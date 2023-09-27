Highland League: Late goal gives Brechin City victory over Banks o’ Dee

A 90th-minute goal from Ryan Ferguson earned Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City victory against Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

In a game which was affected by the strong winds of Storm Agnes, the Hedgemen struck late on to triumph 1-0 and claim the points.

City remain unbeaten in the league after seven games with the victory moving them level on points with Formartine United at the top of the table.

For Dee, this was their defeat in the league this season and they remain on 14 points.

Early action

The home side made three changes to the team who defeated Dalbeattie Star in the Scottish Cup at the weekend. Luke Emmett, Matthew Wallace and Chris Antoniazzi dropped out to be replaced by Jevan Anderson, Mark Gilmour and Lachie MacLeod.

The visitors selected the same side who beat Rothes on Saturday in the cup.

With the strengthening wind at their backs, Brechin started brightly and almost took a first-minute lead when Kevin McHattie’s delivery from the left clipped the junction of post and crossbar.

Shortly after, Highland League player of the year Grady McGrath stung the palms of Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer with a snap-shot.

After quarter of an hour, Shearer made a good stop down to his right to turn away McHattie’s low free-kick which skidded off the soaking surface.

Banks o’ Dee soon grew into the game and the lively Magnus Watson sent in a teasing cross, but neither Lachie or Hamish MacLeod could direct an effort at goal.

On the half-hour mark, Seth Patrick found McGrath in some space with his powerful effort parried by Shearer.

Fraser MacLeod got a toe to the loose ball before going down as Shearer closed in with referee Dan McFarlane dismissing City’s penalty appeals.

The chances dried up somewhat after that, but with the last action of the first half McGrath rifled a free-kick over.

Sides search for opener

With the wind in their favour, Dee enjoyed the territorial advantage at the start of the second period – although testing Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson proved challenging.

Just after the hour mark, Lachie MacLeod got the better of Euan Spark in a race to get to Michael Philipson’s ball in behind, however, custodian Wilson was out sharply to avert the danger.

With 20 minutes remaining, Brechin had a half-chance when sub Liam Duell outmuscled Darryn Kelly. But, with Marc Scott poised in the middle, the pass was wayward and the chance was gone.

At the other end, Dee sub Scott Milne sent a header straight at Wilson and then had another effort blocked by McHattie.

As time ticked down, it was hard to see where a goal was coming from – but in the last minute of normal time Brechin got it.

Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Shearer was penalised by referee McFarlane for picking up a passback under little pressure, and when the indirect free-kick was touched to Ferguson, he curled the ball into the right corner.