‘Wow’: Islanders slam Stirling MP for saying politics is ‘about bigger stuff’ than ferries crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Wow’: Islanders slam Stirling MP for saying politics is ‘about bigger stuff’ than ferries crisis

Alyn Smith described 'people out there in the real world' who want to know that 'politics isn't all about WhatsApp messages on iPads and ferries'.

By Eve McLachlan
A portrait photo of a man wearing a suit.
Alyn Smith MP. Photo: Parliamentary portrait.

A row has erupted as islanders accused a mainland MP of downplaying Scotland’s ferries crisis.

Alyn Smith, the SNP MP for Stirling, spoke during the Break Up of Britain conference in Edinburgh this weekend.

He gave a speech that highlighted the SNP’s dedication to independence and rejoining the EU.

But it was a comment he made about his campaign for re-election that has drawn the ire of many islanders.

‘People in the real world’

He described talking to “people out there in the real world” who “want to know that politics isn’t all about WhatsApp messages on iPads and ferries”.

“It’s about bigger stuff than that – it’s about dealing with the priorities of the people of Scotland.”

A now-deleted clip of the speech drew dozens of comments on social media. Many saw it as downplaying the importance of the ongoing Covid inquiry and the ferries crisis that has devastated Scotland’s island communities in recent years.

‘It is all about ferries to us’

“Wow,” said Torcuil Crichton, Scottish Labour’s candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Note to Alyn Smith – it is all about ferries for us.”

“Might not matter to him, but a reliable ferry service is crucial to us,” said writer Mòrag Anna NicNèill in response to Mr Crichton’s post.

The ferries crisis has seen countless cancellations hit lifeline ferry services, and has cost the Scottish Government hundreds of millions of pounds.

Clip ‘a gross misrepresentation’, says Alyn Smith

“This is utter nonsense and a gross misrepresentation of what I said,” Mr Smith said in response to the criticism.

“Anyone knows I’ve worked with and for the islands since 2004 as MEP and know well how important ferries are, which is why independence getting us back into the EU will boost our connectivity in every way.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drink driver Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the roundabout Picture shows; Maryburgh Roundabout A837. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Ullapool driver who hit roundabout was almost four times the limit
Charity founder John Bryden pictured on day 4 of his hunger strike
'Not giving in': Highland charity founder reaches DAY 19 of hunger strike in fight…
The Town House car park has generated income for the Common Good Fund
How Inverness charities and groups could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds…
MacDonalds building in Fort William.
Fort William McDonald's BAN under 18s from store after 6pm
The Inverness showroom has seen early success. Image Dicksons of Inverness
New £1m Inverness car showroom driving customers in
Three men and a woman stand in front of a banner that says Outer Hebrides. Two of them are holding awards.
Outer Hebrides Tourism 'utterly blown away' by response to first-ever Community Awards
Fraserburgh Harbour
Exclusive: New 'indy' paper focuses on fishing and marine sector
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
Kingussie's Calum Mackintosh in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie shinty star who always 'had the biggest smile on his face' dies aged…
Scottish geologist, Luisa Hendry, has gained thousands of followers online with a rather niche subject. Images supplied by Luisa Hendry.
'I make videos about rocks': Meet the Scottish geologist educating thousands on Highlands' rocky…

Conversation