Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds seeks positive news for injured Lewis Nicolson

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hopes a knee injury to youngster Lewis Nicolson is not as bad as first feared.

The 19-year-old left-back was stretchered off following the injury to his left knee 15 minutes into Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat against Airdrieonians, which ended any aims of progressing in the Viaplay Cup.

He seemed to be clearing the ball, under no pressure from opponents, when he hit the ground in a lot of pain.

He was taken to hospital and Dodds awaits news on the talented defender, who also started in the recent 2-1 cup victory against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Nicolson has recovered before – boss

The ICT manager was hampered by a host of injuries last season, which derailed their promotion hopes, and he is keeping his fingers crossed the outcome will be good for Nicolson.

He said: “We wish Lewis well, but we fear the worst. Let’s wait and see what the scan brings.

“If I think it is what it is, he’s come back from it and been strong before. It’s his other knee this time, but we will wait for the scans. It doesn’t look good.

“I’ve had too much of this (in terms of injuries) – it’s demoralising at times.”

Teenager Bray gets glowing report

With the team trailing 2-0 against the Diamonds, one of the half-time changes made by Dodds was putting in 17-year-old midfielder Keith Bray.

He was full of positivity and drive and helped ICT turn the tide as they stormed back to 2-2 before ex-ICT striker Nikolay Todorov snatched a late winner, which makes qualification impossible from Group E.

Dodds praised Bray for making a positive impact from the bench.

He said: “One big downside to Tuesday was the injury to Lewis.

“One big bright side was the performance of Keith Bray.

“The performance of Keith Bray against Airdrie was exceptional. He’s been showing it this season. It was his first year as a pro last year and he’s getting stronger and stronger.

“He’s got a bright future if he keeps doing those sorts of things. He has got the all-round game. He’s got a bit of everything.”

Youngster ‘gave the team a huge lift’

When asked whether the impressive teenage has already staked a claim for the rest of the season, Dodds added: “I think so. He’s in the squad.

“You have to also be careful with young lads when there will be ups and downs and they lose a bit of form or confidence due to inexperience, but he was incredible on Tuesday.

“He gave the team a huge lift. I knew he had the energy to handle their spare man.”

Caley Jags aiming for Tayside win

Dodds is calling on his squad to bounce back in their final group game with a positive display this Sunday against Premiership Dundee.

Although the game has nothing at stake in terms of cup progression, the ICT head coach wants his team to bank a big performance and result ahead of their league opener a week on Saturday against Queen’s Park.

He said: “We go into the Dundee the way we want to start the league season – we’ve got to.

“We did that a couple of years ago when I came here when we played Hearts. It was a dead rubber and they beat us 1-0. This match will be similar.

“It can gain you momentum. If you get a good result, it can stand you in good stead.

“I have no problem with a lot of our play. I am enjoying watching us.

“There are lots of good points, but what I cannot work out is players seem to take turns at doing crazy things in games to give away goals.”