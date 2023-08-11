Caley Thistle must harness strong record at Ayr United, says manager Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle must harness strong record at Ayr United, says manager Billy Dodds

Inverness are chasing their first points of the Championship season at happy-hunting ground, Somerset Park.

By Paul Chalk
ICT head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
ICT head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

Manager Billy Dodds hopes Caley Thistle’s fine record at Ayr United can inspire them as they chase a Championship victory at Somerset Park on Saturday.

Both teams lost their opening league games of the season, with Inverness falling to a 2-1 home loss against Queen’s Park, and Morton beating the Honest Men 3-1 at Cappielow.

Ayr’s home venue has been a happy hunting ground for ICT, with 12 wins and only six reversals over 25 matches there.

Inverness are five games unbeaten at Ayr, including two drawn matches, and it has been the scene of some memorable moments for Caley Jags fans.

The 2010 First Division title party, capped by a 7-0 rout from Terry Butcher’s visitors, was one such moment. A 3-3 draw there in 2001 after being 3-0 down and a Richie Foran treble in a 5-1 rout in 2009 were other such highs.

Terry Butcher celebrates as Inverness CT win the First Division title at Ayr. Image: SNS.

Boss Dodds is respectful of Ayr, who pipped ICT to a promotion play-off place on the final day of last season at the Caledonian Stadium.

However, he also hopes players are mindful they’ve done well there in recent times as they seek their first points of the new season.

He said: “I hope the players can take confidence from our form at Ayr. Individually, you think about it, and it brings a collective group response. You can quite like going to play at some venues.

“That’s the way I was as a player. You know you’re going to enjoy it at a particular ground where you have a good record.

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen. Image: SNS.

“But we still have to go and do the job. Ayr are a good team and we saw what happened at the tail end of last season when they denied us our chance of the play-offs.

“Ayr were up there for a reason. They have a strong team with a good manager (Lee Bullen) and it will be difficult.”

Boss eager to cut out ‘crazy goals’

Just 90 minutes into the Championship season is hardly the time for nerves to be jangling as new players slot into sides across the country.

Dodds hopes his team can maintain their focus and cut down on the costly mistakes which  led to defeats in the Viaplay Cup and in last week’s loss to Queen’s Park.

He said: “Teams are looking for their best form, their best personnel to get a result and keep everybody around the club, (and) the supporters, calm – and give them a big lift to say we’re off and running.

“I’m searching for the right kind of performance and that means stopping giving away crazy goals.

“It isn’t a case of our shape being all over the place. It is us being in possession, getting caught on the ball and losing a goal. We dwell on it, someone robs us, and it is in the net.

“They have to look to themselves to make sure they’re not the one who makes that mistake. I’m hoping it is soon, to give us that foundation we need to go on and win a game.”

‘We can beat anyone on our day’

Last year’s relegated Premiership outfit Dundee United were the big opening weekend winners in the Championship as they left Arbroath as 4-0 victors.

Dodds believes this will be another well-contested division, with his team as good as any rival when they are on their top game.

He added: “I see it as very similar to last year. I hope we don’t get the same amount of injuries. We’re still hoping to add one or two.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“We’ll look at it, but we’re not panicking because I do feel the boys here are good enough to go and win games.

“We can beat anyone in this league on our day.

“When you lose the goals we’ve been losing, you ask yourself if we do need to stiffen up.

“But we’ve got defenders who have been here and done well, including last season.

“They have an opportunity to steady the ship and show me what I know they can do.”

Devine and Brooks set for returns

Central defender Danny Devine and forward Adam Brooks should shake off knocks in time to be ready for Saturday, while new striker Harry Lodovica should be ready despite having a shoulder injury last week.

Captain Sean Welsh is sidelined with an ongoing groin injury, while Lewis Nicolson (knee) and Roddy MacGregor (ankle) will be out longer term.

Conversation