Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds seeks positive news for injured Lewis Nicolson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds seeks positive news for injured Lewis Nicolson

The 19-year-old defender lasted just 15 minutes of Tuesday's defeat against Airdrieonians - now Inverness hope for a positive outcome.

By Paul Chalk
Lewis Nicolson has begun the season well for Caley Thistle, but now awaits news on a knee scan following his injury against Airdrie. Image: SNS Group
Lewis Nicolson has begun the season well for Caley Thistle, but now awaits news on a knee scan following his injury against Airdrie. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hopes a knee injury to youngster Lewis Nicolson is not as bad as first feared.

The 19-year-old left-back was stretchered off following the injury to his left knee 15 minutes into Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat against Airdrieonians, which ended any aims of progressing in the Viaplay Cup.

He seemed to be clearing the ball, under no pressure from opponents, when he hit the ground in a lot of pain.

He was taken to hospital and Dodds awaits news on the talented defender, who also started in the recent 2-1 cup victory against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Lewis Nicolson is stretchered off early in Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup tie against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS Group

Nicolson has recovered before – boss

The ICT manager was hampered by a host of injuries last season, which derailed their promotion hopes, and he is keeping his fingers crossed the outcome will be good for Nicolson.

He said: “We wish Lewis well, but we fear the worst. Let’s wait and see what the scan brings.

“If I think it is what it is, he’s come back from it and been strong before. It’s his other knee this time, but we will wait for the scans. It doesn’t look good.

“I’ve had too much of this (in terms of injuries) – it’s demoralising at times.”

Keith Bray impressed ICT boss Billy Dodds for his impact from the bench against Airdrie this week. Image: Jasperimage

Teenager Bray gets glowing report

With the team trailing 2-0 against the Diamonds, one of the half-time changes made by Dodds was putting in 17-year-old midfielder Keith Bray.

He was full of positivity and drive and helped ICT turn the tide as they stormed back to 2-2 before ex-ICT striker Nikolay Todorov snatched a late winner, which makes qualification impossible from Group E.

Dodds praised Bray for making a positive impact from the bench.

He said: “One big downside to Tuesday was the injury to Lewis.

“One big bright side was the performance of Keith Bray.

“The performance of Keith Bray against Airdrie was exceptional. He’s been showing it this season. It was his first year as a pro last year and he’s getting stronger and stronger.

“He’s got a bright future if he keeps doing those sorts of things. He has got the all-round game. He’s got a bit of everything.”

Youngster ‘gave the team a huge lift’

When asked whether the impressive teenage has already staked a claim for the rest of the season, Dodds added: “I think so. He’s in the squad.

“You have to also be careful with young lads when there will be ups and downs and they lose a bit of form or confidence due to inexperience, but he was incredible on Tuesday.

“He gave the team a huge lift. I knew he had the energy to handle their spare man.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Caley Jags aiming for Tayside win

Dodds is calling on his squad to bounce back in their final group game with a positive display this Sunday against Premiership Dundee.

Although the game has nothing at stake in terms of cup progression, the ICT head coach wants his team to bank a big performance and result ahead of their league opener a week on Saturday against Queen’s Park.

He said: “We go into the Dundee the way we want to start the league season – we’ve got to.

“We did that a couple of years ago when I came here when we played Hearts. It was a dead rubber and they beat us 1-0. This match will be similar.

“It can gain you momentum. If you get a good result, it can stand you in good stead.

“I have no problem with a lot of our play. I am enjoying watching us.

“There are lots of good points, but what I cannot work out is players seem to take turns at doing crazy things in games to give away goals.”

More from Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay tucks away his penalty against Airdrie, for his 102nd goal for ICT. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Record-breaker Billy Mckay sets fresh goals at Caley Thistle
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Reaction: Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds demands big improvement after Viaplay Cup exit
Airdrie's Cammy Ballantyne celebrates after making it 1-0 at Inverness. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Viaplay Cup progression hopes ended as they crash to Airdrieonians defeat
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jealousy over slick play turns to delight as new signing Luis Longstaff relishes chance…
Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Sharp and determined striker Simon Murray staking his claim at Ross County
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds wants win over Airdrie to line up crunch shot…
Sharpest shooters for Inverness, Dennis Wyness, left, and Billy Mckay.
Six of the best: Three games to remember from Caley Thistle record-breakers Dennis Wyness…
Caley Thistle star David Carson finds the midfield busier than ever in this match with a difference. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Caley Thistle take on more than 100 kids in 'Big Game 2023' event
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke find out SWF Championship fixtures
The heat is on for Danny Devine and Inverness - but the defender says they are at their best in their toughest tests. Image: SNS Group
Danny Devine: Caley Thistle can still make Viaplay Cup progress