ve got a really good player who can be a big asset to Inverness.

“I’m expecting big things from Luis, he’s a lovely lad and I think he can do great things for the club.”

Longstaff joined full-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and striker Adam Brooks as the latest new recruits for Inverness.

