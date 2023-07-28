English hitman Harry Lodovica close to joining Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle look set to further bolster their attacking options by signing English striker Harry Lodovica.

The 24-year-old, who was at National League South club Chelmsford Town last season, has impressed Inverness head coach after shaking off an injury early into a trial period with the Championship side.

He featured in pre-season games against Elgin City and Nairn County and is close to being rewarded for showing up well by scoring a contract in the Highlands.

Striker Lodovica is now injury-free

When asked about the attacker, who has also been at Braintree Town, Dodds said: “There will be news coming out soon on Harry. The big man has done well.

“When he came in, he had 10 days of loaded games, running, pre-season. He got a couple of 45-minute run-outs.

“It took its toll. He had a bit of a groin strain.

“He’s got freshened up and is looking a lot stronger and ready for the level up and the intensity – I’m pleased with the big striker so far.”

He will become the Caley Jags’ fifth summer recruit, following striker Adam Brooks, winger Luis Longstaff, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and full-back Jake Davidson.

Three mistakes led to three goals

This Sunday, ICT are away to Dundee for their final Viaplay Cup group fixture, having already been knocked out.

Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat against fellow Championship side Airdrieonians, which came a week after a 2-1 loss at League Two Dumbarton, put them out of the running to progress from their section.

Dodds explained he is happy with his team in the main, but individual mistakes were the root of all three goals they leaked against the Diamonds in a tie they had to win.

He said: “It’s disappointing not to get through, but that’s not down to our general play. It’s down to individual errors. As soon as we cut them out, we will do fine.

“The first half on Tuesday wasn’t good enough. We couldn’t get near Airdrie. We wanted to get a press on them, but we weren’t doing the right things.

“In the second half, we were excellent. We looked like the team who would go on and win the game.

“We have been in possession three times, we’ve lost the ball three times and each time it has ended up in our net.

“We’re being punished for every mistake right now. As soon as we iron out these mistakes, we will be fine.

“It’s not as if our back four is being pulled all over the place. It’s individual errors which are being punished.”

Strong Dens showing can help ICT

The new league season kicks off next Saturday when Queen’s Park visit the Caledonian Stadium.

So facing last term’s Championship winners Dundee, who have this summer made ex-Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant boss Tony Docherty their manager, will be ideal preparation.

According to Dodds, they can learn from a similar situation two years ago when he arrived at the club to assist interim boss Neil McCann.

ICT couldn’t qualify from their League Cup section after Cove Rangers beat them, but an encouraging display in a 1-0 loss to top-table Hearts got them in order for a strong start to their Championship season.

Dodds said: “Like the Hearts game a couple of years ago, this will be a good test ahead of the league starting.

“We lost 1-0 against Hearts, but we had a really good shape about us. It’s similar.

“We’re going to Dundee to try and put on a good performance and build towards the Queen’s Park game.

“We have to go all guns blazing after the disappointment of not getting out of the cup group.

“I took the gamble by giving the boys the right amount of rest (after the Scottish Cup final on June 3).

“We have the fitness now and I am happy with that. We have finished games well. Although we lost, we finished strong.

“We will be prepped properly for Dundee. That leads right into the Queen’s Park game.”

Waiting game over Nicolson injury

Inverness head to Tayside without left-back Lewis Nicolson, who awaits news from a scan following a knee injury sustained when playing on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old, who has battled back in the past from an injury to his right knee, hopes the results from medics are not as bad as first feared when it happened.

Dodds added: “I spoke to Lewis on Thursday, and we will see how the scan goes in the next couple of days. That’s not looking good.

“Let’s hope we don’t have too many of those types of injuries this season.

“Lewis was doing well and he had a big part to play this season. It looks like we have lost him for a period of time. We will get that confirmed.

“He’s such a nice lad. He’s very mannerly, but he’s got that desire and determination to be successful on the park. That will stand him in good stead.

“If it is long-term, he’s been through it before and come back better and stronger – we hope that’s the case again if it is as bad as first feared.”

Skipper Sean Welsh returns to the fold this weekend following a head knock, while fellow midfielder Roddy MacGregor hopes to shake off a niggle.