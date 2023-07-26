Magnificent Milltimber house on the market for £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Magnificent Milltimber house on the market for £1m

Built in 2014, this stunning five bedroom house has the most amazing interior and a glorious garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Lodge in Aberdeen's North Deeside Road is a magnificent family home.
Built in 2014, this superb home is one of a kind. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

With its striking grey zinc roof, exposed granite stonework and wooden exterior, The Lodge is a sleek and stylish home like no other.

Built in 2014, on the grounds of what was once the former Gate Lodge to Tor Na Dee Hospital in North Deeside Road, this magnificent Milltimber home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three reception rooms and a beautiful outdoor space with a wild garden and a wooded fairy garden.

Meticulously designed for modern family life, every inch of the property’s immaculate interior is sure to impress especially the delectable open plan kitchen and living room where home cooked meals can be prepared while drinking in the glorious garden views.

Entertaining is an elegant affair in this ultra modern yet functional family home in Milltimber. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Stunning £1m Aberdeen house

Al fresco dining is also easy as large, glazed doors in the kitchen/living room lead directly out to a pleasant patio area.

And even if the weather leaves a lot to be desired, the beautiful garden can still be enjoyed from the comfort of the cosy living room.

Cosy vibes can also be found in the snug, an intimate room which could be transformed into a guest bedroom or office.

Currently used as a home gym, the family/dining room is a flexible space which could also be used as a second lounge.

Get the endorphins flowing at the home gym which has the flexibility to be transformed into a home office or additional family room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Master bedroom with balcony

Completing the ground floor is a large wc, a charming entrance hallway and inner hallway.

A stunning solid oak staircase leads upstairs where there are five dreamy double bedrooms including the wonderful master bedroom complete with walk-in wardrobes, en suite bathroom and a balcony with woodland views.

Four further double bedrooms are found on this level with built-in wardrobes and en suite shower rooms.

The third bedroom is currently used as an office space, with corner windows giving a lovely view towards Cults.

Enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Designed for family life

It’s worth noting that this home has plenty of storage space with an under-the-stair cupboard in the inner hallway as well as a utility room accessed via the kitchen and a walk-in airing cupboard on the landing.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with a large lawn, a dedicated wild garden and a woodland area with a charming fairy garden.

Family barbecues can be savoured at the large rear patio area where there are raised flower beds.

Precious family time can be enjoyed in this fabulous room Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Glorious garden

In addition, a gate gives access into the woodland which forms part of the Binghill Grove development.

Other key outdoor features include a large driveway and an integrated double garage with light, power and access to the property.

In terms of location, the superb home is nestled in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious areas close to Cults and the city centre.

This patio area is made for barbecues. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

To book a viewing

The Lodge, Tor Na Dee, 106 North Deeside Road, Milltimber, is on the market for offers over £1,000,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

