Duncan Ferguson feels Caley Thistle showed how far they have come in disappointment at just a point against Dunfermline

Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle’s disappointment at coming away with only a point at Dunfermline shows how far his side has come.

Inverness looked on course for a significant victory at East End Park, which would have taken them up to fifth in the Championship table, following Danny Devine’s first-half strike.

The Highlanders retained the lead until the latter stages, but Lewis McCann’s equaliser ensured a share of the points.

Nevertheless, the result keeps intact Ferguson’s six-match unbeaten streak since taking over at Caledonian Stadium in September.

Having only had a point on board prior to his arrival, Ferguson is pleased with the way seventh-placed Caley Jags are continuing to progress.

He said: “We have shown a lot of resilience. The boys were disappointed, but considering where we have come from, and where we are now, the fact they are disappointed is a positive.

“When you’ve got the three points you always hope you can keep on to them, but Dunfermline were well worth their point.

“They are a very good team, who are pushing to get up into the promotion spots.

“We are trying to push away from the relegation zone.”

Caley Jags looking to keep momentum going

Inverness turn their attention to Scottish Cup action on Saturday, when Lowland League outfit Cowdenbeath make the trip north.

Caley Jags’ next league fixture is at home to second-placed Raith Rovers seven days later.

Having taken a haul of 12 points from his opening six matches, Ferguson is encouraged with the way his side are developing.

He added: “Points-wise, we are way ahead of where it was before.

“Style-wise, I don’t know as I don’t know what the previous manager did.

“I can see a style of play – when we get to the final third we connect the play well.

“We created chances against Dunfermline. We’re a good football team with good players.”

Ferguson has been keen to play down his own influence on the Caley Jags’ side in recent weeks, crediting his players with the upturn in fortunes.

He maintains the best has still to come from a number of talented players within the Caley Thistle squad.

Ferguson added: “There’s potential in us all. If we work as hard as we possibly can, we’re going to unleash that potential.

“All of the players have potential and just have to work as hard as they can and we need to bring out the confidence in them to believe in themselves.

“We’re doing that as we get results. I’m pleased with them all.”