Highland escape: 4 places to visit in Nairn

If you’re looking for a day out for the whole family or just fancy a wee treat, Nairn’s local businesses have some of the best delicacies and summer events for your trip to the Highlands. Here we round up some must-see places to visit in Nairn.

James’s at the Putting Green

James’s at the Putting Green is not your run-of-the-mill beachside café, it’s better!

With a large selection of tasty treats, homemade dairy and vegan ice creams and sorbets, amazing coffees, vegan and vegetarian options and light lunches, there is something for everyone at this delightful venue on Nairn’s beach front.

Located on the putting green, just behind the seating you’ll find a park for the children to burn off their sugar rush from the wonderful delights available and there is ample space for dogs to play!

The ice creams and sorbets come in a variety of exciting flavours such as kiwi and jalapeño, pear and parmigiano, or Earl Grey and lavender. All flavours are handcrafted by the wonderful team at James’s.

There are also refreshingly delicious smoothies, ice cream milkshakes and iced coffees, as well as waffles in a variety of flavours for warmer days or homemade vegetarian soup for chillier days.

This is the place to come when visiting the coastal retreat that is Nairn.

Visit James’s at the Putting Green today.

The Grapemonger by One One Two

A new addition to Nairn high street, The Grapemonger by One One Two is a welcoming and refreshing take on a bottle shop, featuring a large range of wines and spirits with prices that will suit every budget.

Pop in to speak to the experienced staff who will point you in the direction of the right wines, whisky or gin, and even have charcuterie and cheeses to compliment your choices, including I.J. Mellis cheesemongers in Edinburgh.

Whether you need a nice bottle for dinner, a gift for a friend, a wholesale order for your business or have a wedding or event, The Grapemonger is the perfect place to stock up on great wine, quality malt whisky and craft gin.

Keep an eye on The Grapemonger’s social media channels for wine tasting events, along with recommendations and gift ideas.

One One Two Wine Bar and Eatery, located next door to The Grapemonger, is its sister restaurant with delicious food and, of course, excellent wines.

Check out the selection at The Grapemonger.

Vitamin Sea

A friendly smile welcomes you at Vitamin Sea Nairn, a seaside gift shop and printing service situated at the centre of Nairn high street.

The gift shop sells ethically sourced, locally produced and ocean themed gifts, with an emphasis on celebrating everything good about living in sunny Nairn.

Options include recycled ocean plastic and brown seaweed bucket and spades, traditional Nairn rock, Nairn keepsakes, wild swimming gifts and handmade vegan soaps and body care. Also available are delicious takeaway teas brewed in Scotland by the Wee Tea Company.

In addition to the gift shop, there’s an instore printing service offering personalised t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and coasters. The printing service is popular with people ordering and purchasing personalised gifts featuring photographs, business logos, pets and loved ones.

Open 10am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm Sunday.

Check out more from Vitamin Sea.

Nairn Book and Arts Festival

For 20 years, Nairn Book and Arts Festival has brought stellar names to the town while celebrating the local creative community.

Headliners have included Chris Packham and Kirsty Wark, and many will remember the recent magical visit of giant mobile puppet STORM to the town.

This year’s festival, running from August 30 to September 3, will continue to provide a unique platform for the arts. Well-known names featuring this year include queen of romantic comedy Jenny Colgan, Scotland’s Makar Kathleen Jamie, historical fiction writer S.G. Maclean, conservationist John Lister-Kaye and crime writer Lin Anderson.

Cutting-edge contemporary Scottish folk performer Malin Makes Music appears at an anniversary ceilidh on Thursday August 31 and legendary comedian Fred MacAulay is the Saturday night headliner.

There will be free live music and performances on the Links on Sunday September 3, including a costumed ‘Bird Migration’ parade.

Find out more about Nairn’s Book and Arts Festival.