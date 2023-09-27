Highland League: Late goal gives Brechin City victory over Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Late goal gives Brechin City victory over Banks o’ Dee

Ryan Ferguson netted a winner in the last minute for the Highland League champions.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A 90th-minute goal from Ryan Ferguson earned Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City victory against Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

In a game which was affected by the strong winds of Storm Agnes, the Hedgemen struck late on to triumph 1-0 and claim the points.

City remain unbeaten in the league after seven games with the victory moving them level on points with Formartine United at the top of the table.

For Dee, this was their defeat in the league this season and they remain on 14 points.

Early action

The home side made three changes to the team who defeated Dalbeattie Star in the Scottish Cup at the weekend. Luke Emmett, Matthew Wallace and Chris Antoniazzi dropped out to be replaced by Jevan Anderson, Mark Gilmour and Lachie MacLeod.

The visitors selected the same side who beat Rothes on Saturday in the cup.

With the strengthening wind at their backs, Brechin started brightly and almost took a first-minute lead when Kevin McHattie’s delivery from the left clipped the junction of post and crossbar.

Shortly after, Highland League player of the year Grady McGrath stung the palms of Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer with a snap-shot.

After quarter of an hour, Shearer made a good stop down to his right to turn away McHattie’s low free-kick which skidded off the soaking surface.

Hamish Thomson of Brechin, left, gets away from Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour

Banks o’ Dee soon grew into the game and the lively Magnus Watson sent in a teasing cross, but neither Lachie or Hamish MacLeod could direct an effort at goal.

On the half-hour mark, Seth Patrick found McGrath in some space with his powerful effort parried by Shearer.

Fraser MacLeod got a toe to the loose ball before going down as Shearer closed in with referee Dan McFarlane dismissing City’s penalty appeals.

The chances dried up somewhat after that, but with the last action of the first half McGrath rifled a free-kick over.

Sides search for opener

With the wind in their favour, Dee enjoyed the territorial advantage at the start of the second period – although testing Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson proved challenging.

Just after the hour mark, Lachie MacLeod got the better of Euan Spark in a race to get to Michael Philipson’s ball in behind, however, custodian Wilson was out sharply to avert the danger.

With 20 minutes remaining, Brechin had a half-chance when sub Liam Duell outmuscled Darryn Kelly. But, with Marc Scott poised in the middle, the pass was wayward and the chance was gone.

At the other end, Dee sub Scott Milne sent a header straight at Wilson and then had another effort blocked by McHattie.

Lachie MacLeod of Banks o’ Dee, left, battles with Brechin’s Kevin McHattie.

As time ticked down, it was hard to see where a goal was coming from – but in the last minute of normal time Brechin got it.

Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Shearer was penalised by referee McFarlane for picking up a passback under little pressure, and when the indirect free-kick was touched to Ferguson, he curled the ball into the right corner.

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee look to reproduce scoring form against Brechin City
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie pleased work change is making him available for more games ahead…
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Referees encourage new faces to pick up the whistle in bid to meet fixture…
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Steven MacDonald disappointed with Highland League Cup changes as Forres Mechanics go nine weeks…
Jamie MacLellan celebrating on the pitch for Deveronvale.
Deveronvale's Jamie MacLellan looking up after Scottish Cup victory
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Scottish Cup: Huntly, Formartine United, Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh record first round victories
Banks o' Dee's Ramsay Davidson, left, tackles Fraser MacLeod of Brechin City, centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Scottish Cup: Defeats for Lossiemouth, Keith, Wick Academy, Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle

Conversation