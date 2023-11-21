Duncan Ferguson feels Caley Thistle showed how far they have come in disappointment at just a point against Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson feels Caley Thistle showed how far they have come in disappointment at just a point against Dunfermline

Inverness were on track for all three points at East End Park after taking the lead through Danny Devine, only for the Pars to net a late equaliser.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle’s disappointment at coming away with only a point at Dunfermline shows how far his side has come.

Inverness looked on course for a significant victory at East End Park, which would have taken them up to fifth in the Championship table, following Danny Devine’s first-half strike.

The Highlanders retained the lead until the latter stages, but Lewis McCann’s equaliser ensured a share of the points.

Nevertheless, the result keeps intact Ferguson’s six-match unbeaten streak since taking over at Caledonian Stadium in September.

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Having only had a point on board prior to his arrival, Ferguson is pleased with the way seventh-placed Caley Jags are continuing to progress.

He said: “We have shown a lot of resilience. The boys were disappointed, but considering where we have come from, and where we are now, the fact they are disappointed is a positive.

“When you’ve got the three points you always hope you can keep on to them, but Dunfermline were well worth their point.

“They are a very good team, who are pushing to get up into the promotion spots.

“We are trying to push away from the relegation zone.”

Caley Jags looking to keep momentum going

Inverness turn their attention to Scottish Cup action on Saturday, when Lowland League outfit Cowdenbeath make the trip north.

Caley Jags’ next league fixture is at home to second-placed Raith Rovers seven days later.

Having taken a haul of 12 points from his opening six matches, Ferguson is encouraged with the way his side are developing.

Caley Thistle celebrate Danny Devine’s goal against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

He added: “Points-wise, we are way ahead of where it was before.

“Style-wise, I don’t know as I don’t know what the previous manager did.

“I can see a style of play – when we get to the final third we connect the play well.

“We created chances against Dunfermline. We’re a good football team with good players.”

Ferguson has been keen to play down his own influence on the Caley Jags’ side in recent weeks, crediting his players with the upturn in fortunes.

He maintains the best has still to come from a number of talented players within the Caley Thistle squad.

Max Anderson in action against Dunfermline’s Joe Chalmers. Image: SNS.

Ferguson added: “There’s potential in us all. If we work as hard as we possibly can, we’re going to unleash that potential.

“All of the players have potential and just have to work as hard as they can and we need to bring out the confidence in them to believe in themselves.

“We’re doing that as we get results. I’m pleased with them all.”

More from Caley Thistle

Former Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Duncan Shearer: New Ross County boss Derek Adams is testing the 'don't go back'…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Goals remain the only statistic which matters
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline. Image: SNS
David Wotherspoon says Dunfermline taunts made him more determined to secure result for Caley…
Max Anderson in action against Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle denied move up to fifth spot in Championship by late Dunfermline equaliser
Cameron Harper in action for Caley Thistle against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cameron Harper refusing to get carried away with Caley Thistle's recent form
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson at the side of the pitch
Duncan Ferguson impressed with technical ability in Caley Thistle squad
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to sign off SWF Championship duty on a high in…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson says rising Caley Thistle must not lose sight of teams below them…
David Carson in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS
David Carson looking for Caley Thistle to capitalise on game in hand at Dunfermline
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine will hope to defeat his old club Dunfermline this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Boss Duncan Ferguson offered Caley Thistle players 'clean slate', says Danny Devine

Conversation