Magnificent Milltimber house on the market for £1m

With its striking grey zinc roof, exposed granite stonework and wooden exterior, The Lodge is a sleek and stylish home like no other.

Built in 2014, on the grounds of what was once the former Gate Lodge to Tor Na Dee Hospital in North Deeside Road, this magnificent Milltimber home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three reception rooms and a beautiful outdoor space with a wild garden and a wooded fairy garden.

Meticulously designed for modern family life, every inch of the property’s immaculate interior is sure to impress especially the delectable open plan kitchen and living room where home cooked meals can be prepared while drinking in the glorious garden views.

Stunning £1m Aberdeen house

Al fresco dining is also easy as large, glazed doors in the kitchen/living room lead directly out to a pleasant patio area.

And even if the weather leaves a lot to be desired, the beautiful garden can still be enjoyed from the comfort of the cosy living room.

Cosy vibes can also be found in the snug, an intimate room which could be transformed into a guest bedroom or office.

Currently used as a home gym, the family/dining room is a flexible space which could also be used as a second lounge.

Master bedroom with balcony

Completing the ground floor is a large wc, a charming entrance hallway and inner hallway.

A stunning solid oak staircase leads upstairs where there are five dreamy double bedrooms including the wonderful master bedroom complete with walk-in wardrobes, en suite bathroom and a balcony with woodland views.

Four further double bedrooms are found on this level with built-in wardrobes and en suite shower rooms.

The third bedroom is currently used as an office space, with corner windows giving a lovely view towards Cults.

Designed for family life

It’s worth noting that this home has plenty of storage space with an under-the-stair cupboard in the inner hallway as well as a utility room accessed via the kitchen and a walk-in airing cupboard on the landing.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with a large lawn, a dedicated wild garden and a woodland area with a charming fairy garden.

Family barbecues can be savoured at the large rear patio area where there are raised flower beds.

Glorious garden

In addition, a gate gives access into the woodland which forms part of the Binghill Grove development.

Other key outdoor features include a large driveway and an integrated double garage with light, power and access to the property.

In terms of location, the superb home is nestled in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious areas close to Cults and the city centre.

To book a viewing

The Lodge, Tor Na Dee, 106 North Deeside Road, Milltimber, is on the market for offers over £1,000,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk