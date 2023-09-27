Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle call saved me from root canal session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle call saved me from root canal session

The new Inverness boss revealed he ditched the dentist for his 'big chance' of a return to management with the Highlanders.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Duncan Ferguson, new Caley Thistle boss, smiling
Duncan Ferguson put off his dental treatment to talk to Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Duncan Ferguson revealed he avoided the dentist’s chair to take a call about the Caley Thistle manager’s job.

Ferguson has filled the struggling Championship club’s hotseat as the successor to axed boss Billy Dodds.

The 51-year-old former Scotland, Rangers and Everton forward this week penned a three-year contract with the Highlanders and will hope to get them polished up quickly to scale the table with a win at Arbroath this Saturday. 

Ferguson, who has targeted a return to the Premiership for Inverness during his tenure, explained how Caley Thistle’s call pulled him from the jaws of an unpleasant procedure.

He said: “As it happens, I was stepping into the dentist when Scot Gardiner called me.

“I was going in to get a root canal done – he saved me from the root canal.

“Inverness were interested in speaking to me. I wasn’t in a job, I listened and came up the road as soon as I could.

“It has been a busy few days and in between times I have been to Stranraer, been to Stirling and been to Liverpool to see my dentist.”

Inverness ‘a big chance’ – Ferguson

Six months at Forest Green Rovers earlier this year didn’t go to plan for Ferguson, with the club plunging into England’s fourth-tier before he left in July.

Why did Inverness feel like the right step back into the game?

Ferguson said: “It was about getting back into management. I left my job only a few months ago.

“This is a big chance for me. I want to continue my management career. I am not scared of a challenge.

“I have managed in the English Premier League (with Everton) and League One, now I am here in Scotland.

“I am a serious coach and serious person – that’s why I am here.”

Duncan Ferguson is ready to help guide ICT up the Championship table. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle have ‘good history’

Dodds was only one win away from the top four last season and guided ICT into the Scottish Cup final, where they lost 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic. 

Ferguson knows, despite only being 29 years old, his new club have tasted many highs, including winning the Scottish Cup in 2015, and he is keen to create more special moments.

He said: “Inverness has a lot of good history and a lot of good cup runs recently. They’ve been in three cup finals in recent years. They lost the cup final against Celtic, but have a good tradition.

“They are a good club and I know about their history. It is a wonderful opportunity to be coaching this great club.”

Duncan Ferguson gets familiar with the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Opportunity to return to Scotland wasn’t a factor in Ferguson’s thinking

Ferguson left Scottish football behind in 1994 when he left Rangers as a player to join Everton.

He insists the opportunity to return to his homeland to work almost 30 years on was a secondary concern, and his primary motivation for moving to the Highlands is to prove himself in the dugout as a manager in his own right.

He added: “You have to prove yourself every day in any job you do.

“It is nothing to do with Scotland, or where I am.

“I want to prove myself with my work ethic and the way I work and my ability as a coach, I am here to try and improve myself every single day.”

Conversation